Brewers host the Cardinals to open 2-game series

St. Louis Cardinals (89-65, first in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (82-71, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (11-13, 3.35 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 144 strikeouts); Brewers: Adrian Houser (6-9, 4.62 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 66 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -111, Brewers -109; over/under is 8...
Brewers' Rowdy Tellez batting third on Tuesday

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Rowdy Tellez is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Tellez will start at first base on Tuesday and bat third versus right-hander Miles Mikolas and the Cardinals. Andrew McCutchen moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Tellez for 12.2 FanDuel points...
Andrew Knizner not in Cardinals' Sunday lineup

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Knizner is being replaced behind the plate by Yadier Molina versus Dodgers starter Michael Grove. In 268 plate appearances this season, Knizner has a .203 batting average with a .563 OPS, 2...
Brewers' Kolten Wong batting fifth on Tuesday

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Kolten Wong is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Wong will start at second base on Tuesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Miles Mikolas and the Cardinals. Luis Urias moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Wong for 11.6 FanDuel points...
Cardinals try to close out 2-game series win against the Brewers

St. Louis Cardinals (90-65, first in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (82-72, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jose Quintana (6-6, 3.03 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 130 strikeouts); Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (12-4, 3.18 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 173 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -144, Cardinals +123; over/under is 7...
Marlins aim to secure 2-game series win against the Mets

Miami Marlins (64-90, fourth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (97-58, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (3-7, 3.57 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 102 strikeouts); Mets: Taijuan Walker (12-5, 3.53 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 114 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -196, Marlins +163; over/under is 7...
Phillies look to end 5-game road losing streak, play the Cubs

Philadelphia Phillies (83-70, third in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (68-86, third in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (10-12, 3.28 ERA, .99 WHIP, 218 strikeouts); Cubs: Hayden Wesneski (2-1, 2.45 ERA, .82 WHIP, 24 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -187, Cubs +158; over/under is 7 runs.
Rockies aim to stop slide in game against the Giants

Colorado Rockies (65-89, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (76-78, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Jose Urena (0-0); Giants: TBD. BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies head into the matchup against the San Francisco Giants as losers of three straight games. San Francisco has a...
Padres face the Dodgers leading series 1-0

Los Angeles Dodgers (106-48, first in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (86-68, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (17-7, 2.25 ERA, .95 WHIP, 157 strikeouts); Padres: Joe Musgrove (10-7, 3.12 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 169 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -139, Padres +118; over/under is...
Wild Card Glance

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m. Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m. Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m. Baltimore (Baumann 1-3) at Boston (Eovaldi 5-3), 1:35 p.m. Tampa Bay (Springs 9-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 14-5), 6:10 p.m. Texas (Gray 7-7) at Seattle (Gonzales 10-15), 9:40 p.m.
Cardinals beat Brewers, clinch NL Central title

MILWAUKEE - Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals clinched the NL Central title Tuesday night by beating the Milwaukee Brewers 6-2 behind six strong innings from Miles Mikolas. Andrew Knizner hit a two-run homer and Goldschmidt added two RBIs as St. Louis sealed its first division crown since 2019...
Jose Barrero hitting eighth for Reds Monday

The Cincinnati Reds listed Jose Barrero as their starting shortstop for Monday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Barrero will bat eighth and handle the shortstop position for the Reds Monday while Kyle Farmer starts at designated hitter and Alejo Lopez sits. Our models project Barrero, who has a $2,100 salary...
Suwinski double keys 4-run 7th, Pirates beat Reds 8-3

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jack Suwinski hit a two-run double to key a four-run seventh inning, powering the Pittsburgh Pirates past the Cincinnati Reds 8-3 on Monday night.Suwinski turned on a slider from Derek Law (2-1), sending it to right field. Fellow rookie Oneil Cruz, who opened the inning with his third of four straight singles, and Miguel Andújar scored to put Pittsburgh ahead 4-2."He continues to have good at-bats in this ballpark," Pirates manager Derek Shelton said of Suwinski. "I think it's a really good thing we play 81 games here because he really likes hitting here. Good swings tonight....
What we learned as late rally propels Giants to series win

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants long ago lost touch with the Los Angeles Dodgers, and earlier this month the San Diego Padres opened up a big gap on the reigning NL West champion. As disappointing as that was, there was another possibility that would have been nearly as hard to swallow.
