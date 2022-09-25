ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Gov. Abbott's vow to 'eliminate all rapists' rings hollow at clinics

By CBS Dallas Fort Worth
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lwsH5_0i9sYekx00

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — When Texas' new abortion law made no exceptions in cases of rape, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott defended it with an assurance: Texas would get to work eliminating rapes.

One year later, Lindsey LeBlanc is busy as ever helping rape victims in a college town outside Houston.

"The numbers have stayed consistently high," said LeBlanc, executive director of the Sexual Assault Resource Center in Bryan, near Texas A&M University. Despite hiring two additional counselors in the past six months, she still has a waitlist for victims.

"We are struggling to keep up with demand," she said.

The constant caseloads in Texas are another example of how Republicans have struggled to defend zero-exception abortion bans that are unpopular in public polling, have caused uproar in high-profile cases and are inviting political risk heading into November's midterm elections. A year since Texas' law went into effect in September 2021, at least a dozen states also have bans that make no exceptions in cases of rape or incest.

The absence of exceptions has caused divisions among Republicans, including in West Virginia, where a new law signed this month allows a brief window for rape and incest victims to obtain abortions only if they report to law enforcement first. Recently, South Carolina Republicans scuttled a proposed ban after failing to get enough GOP support.

"It really disgusts me," said Republican South Carolina state Sen. Katrina Shealy, ripping into her male colleagues on the floor of the state Senate.

Republican U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, also of South Carolina, allowed exceptions under the proposed national abortion ban he introduced last week. The proposal has virtually no chance of passing, with even GOP leaders not immediately backing it, reflecting how Republicans have broadly struggled to navigate the issue of abortion with voters since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade this summer.

Overwhelming majorities of voters think their state should generally allow abortion in specific cases, including rape, incest or if the health of the pregnant person is endangered. Even Republicans are seeing it as a line with some voters.

"It's a very gray issue," said Claudia Alcazar, the GOP chairwoman in Starr County along the Texas-Mexico border that has become a new political battleground after Republicans made big gains with more conservative Hispanic voters in 2020.

She said she knows those who are "hardcore, never have abortion for any reason, period. And then I have the other ones that are like, 'Well, you know, it depends.'"

In Texas, the blowback was swift when Abbott said last September: "Texas will work tirelessly to make sure that we eliminate all rapists from the streets." Critics called it detached from reality. A sexual assault hotline in Houston has answered almost 4,800 calls through August this year — putting it on track to exceed last year's volume of 4,843.

As of this summer, all abortions were banned in Texas except if it would save a mother's life.

Asked what Abbott has done in the past year to eliminate rape, spokeswoman Renae Eze highlighted older measures to clear rape test kit backlogs, a law signed in June aimed at coordinating and expanding sexual assault resources and a task force his office launched in 2019 to address the issue.

"To prevent such heinous crimes before they happen, and to prosecute any criminals to the full extent of the law, Governor Abbott has aggressively fought against defunding the police and led bail reform efforts to prevent the release of dangerous criminals," Eze said in a statement.

More than 14,000 rape crimes have been reported in Texas since the law took effect last year, according to data from the Texas Department of Public Safety. That was slightly down from the year before and consistent with a decline in other violent crime figures across the state.

Crisis centers in Texas say the number of rape victims they've accompanied to hospitals for exams is rebounding since the pandemic restrictions kept advocates from entering. The Women's Center in Fort Worth has made more than 650 visits to counsel victims undergoing exams in the past year compared to about 340 in the year prior, said Alisha Mathenia, the assistant director of crisis services at the center.

The majority of sexual assaults are never reported to police, making any available data an incomplete picture. And about 8 out of 10 sexual assaults are committed by a person known to the victim, according to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network.

"We're not talking about a large of number of rapists walking around on the street. That's a myth," said Democrat Donna Howard, a state representative in Austin who co-authored the bill creating Abbott's task force.

At The SAFE Alliance in Austin, where sexual assault victims can get exams and medical care at its Eloise House, senior director Juliana Gonzales said it's admirable for Texas to work on rape prevention. "But I also think it's important for the state to live in the reality that we have to respond to sexual assault," she said.

Comments / 231

Sammy Jo
2d ago

What an insanely stupid statement that was. As if it were even remotely do-able. 😩 You go, Greggie boy. 😒 Pull out that magic wand of yours. SMH

Reply(47)
129
Joe R
1d ago

Just more of Abbot's EMPTY commitments but this time TEXAS women are watching what he hasn't done...to support ALL WOMEN and this time election results are at issue and he is reacting to their protests AGAINST HIM!

