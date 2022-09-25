Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago is a Welcoming City as They Support Over 1,000 Migrants From TexasTom HandyChicago, IL
Some Chicago residents to get up to $400Jake WellsChicago, IL
CFD is looking for Firefighters and EMTs, applications openLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Woman rushed to ER for threats of suicide immediately following abortionLive Action NewsChicago, IL
Walker Brothers Pancake house -Review- Schaumburg, IlChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Related
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Philadelphia Eagles odds: NFL Week 4 point spread, moneyline
The Jacksonville Jaguars and Philadelphia Eagles play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 4 schedule. The Eagles are a 6.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The Eagles are -280 on the...
Looking at the Bears' Week 3 PFF Grades; Whitehair Best, Patrick Worst
Looking at the Bears' PFF grades from Week 3's win originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears came away with another surprise victory over the Houston Texans in Week 3, defeating the winless team 23-20 on a buzzer-beating field goal from Cairo Santos. Most local pundits dove into...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Ravens release DB Daryl Worley after he was inactive Sunday
The Baltimore Ravens released defensive back Daryl Worley on Tuesday. The Ravens also announced they had signed guard Zack Johnson and linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu to the practice squad and released wide receiver Makai Polk and cornerback T.J. Carrie from the practice squad. Worley played for the Ravens in Week 2...
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Cousins leads Minnesota Vikings down the field for late go-ahead score vs. Detroit Lions
Kirk Cousins worked some late game magic on Sunday. The Minnesota Vikings played the Detroit Lions at home in Week 3. The Vikings marched down the field late in the fourth quarter down 24-21 to the Lions. Minnesota had some decent field position following a missed 54-yard field goal by Lions kicker Austin Siebert. Cousins conjured up a three-play, 56-yard drive that ended in six.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jets place LT George Fant on IR with knee injury
The New York Jets placed left tackle George Fant on injured reserve Tuesday, the latest injury to hit a reshuffled offensive line. Fant is dealing with a left knee injury and was replaced by Conor McDermott early in the second half of the Jets' 27-12 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last Sunday.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFC East Roundup: Eagles Look Unstoppable in Week 3 Win
Week 3 was NFC East Week as the four division opponents--Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, and Washington Commanders--paired up for an interesting weekend of football. In short, the Eagles, who remain undefeated, look unstoppable right night, whereas the Commanders look lost. The Philadelphia Eagles defense sacked former quarterback,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Commanders Snap Counts: Sam Cosmi Hurt?
The Washington Commanders are in the midst of a two-game losing streak following Sunday's loss against the Philadelphia Eagles. Before the team faces the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, let's take a look at Week 3's snap counts to give some insight into some personnel moves for the team. Here's a look...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Week 4 Stat Projections: Wide Receiver Rankings
Welcome to this week's wide receiver rankings and projections. Here are some of my thoughts on some notable WRs from this Week 4 list. After missing last week’s game with a knee issue, Meyers may sit out in his matchup against the Packers. I gave him almost full projections until New England releases their practice reports this week.
RELATED PEOPLE
Broncos QB Russell Wilson Gets Absolutely Roasted Over Shockingly Weird Subway Commercial… Even For Him
Ya know, I’ve tried to backup Russell Wilson… I try to sympathize with some people, and the now Denver Broncos quarterback is one of ’em. I think he’s a genuinely good guy who tries to be a great team player, whether it was for the Seahawks or now the Broncos, and he tries to be a good example with such a massive platform. Yeah, sure, he may give off weird church youth group leader vibes, but I think it’s just […] The post Broncos QB Russell Wilson Gets Absolutely Roasted Over Shockingly Weird Subway Commercial… Even For Him first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Browns Bytes - Browns Move to 2-1
The Cleveland Browns won a game they had to win against the Pittsburgh Steelers, moving them to 2-1 and into their mini-bye. Unfortunately, injuries both sustained in the game and a Myles Garrett car wreck have made the road trip against the Atlanta Falcons into a challenging matchup. View the...
Arizona Cardinals vs. Carolina Panthers schedule, TV: How to watch NFL Week 4 game
The Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers play on Sunday in a Week 4 NFL game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Here's a look at the time, channel, announcers and broadcast information for the game. ...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
John Romano: Nothing wrong with the Bucs that Rob Gronkowski can’t fix
TAMPA, Fla. — Make the call. Bend the knee. Open the vault. Do whatever it takes, but for goodness’ sake, find a way to get these crazy kids together again. Promise midweek vacations. Tease with more endorsements. Make it clear that he, alone, can rescue the Bucs. Just find a way to get Rob Gronkowski back in Tom Brady’s huddle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Arizona Cardinals vs. Carolina Panthers odds: NFL Week 4 point spread, moneyline, total
The Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 4 schedule. The Panthers are a 1.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The Panthers are -117 on the...
Packers P Pat O'Donnell named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 3
Green Bay Packers punter Pat O’Donnell has been named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 3 of the 2022 season. The award is a first for O’Donnell, who arrived in Green Bay this past offseason after eight seasons in Chicago. On Sunday, O’Donnell placed...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Willson Contreras — back with Cubs for what might be his final homestand — says goal in free agency is ‘to be somewhere that I’m wanted’
CHICAGO — Willson Contreras already went through his Wrigley Field goodbyes two months ago when a trade felt imminent. This time, with another looming departure, Contreras merely wants to have fun with his Chicago Cubs teammates. Contreras came off the injured list Tuesday and was back in the lineup...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Don’t Give Up on Steelers Just Yet
There are reasons to believe the Pittsburgh Steelers season is still alive. It may not be where many expected heading into Week 4, but poor streaks happen - and in Pittsburgh, they happen often. There are stats that suggest things will turn around. Najee Harris's poor start isn't unprecedented. And...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cleveland Browns vs. Atlanta Falcons odds: NFL Week 4 point spread, moneyline, over/under
The Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 4 schedule. The Browns are a 2.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The Browns are -140 on the...
Seattle Seahawks vs. Detroit Lions picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 4 game?
The Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 4 schedule. Which team will get the victory? Check out these NFL Week 4 picks...
Comments / 0