Clark County, WA

kptv.com

1 dead after shooting at Fairview home; search for suspect underway

FAIRVIEW Ore. (KPTV) – Investigators are searching for a suspect who shot and killed a man at a Fairview home on Tuesday evening. According to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened at a home in the 600 block of Lincoln Street, with the first officers being dispatched just after 7 p.m.
FAIRVIEW, OR
kptv.com

Stolen car found in Sandy River

MULTNOMAH COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Authorities found a stolen car in the Sandy River on Monday morning. Deputies discovered the car and called the owner who was surprised that it wasn’t parked in their driveway, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office tweeted. A picture tweeted by the sheriff’s office...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
thereflector.com

Two people arrested in countywide vehicle prowls

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is looking to return stolen firearms and a laptop after arresting two people in connection to countywide vehicle prowls. On Sept. 20, the sheriff’s office announced the arrests, but did not release the names of those arrested. The two were arrested in connection with vehicle prowls stretching from Camas to Battle Ground.
BATTLE GROUND, WA
kptv.com

Driver arrested for DUII in Clackamas; 10 guns, drugs found in vehicle

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Firearms and drugs were seized and a driver was arrested following a traffic stop in Clackamas, according to Oregon State Police. OSP said a trooper stopped a vehicle on Sept. 2, at around 5 p.m., in Clackamas for a traffic violation and noticed the driver showed signs of impairment. The driver, identified as 37-year-old Thomas James Freeman, was taken into custody for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
CLACKAMAS, OR
kptv.com

26-year-old woman killed in Wallace Park shooting identified

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau has identified the woman who died following a shooting at Wallace Park on Friday. The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. at the park in northwest Portland. Officers arrived to the scene and found Erika Caroline Walker Evans, 26, who had been shot. Evans died at the scene.
PORTLAND, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove Police Log: 'Arsonist' turns out to be birdwatcher

The Forest Grove Police Department looks into 'suspicious' people and answers other calls from Sept. 9-15, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Friday, Sept. 9 Police were called to a shopping center where a caller reported a man broke into her vehicle and stated he planned to steal it. Officers located the man and subsequently arrested him on multiple charges. A caller reported someone caused more than...
FOREST GROVE, OR
kptv.com

Deputies arrest machete-wielding suspect after attack at Hazel Dell homeless camp

HAZEL DELL Wash. (KPTV) – The Clark County Sheriff’s office says one man is in custody after he attacked another man with a machete at a homeless camp. Deputies first responded around 5:45 p.m. Monday to an area behind the Globe Lighting in Hazel Dell after multiple witnesses reported witnessing two men at a homeless camp fighting. Callers said one man was striking the other with a machete.
HAZEL DELL, WA
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro Police Log: Woman swallows drugs while fleeing cops

The Hillsboro Police Department describes its calls for service between Sept. 12-18, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Monday, Sept. 12 A man crashed his vehicle into three parked cars near Southeast Alexander Street and Southeast Davis Road. He was arrested for DUII and provided a breath sample that measured nearly thrice the legal...
HILLSBORO, OR
KXL

20 Year Old Cold Case Solved In Clark County

VANCOUVER, Wash. – A 20 year old cold case is solved in Clark County. An unidentified body was found in Ridgefield in January 2002. And after the use of DNA genealogy testing and investigative work, the medical examiner has now identified the body as James Johnson Sr. To find...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
thereflector.com

Battle Ground man identified in suspicious north county death

The man found dead at a campsite surrounded by booby traps in northeast Clark County earlier this month has been identified. The Clark County Medical Examiner’s office identified Shane Beech, 52, of Battle Ground, as the man discovered at a campsite east of Chelatchie Prairie on Sept. 12. His cause and manner of death were still pending as of the medical examiner’s announcement.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
kptv.com

Motorcyclist dies after crash with delivery van in Clackamas County

CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – One person has died after a motorcycle and a delivery van collided near Wilsonville, according to officials. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said deputies first responded just after 10 a.m. Tuesday to the 13500 block of SW Wilsonville Road. Callers reported a motorcyclist pinned under a van and who seemed to be not breathing.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Suspect sought after groping teenage girl in SE Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau is asking for the public’s help after a teenage girl was groped in the Richmond neighborhood on Monday. According to PPB, a 15-year-old was waiting at a bus stop around 8:45 a.m. at the corner of Southeast César E. Chávez Boulevard and Powell Boulevard when a man approached her, beginning to talk in a sexual manner. The man then started grabbing the girl and groping her chest.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Milwaukie police searching for missing mentally disabled man

MILWAUKIE Ore. (KPTV) – The Milwaukie Police Department is asking for help finding a missing mentally disabled man. Police say 26-year-old Toby Wylie left a Milwaukie home Friday and was last seen Monday around 5 a.m. near Mall 205. Wylie is mentally disabled and in need of medical treatment,...
MILWAUKIE, OR