Reply(4)
62
TOWBAR
1d ago

it's just like Trump. My lies are the truth. Believe my lies. I lie better than anybody and people think I'm telling the truth when I lie

Reply(1)
59
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
City
Abbott, TX
TheDailyBeast

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton Flees Home in Truck to Avoid Subpoena

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton went to great lengths to avoid being served a subpoena on Monday, fleeing from his home driven in a truck by his wife, state Sen. Angela Paxton, an affidavit filed in federal court and obtained by The Texas Tribune reveals. The state’s top attorney is alleged to have deliberately avoided and even run away from a process server. Ernesto Martin Herrera was trying to serve Paxton with a subpoena to appear and testify at a federal court hearing Tuesday in a suit from nonprofits who want to block potential criminal charges for those who help...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Oath Keepers founder, codefendants face jury in highest-profile Jan. 6 trial

Washington — Of the more than 870 individuals charged in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, 17 have been accused of seditious conspiracy, the high crime of using force to prevent the peaceful transfer of power from then-President Donald Trump to Joe Biden.Members of the far-right militia group the Oath Keepers — including the group's founder Stewart Rhodes — have been charged with this offense, the most serious that any of the Jan. 6 defendants face. They will be the first group to go to trial on the charge. Jury selection begins Tuesday. Rhodes, of Texas; associates...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Katrina Shealy
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

‘CannaBus' Tour to Educate Texans on Legal Marijuana Access

A licensed medical marijuana dispensary that is headquartered in Texas is touring across the state in October to educate the public on accessing legal cannabis. Goodblend, which is headquartered in Austin, is one of three medical marijuana dispensaries in Texas. The company's CannaBus "Ride for Your Rights Tour" will travel across the state starting Wednesday. The tour looks to increase awareness of the positive effects of medical marijuana and what can be legally and safely acquired in the state of Texas.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vow#Abortion Law#Politics State#Violent Crime#Politics Governor#Texas A M University#Republicans#Gop
CBS DFW

California Governor Gavin Newsom travels to Texas amid feud with GOP

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom will travel to Texas on Saturday, venturing into the territory of one of his chief political foils while seeking to boost his own profile amid a noncompetitive reelection campaign back home.Newsom is on his way to an easy victory for a second term as governor of the nation's most populous state, facing a little known and underfunded Republican challenger one year after defeating a recall attempt.With little pressure at home, Newsom has been looking elsewhere to spend some of the $23 million he has in his campaign account. So far, he has...
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

These are the top Texas high schools for 2023, study says

After the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted traditional learning and left schools scrambling for instructors and bus drivers – all while juggling lesson plans and health protocols – one company has sorted through the data to determine the top high schools in Texas for 2023.
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Missouri House speaker urges feds to shut down Agape school

The speaker of the Missouri House is urging the U.S. attorney in Kansas City to shut down Agape Boarding School, accusing the Christian school of “what amounts to organized crime against children.” Republican House Speaker Rob Vescovo sent a letter Wednesday to U.S. Attorney Teresa Moore that was made available to reporters on Monday. In it, Vescovo said state efforts to close the school have failed, and the local prosecutor has failed to take action to protect the boys who attend the school in the southwestern Missouri town of Stockton. “Right now in Missouri we are faced with the horrifying truth that a network of immoral individuals have engaged in what amounts to organized crime against children,” Vescovo wrote. But he said the situation is “more far-reaching and contains more deeply-rooted corruption than we are able to address solely at the state level.” Vescovo didn’t immediately respond to an interview request to explain his concerns about corruption.
MISSOURI STATE
Jeremy Beren

"Cowards": Advocates, Democratic lawmakers vow action after reinstatement of territorial-era abortion ban in Arizona

A protester holds a sign during a demonstration outside the U.S. Supreme Court following the overturning of Roe v. Wade in June.Ted Eytan/Flickr. (Tucson, Ariz.) — Reaction continues to pour in from reproductive rights advocates and state lawmakers following a Pima County Superior Court decision lifting an injunction on Arizona's previously unenforceable 1864 abortion ban.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Tom Handy

Mothers Against Greg Abbott Create a New Ad Directed at Governor Abbott

Mothers Against Greg Abbott bulletin boardScreenshot from Twitter. The Mothers Against Greg Abbott or MAGA created a new bulletin against the governor as he is running for re-election in November. One sign is hanging up on U.S. 90 from San Antonio to Uvalde as a reminder of the Uvalde shooting on May 23 where 19 students and two teachers were killed.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

REAL ID Deadline is Close, Here's What Texans Need to Know

Appointments to obtain a State ID or Driver's license are being booked for weeks and in some cases, months in advance so it is important to note that the deadline is approaching to obtain the federally mandated REAL ID-compliant card. Starting May 3, 2023, you’ll need a REAL ID-compliant driver's...
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
154K+
Followers
23K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy