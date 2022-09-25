ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

San Luis Obispo Tribune

Ravens release DB Daryl Worley after he was inactive Sunday

The Baltimore Ravens released defensive back Daryl Worley on Tuesday. The Ravens also announced they had signed guard Zack Johnson and linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu to the practice squad and released wide receiver Makai Polk and cornerback T.J. Carrie from the practice squad. Worley played for the Ravens in Week 2...
BALTIMORE, MD
saturdaytradition.com

Kirk Cousins leads Minnesota Vikings down the field for late go-ahead score vs. Detroit Lions

Kirk Cousins worked some late game magic on Sunday. The Minnesota Vikings played the Detroit Lions at home in Week 3. The Vikings marched down the field late in the fourth quarter down 24-21 to the Lions. Minnesota had some decent field position following a missed 54-yard field goal by Lions kicker Austin Siebert. Cousins conjured up a three-play, 56-yard drive that ended in six.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Jets place LT George Fant on IR with knee injury

The New York Jets placed left tackle George Fant on injured reserve Tuesday, the latest injury to hit a reshuffled offensive line. Fant is dealing with a left knee injury and was replaced by Conor McDermott early in the second half of the Jets' 27-12 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last Sunday.
NFL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

NFC East Roundup: Eagles Look Unstoppable in Week 3 Win

Week 3 was NFC East Week as the four division opponents--Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, and Washington Commanders--paired up for an interesting weekend of football. In short, the Eagles, who remain undefeated, look unstoppable right night, whereas the Commanders look lost. The Philadelphia Eagles defense sacked former quarterback,...
NFL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Commanders Snap Counts: Sam Cosmi Hurt?

The Washington Commanders are in the midst of a two-game losing streak following Sunday's loss against the Philadelphia Eagles. Before the team faces the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, let's take a look at Week 3's snap counts to give some insight into some personnel moves for the team. Here's a look...
WASHINGTON, DC
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Week 4 Stat Projections: Wide Receiver Rankings

Welcome to this week's wide receiver rankings and projections. Here are some of my thoughts on some notable WRs from this Week 4 list. After missing last week’s game with a knee issue, Meyers may sit out in his matchup against the Packers. I gave him almost full projections until New England releases their practice reports this week.
NFL
Justin Fields
Whiskey Riff

Broncos QB Russell Wilson Gets Absolutely Roasted Over Shockingly Weird Subway Commercial… Even For Him

Ya know, I’ve tried to backup Russell Wilson… I try to sympathize with some people, and the now Denver Broncos quarterback is one of ’em. I think he’s a genuinely good guy who tries to be a great team player, whether it was for the Seahawks or now the Broncos, and he tries to be a good example with such a massive platform. Yeah, sure, he may give off weird church youth group leader vibes, but I think it’s just […] The post Broncos QB Russell Wilson Gets Absolutely Roasted Over Shockingly Weird Subway Commercial… Even For Him first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
DENVER, CO
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Browns Bytes - Browns Move to 2-1

The Cleveland Browns won a game they had to win against the Pittsburgh Steelers, moving them to 2-1 and into their mini-bye. Unfortunately, injuries both sustained in the game and a Myles Garrett car wreck have made the road trip against the Atlanta Falcons into a challenging matchup. View the...
CLEVELAND, OH
San Luis Obispo Tribune

John Romano: Nothing wrong with the Bucs that Rob Gronkowski can’t fix

TAMPA, Fla. — Make the call. Bend the knee. Open the vault. Do whatever it takes, but for goodness’ sake, find a way to get these crazy kids together again. Promise midweek vacations. Tease with more endorsements. Make it clear that he, alone, can rescue the Bucs. Just find a way to get Rob Gronkowski back in Tom Brady’s huddle.
TAMPA, FL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Willson Contreras — back with Cubs for what might be his final homestand — says goal in free agency is ‘to be somewhere that I’m wanted’

CHICAGO — Willson Contreras already went through his Wrigley Field goodbyes two months ago when a trade felt imminent. This time, with another looming departure, Contreras merely wants to have fun with his Chicago Cubs teammates. Contreras came off the injured list Tuesday and was back in the lineup...
CHICAGO, IL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Don’t Give Up on Steelers Just Yet

There are reasons to believe the Pittsburgh Steelers season is still alive. It may not be where many expected heading into Week 4, but poor streaks happen - and in Pittsburgh, they happen often. There are stats that suggest things will turn around. Najee Harris's poor start isn't unprecedented. And...
PITTSBURGH, PA
