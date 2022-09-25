ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

wqcs.org

NWS: What the Treasure and Space Coasts Should Expect from Hurricane Ian

Treasure Coast - Tuesday September 27, 2022: The Treasure and Space Coasts are now under a Tropical Storm Warning and a Flood Watch, awaiting the arrival of Hurricane Ian. Although landfall is not expected along Florida’s west coast until late Wednesday, we’re already feeling the impact. Meteorologist Derrick Weitlich with the National Weather Service in Melbourne says those impacts will continue to build throughout today and tomorrow.
FLORIDA STATE
Palm Beach Daily News

FPL says Hurricane Ian may cause 'widespread outages' even outside of cone

Florida Power & Light, the state's largest electric utility, is expecting Hurricane Ian to impact the power grid in to much of its service footprint in Florida. While the storm's impact will be more harshly felt on the Gulf Coast, the sheer size of the storm in addition to its feeder bands could affect access to electricity in South Florida and most of FPL's 5.6 million customers, even those outside the cone of uncertainty, for several days as the storm moves slowly.
FLORIDA STATE
wqcs.org

FWC Reminds Boaters to Prepare Vessels in Case of Severe Weather

Florida - Saturday September 24, 2022: The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) encourages boaters to prepare for storms so that they are in a better position to deal with the aftermath. Move your vessel if you can, protect it if you can’t. • If your boat can...
FLORIDA STATE
State
Florida State
wfla.com

Hurricane Ian: Know your evacuation zone

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Understanding the meaning of evacuation zones is crucial to making it through a hurricane. “So expect heavy rains, strong winds, flash flooding, storm surge and even isolated tornadoes,” said Gov. Ron DeSantis during a Sept. 25 briefing. Signs around the Tampa Bay area show...
FLORIDA STATE
WMBB

10 PM CDT UPDATE: Hurricane Ian Continues to Strengthen

This story is no longer being updated. Click here for the latest forecast. 10 PM Update PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The track of Ian continues to shift to the east. With every forecast shift east, the impacts across our area will be less. Most of the panhandle at this point will see less than […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
wqcs.org

St. Lucie County Emergency Operations Center Partially Activated

St. Lucie County - Monday September 26, 2022: In anticipation of the arrival of Hurricane Ian St. Lucie County’s Emergency Operations Center has been partially activated. The Treasure Coast may avoid the worst of Hurricane Ian, but local officials are making preparations and advising residents to remain on guard, said Eric Gill, SLC Communications Director.
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Tropical storm conditions for Keys, heavy rain & gusty winds for Dade & Broward

MIAMI - The CBS4 Next Weather team is declaring Alert Days for South Florida through Wednesday due to the impacts expected from Hurricane Ian which is forecast to move to our west. A Tropical Storm warning is in effect for the Lower Keys from the Seven Mile Bridge to Key West and Dry Tortugas as tropical storm conditions are forecast for the Lower Keys within 36 hours. A Storm Surge Watch has also been issued for the Lower Keys Tuesday into Wednesday due to the potential for a storm surge of 2 to 4 feet. Ian...
MIAMI, FL
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Miami

Hurricane Ian: Here's what to expect if you live in South Florida

MIAMI - Yes, we are out of the cone of concern, but if you live in South Florida, Monday afternoon should have given you a taste of what to expect from Hurricane Ian over the next couple of days.The National Weather Service says impacts are expected to extend well beyond the cone of concern.On Monday evening, feeder bands from Hurricane Ian, which was located south of Cuba, moved through the area bringing heavy rain and strong winds.On Tuesday, schools will be closed in Monroe County. Schools will open in Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties, but after-school activities have been...
MONROE COUNTY, FL
wqcs.org

FEMA Prepositioning Supplies and Personnel Ahead of Landfall

Florida - Tuesday September 27, 2022: The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is prepositioning supplies and personnel to strategic locations in Florida and Alabama ahead of Hurricane Ian's landfall on the U.S. mainland. FEMA says that will allow them to get help where it needs as soon as possible. Supplies...
FLORIDA STATE
WMBB

Bay Co. residents prepare for possible hurricane

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Floridians were busy this weekend preparing for what could be a major hurricane headed in their direction. From Tampa Bay to the Florida Panhandle, weather experts and elected officials urge people to keep an eye on the forecast. Tropical Storm Ian is expected to arrive in Florida as a hurricane […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WSOC Charlotte

Tracking Ian: Will it impact the Carolinas?

CHARLOTTE — Hurricane Ian strengthened into a Category 3 storm Tuesday morning as churned toward Cuba and Florida. It made landfall in Cuba as a major hurricane. Although Hurricane Ian will have weakened significantly by the time it reaches the Carolinas Friday, expect moderate impacts to your weekend. We’ll...
FLORIDA STATE
WJCL

Southeast Georgia counties keeping an eye on Ian

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — As Hurricane Ian makes its way up the Gulf of Mexico and through Florida, Southeast Georgia Emergency Management officials are keeping a close on possible effects later this week. In Bulloch County, things are pretty quiet at the moment, but some preliminary discussions began with...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA

