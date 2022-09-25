PPL recommends these books: Josh and Hazel’s Guide to Not Dating, You Belong with Me, and What to Say Next

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Portsmouth Public Library would like to recommend these book titles. Each title is available to borrow with your library card! For more book recommendations or information on applying for a library card go to www.yourppl.org or call 740-354-5688.

Josh and Hazel’s Guide to Not Dating by Christina Lauren: Hazel Camille Bradford knows she’s a lot to take—and frankly, most men aren’t up to the challenge. Josh Im has known Hazel since college, where her zany playfulness proved completely incompatible with his mellow restraint. From the first night they met—when she gracelessly threw up on his shoes—to when she sent him an unintelligible email while in a post-surgical haze, Josh has always thought of Hazel more as a spectacle than a peer. But now, ten years later, after a cheating girlfriend has turned his life upside down, going out with Hazel is a breath of fresh air. Not that Josh and Hazel date. At least, not each other. Because setting each other up on progressively terrible double blind dates means there’s nothing between them…right? Readers might also enjoy The Love Hypothesis by Ali Hazelwood or Weather Girl by Rachel Lynn Solomon.

You Belong with Me by Tari Faris: Realtor Hannah Thornton has many talents. Unfortunately, selling houses in the town where her family name is practically poison isn’t one of them. When a business tycoon decides to raze historic homes in the small town of Heritage, Michigan, and replace them with a strip mall, Hannah resolves to stop him. Luke Johnson may have grown up in Heritage, but as a foster kid he never truly felt as if he belonged. Now he has a chance to score a job as assistant fire chief and earn his place in the town. But when the interview process and Hannah’s restoration project start unearthing things from his past, Luke must decide if belonging is worth the pain of being honest about who he is—and who he was. Readers might also enjoy Sold on Love by Kathleen Fuller or Take a Chance on Me by Susan May Warren.

What to Say Next by Julie Buxbaum: When an unlikely friendship is sparked between relatively popular Kit Lowell and socially isolated David Drucker, everyone is surprised, most of all Kit and David. Kit appreciates David’s blunt honesty—in fact, she finds it bizarrely refreshing. David welcomes Kit’s attention and her inquisitive nature. When she asks for his help figuring out the how and why of her dad’s tragic car accident, David is all in. But neither of them can predict what they’ll find. Can their friendship survive the truth? Readers might also enjoy No One is Alone by Rachel Vincent or Every Other Weekend by Abigail Johnson.

