wqcs.org
NWS: What the Treasure and Space Coasts Should Expect from Hurricane Ian
Treasure Coast - Tuesday September 27, 2022: The Treasure and Space Coasts are now under a Tropical Storm Warning and a Flood Watch, awaiting the arrival of Hurricane Ian. Although landfall is not expected along Florida’s west coast until late Wednesday, we’re already feeling the impact. Meteorologist Derrick Weitlich with the National Weather Service in Melbourne says those impacts will continue to build throughout today and tomorrow.
FPL says Hurricane Ian may cause 'widespread outages' even outside of cone
Florida Power & Light, the state's largest electric utility, is expecting Hurricane Ian to impact the power grid in to much of its service footprint in Florida. While the storm's impact will be more harshly felt on the Gulf Coast, the sheer size of the storm in addition to its feeder bands could affect access to electricity in South Florida and most of FPL's 5.6 million customers, even those outside the cone of uncertainty, for several days as the storm moves slowly.
Click10.com
Parts of Miami-Dade prone to flooding brace for heavy rains brought by Hurricane Ian
MIAMI – Downpours from Hurricane Ian are already hitting parts of South Florida, with more rain on the way. Heavy and gusty storms passed through and lashed Downtown Miami, causing some minor flooding. Some backed up, clogged water forced one manhole cover to bubble up. “It was pouring pretty...
wqcs.org
FWC Reminds Boaters to Prepare Vessels in Case of Severe Weather
Florida - Saturday September 24, 2022: The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) encourages boaters to prepare for storms so that they are in a better position to deal with the aftermath. Move your vessel if you can, protect it if you can’t. • If your boat can...
Click10.com
Officials in SW Miami-Dade prepare as combination of Ian, king tides bring flood risk
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Flooding was top of mind for officials in southwest Miami-Dade Monday, as heavy rain from the outer bands of Hurricane Ian threatened to combine with king tides to produce a flood hazard for the area. South Florida is not expected to bear the brunt of...
wfla.com
Hurricane Ian: Know your evacuation zone
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Understanding the meaning of evacuation zones is crucial to making it through a hurricane. “So expect heavy rains, strong winds, flash flooding, storm surge and even isolated tornadoes,” said Gov. Ron DeSantis during a Sept. 25 briefing. Signs around the Tampa Bay area show...
wqcs.org
SFWMD: Heavy Rainfall from Ian May Cause the Kissimmee River to Expand into the Floodplain and Deepen
South Florida - Sunday September 25, 2022: The South Florida Water Management District has issued another notice to navigation interests advising of the possibility of significant rainfall in the Upper Kissimmee Chain of Lakes associated with Tropical Storm Ian. The rainfall is expected to cause the Kissimmee River to expand...
islandernews.com
Ian intensifies as forecast track gets “minor eastward” change; Village to offer sandbags starting Monday afternoon
With the 11 a.m. Monday advisory, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami said the forecast cone and “track guidance” have come into better agreement during and only a minor eastward adjustment was made from the previous forecast. The NHC expects heavy rainfall will increase across the Florida...
wqcs.org
NHC 11 AM: Hurricane Ian Rapidly Strengthening; Hurricane Watch in Effect for Portions of West Florida Coast
Florida - Monday September 26, 2022: The National Hurricane Center has issued a Hurricane Watch for portions of Florida's west coast as Hurricane Ian continues to gain strength. At 11 AM EDT, the center of Hurricane Ian was located about 100 miles west of Grand Cayman. Ian was moving toward...
10 PM CDT UPDATE: Hurricane Ian Continues to Strengthen
This story is no longer being updated. Click here for the latest forecast. 10 PM Update PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The track of Ian continues to shift to the east. With every forecast shift east, the impacts across our area will be less. Most of the panhandle at this point will see less than […]
wqcs.org
St. Lucie County Emergency Operations Center Partially Activated
St. Lucie County - Monday September 26, 2022: In anticipation of the arrival of Hurricane Ian St. Lucie County’s Emergency Operations Center has been partially activated. The Treasure Coast may avoid the worst of Hurricane Ian, but local officials are making preparations and advising residents to remain on guard, said Eric Gill, SLC Communications Director.
Tropical storm conditions for Keys, heavy rain & gusty winds for Dade & Broward
MIAMI - The CBS4 Next Weather team is declaring Alert Days for South Florida through Wednesday due to the impacts expected from Hurricane Ian which is forecast to move to our west. A Tropical Storm warning is in effect for the Lower Keys from the Seven Mile Bridge to Key West and Dry Tortugas as tropical storm conditions are forecast for the Lower Keys within 36 hours. A Storm Surge Watch has also been issued for the Lower Keys Tuesday into Wednesday due to the potential for a storm surge of 2 to 4 feet. Ian...
Hurricane Ian: Here's what to expect if you live in South Florida
MIAMI - Yes, we are out of the cone of concern, but if you live in South Florida, Monday afternoon should have given you a taste of what to expect from Hurricane Ian over the next couple of days.The National Weather Service says impacts are expected to extend well beyond the cone of concern.On Monday evening, feeder bands from Hurricane Ian, which was located south of Cuba, moved through the area bringing heavy rain and strong winds.On Tuesday, schools will be closed in Monroe County. Schools will open in Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties, but after-school activities have been...
wqcs.org
FEMA Prepositioning Supplies and Personnel Ahead of Landfall
Florida - Tuesday September 27, 2022: The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is prepositioning supplies and personnel to strategic locations in Florida and Alabama ahead of Hurricane Ian's landfall on the U.S. mainland. FEMA says that will allow them to get help where it needs as soon as possible. Supplies...
How to find your evacuation zone
Here is where you can find your evacuation zone and information on local shelters, in the event an evacuation is ordered in your county.
Bay Co. residents prepare for possible hurricane
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Floridians were busy this weekend preparing for what could be a major hurricane headed in their direction. From Tampa Bay to the Florida Panhandle, weather experts and elected officials urge people to keep an eye on the forecast. Tropical Storm Ian is expected to arrive in Florida as a hurricane […]
wqcs.org
FDOT Begins Locking Down State Drawbridges in Martin, St. Lucie and Palm Beach Counties
Treasure Coast - Tuesday September 27, 2022: In preparation for Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), in coordination with the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) has begun to lock down state drawbridges in Martin, St. Lucie and Palm Beach Counties. The bridges will be closed to marine navigation once...
Hurricane Ian timeline: When Tampa Bay could start feeling impacts
All eyes are on the Gulf of Mexico as Hurricane Ian moves over warm water on its trek toward Florida.
Tracking Ian: Will it impact the Carolinas?
CHARLOTTE — Hurricane Ian strengthened into a Category 3 storm Tuesday morning as churned toward Cuba and Florida. It made landfall in Cuba as a major hurricane. Although Hurricane Ian will have weakened significantly by the time it reaches the Carolinas Friday, expect moderate impacts to your weekend. We’ll...
WJCL
Southeast Georgia counties keeping an eye on Ian
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — As Hurricane Ian makes its way up the Gulf of Mexico and through Florida, Southeast Georgia Emergency Management officials are keeping a close on possible effects later this week. In Bulloch County, things are pretty quiet at the moment, but some preliminary discussions began with...
