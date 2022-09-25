Read full article on original website
Related
wqcs.org
Florida Department of Health: Specials Need Shelters
Tallahassee - Tuesday September 27, 2022: In response to Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Health has prepared for Special Needs Shelter operations to begin in areas of anticipated landfall. If you know or care for an individual with a disability or a special need, such as a medical condition...
wqcs.org
St. Lucie County Government Offices Closed on Wednesday
St. Lucie County - Tuesday September 27, 2022: St. Lucie County Board of County Commissioners’ government offices, libraries and attractions will be closed on Wednesday, Sept. 28 as Hurricane Ian is expected to impact our area with tropical force storm winds and heavy rains. Additionally, all St. Lucie Public...
wqcs.org
St. Lucie County Emergency Operations Center Partially Activated
St. Lucie County - Monday September 26, 2022: In anticipation of the arrival of Hurricane Ian St. Lucie County’s Emergency Operations Center has been partially activated. The Treasure Coast may avoid the worst of Hurricane Ian, but local officials are making preparations and advising residents to remain on guard, said Eric Gill, SLC Communications Director.
veronews.com
Tornado watch in effect for Indian River as Ian approaches
Weather officials issued a tornado watch Tuesday for several Florida counties, including Indian River, as Hurricane Ian makes its way toward the state. The tornado watch remains in effect until 5 a.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Melbourne. A tropical storm warning remains in effect for the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
veronews.com
Closings and cancellations for Hurricane Ian
Here are the latest closings and cancellations as Florida braces for Hurricane Ian. This story will be continuously updated. School District of Indian River County will close Wednesday and Thursday. Indian River County Landfill and Customer Convenience Centers will close Wednesday until further notice. Residential garbage, yard waste and recycling...
wqcs.org
FDOT Begins Locking Down State Drawbridges in Martin, St. Lucie and Palm Beach Counties
Treasure Coast - Tuesday September 27, 2022: In preparation for Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), in coordination with the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) has begun to lock down state drawbridges in Martin, St. Lucie and Palm Beach Counties. The bridges will be closed to marine navigation once...
wqcs.org
Florida Department of Financial Services - Home Insurance in the Wake of Ian
Tallahassee - Tuesday September 27, 2022: Florida Department of Financial Services Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis provides the following information as Hurricane Ian approaches the peninsula. The Department has interfaced with the Top 25 insurance carriers in Florida to confirm and coordinate with companies on preparations to mobilize disaster...
West coast residents should evacuate to southeast, emergency officials say
Florida's top emergency management official on Tuesday urged residents along the state's west coast to evacuate to Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties due to the threat of Hurricane Ian.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wqcs.org
UPDATE: Mandatory Evacuation Orders, Preparations, Watches, and Warnings
Florida - Tuesday September 27, 2022: Mandatory Evacuation Orders have been issued for select areas, including coastal communities, mobile homes and low-lying areas in several counties. To see if you are under an evacuation order, visit https://www.floridadisaster.org/evacuation-orders/ and follow local officials for updates. As of 11 AM Tuesday, September 27,...
Lake Okeechobee under tropical storm watch ahead of Ian
A tropical storm watch was issued Monday for Lake Okeechobee, which includes areas that border Palm Beach and Okeechobee counties.
wqcs.org
Florida Prepares for the Arrival of Hurricane Ian
Florida - Tuesday September 27, 2022: The Florida State Emergency Operations Center has issued the following overview on the outlook for and status of preparations for Hurricane Ian. Current Watches and Warnings in Effect:. • Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for the Lower Keys (from the 7 Mile Bridge...
wqcs.org
FWC Reminds Boaters to Prepare Vessels in Case of Severe Weather
Florida - Saturday September 24, 2022: The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) encourages boaters to prepare for storms so that they are in a better position to deal with the aftermath. Move your vessel if you can, protect it if you can’t. • If your boat can...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wqcs.org
SFWMD: Heavy Rainfall from Ian May Cause the Kissimmee River to Expand into the Floodplain and Deepen
South Florida - Sunday September 25, 2022: The South Florida Water Management District has issued another notice to navigation interests advising of the possibility of significant rainfall in the Upper Kissimmee Chain of Lakes associated with Tropical Storm Ian. The rainfall is expected to cause the Kissimmee River to expand...
wqcs.org
Reminder: All Health Entities Must Comply with Florida Law by Fulfilling Early Prescription Refills During a State of Emergency
Florida - Sunday September 25, 2022: The Florida Office of Insurance Regulation has issued a remainder to all health insurers, managed care organizations, and other health entities, that they must comply with provisions of section 252.358, Florida Statutes, which allows for early prescription refills in the event the Governor issues an Executive Order declaring a State of Emergency.
WJCL
Southeast Georgia counties keeping an eye on Ian
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — As Hurricane Ian makes its way up the Gulf of Mexico and through Florida, Southeast Georgia Emergency Management officials are keeping a close on possible effects later this week. In Bulloch County, things are pretty quiet at the moment, but some preliminary discussions began with...
wqcs.org
FEMA Prepositioning Supplies and Personnel Ahead of Landfall
Florida - Tuesday September 27, 2022: The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is prepositioning supplies and personnel to strategic locations in Florida and Alabama ahead of Hurricane Ian's landfall on the U.S. mainland. FEMA says that will allow them to get help where it needs as soon as possible. Supplies...
wqcs.org
Tropical Storm and Flood Watches Issued for the Treasure Coast as Ian Jogs East Again
Florida - Monday September 26, 2022: The National Hurricane Center issued Tropical Storm and Flood Watches for the Treasure Coast Monday afternoon. SEE the 5 PM update from Acting National Hurricane Center Director Jamie Rhome HERE: https://fb.watch/fNT_6TDq0b/. TROPICAL STORM WATCH. The Tropical Storm Watch is in effect from the Treasure...
WINKNEWS.com
Know your Southwest Florida hurricane evacuation zone and path
With Hurricane Ian on a likely path toward some part of Florida’s Gulf Coast, now is the best time to familiarize yourself with the state’s hurricane evacuation zones. On Southwest Florida’s hurricane evacuation zone map, each color corresponds with a letter:. Red is A, the most vulnerable...
wqcs.org
FEMA’s National Flood Insurance Resources to Aid in Hurricane Ian Recovery
Tallahassee - Tuesday September 27, 2022: The Florida Department of Financial Services (DFS) provides the following information and resources for those who have coverage through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) and who might be affected by Hurricane Ian. The National Hurricane Center is...
wflx.com
South Florida Water Management District prepare for storm impacts
The uncertain weather is bringing the risk of flooding into South Florida's canals and drainage systems. "We do get a lot of flooding in the area," said Preston Kuhlmann, Lake Worth Beach resident. "We've had water up to our doors." Kuhlmann has lived through 11 years of rainfall and flooding...
Comments / 1