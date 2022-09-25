PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jack Suwinski hit a two-run double to key a four-run seventh inning, powering the Pittsburgh Pirates past the Cincinnati Reds 8-3 on Monday night.Suwinski turned on a slider from Derek Law (2-1), sending it to right field. Fellow rookie Oneil Cruz, who opened the inning with his third of four straight singles, and Miguel Andújar scored to put Pittsburgh ahead 4-2."He continues to have good at-bats in this ballpark," Pirates manager Derek Shelton said of Suwinski. "I think it's a really good thing we play 81 games here because he really likes hitting here. Good swings tonight....

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO