MLB Odds: Cardinals vs. Brewers prediction, odds and pick – 9/27/2022
With only a week to go in the regular season, the St. Louis Cardinals will battle it out with the Milwaukee Brewers in a matchup with major playoff implications on the line. Join us for our odds series, where our Cardinals-Brewers prediction and pick will be revealed. Despite being losers...
FOX Sports
Brewers host the Cardinals to open 2-game series
St. Louis Cardinals (89-65, first in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (82-71, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (11-13, 3.35 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 144 strikeouts); Brewers: Adrian Houser (6-9, 4.62 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 66 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -111, Brewers -109; over/under is 8...
Funny anthem standoff goes sideways when Mariners' starter Robbie Ray, Royals' Luke Weaver ejected for antics
A lighthearted pre-game standoff between former teammates took a sharp turn on Sunday at Kauffman Stadium when they were both ejected ahead of first pitch. Pitcher Robbie Ray won the standoff against Kansas City Royals reliever Luke Weaver, but lost the most as he was scheduled to start for the Seattle Mariners on the road.
Cardinals claim the central: St. Louis clinches NL Central, postseason berth with Tuesday win over Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — For the first time since 2019, the Cardinals are the champions of the National League Central. St. Louis clinched the NL Central with a 6-2 win Tuesday night in Milwaukee over the Brewers. Technically, the magic number still sits at one game, however, with the Cardinals holding...
numberfire.com
Brewers' Rowdy Tellez batting third on Tuesday
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Rowdy Tellez is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Tellez will start at first base on Tuesday and bat third versus right-hander Miles Mikolas and the Cardinals. Andrew McCutchen moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Tellez for 12.2 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Andrew Knizner not in Cardinals' Sunday lineup
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Knizner is being replaced behind the plate by Yadier Molina versus Dodgers starter Michael Grove. In 268 plate appearances this season, Knizner has a .203 batting average with a .563 OPS, 2...
numberfire.com
Brewers' Kolten Wong batting fifth on Tuesday
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Kolten Wong is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Wong will start at second base on Tuesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Miles Mikolas and the Cardinals. Luis Urias moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Wong for 11.6 FanDuel points...
WTOP
Cardinals try to close out 2-game series win against the Brewers
St. Louis Cardinals (90-65, first in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (82-72, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jose Quintana (6-6, 3.03 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 130 strikeouts); Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (12-4, 3.18 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 173 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -144, Cardinals +123; over/under is 7...
WTOP
Marlins aim to secure 2-game series win against the Mets
Miami Marlins (64-90, fourth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (97-58, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (3-7, 3.57 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 102 strikeouts); Mets: Taijuan Walker (12-5, 3.53 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 114 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -196, Marlins +163; over/under is 7...
WTOP
Phillies look to end 5-game road losing streak, play the Cubs
Philadelphia Phillies (83-70, third in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (68-86, third in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (10-12, 3.28 ERA, .99 WHIP, 218 strikeouts); Cubs: Hayden Wesneski (2-1, 2.45 ERA, .82 WHIP, 24 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -187, Cubs +158; over/under is 7 runs.
WTOP
Rockies aim to stop slide in game against the Giants
Colorado Rockies (65-89, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (76-78, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Jose Urena (0-0); Giants: TBD. BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies head into the matchup against the San Francisco Giants as losers of three straight games. San Francisco has a...
WTOP
Padres face the Dodgers leading series 1-0
Los Angeles Dodgers (106-48, first in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (86-68, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (17-7, 2.25 ERA, .95 WHIP, 157 strikeouts); Padres: Joe Musgrove (10-7, 3.12 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 169 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -139, Padres +118; over/under is...
WTOP
Wild Card Glance
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m. Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m. Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m. Baltimore (Baumann 1-3) at Boston (Eovaldi 5-3), 1:35 p.m. Tampa Bay (Springs 9-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 14-5), 6:10 p.m. Texas (Gray 7-7) at Seattle (Gonzales 10-15), 9:40 p.m.
MLB・
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Cardinals beat Brewers, clinch NL Central title
MILWAUKEE - Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals clinched the NL Central title Tuesday night by beating the Milwaukee Brewers 6-2 behind six strong innings from Miles Mikolas. Andrew Knizner hit a two-run homer and Goldschmidt added two RBIs as St. Louis sealed its first division crown since 2019...
numberfire.com
Jose Barrero hitting eighth for Reds Monday
The Cincinnati Reds listed Jose Barrero as their starting shortstop for Monday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Barrero will bat eighth and handle the shortstop position for the Reds Monday while Kyle Farmer starts at designated hitter and Alejo Lopez sits. Our models project Barrero, who has a $2,100 salary...
Suwinski double keys 4-run 7th, Pirates beat Reds 8-3
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jack Suwinski hit a two-run double to key a four-run seventh inning, powering the Pittsburgh Pirates past the Cincinnati Reds 8-3 on Monday night.Suwinski turned on a slider from Derek Law (2-1), sending it to right field. Fellow rookie Oneil Cruz, who opened the inning with his third of four straight singles, and Miguel Andújar scored to put Pittsburgh ahead 4-2."He continues to have good at-bats in this ballpark," Pirates manager Derek Shelton said of Suwinski. "I think it's a really good thing we play 81 games here because he really likes hitting here. Good swings tonight....
NBC Sports
What we learned as late rally propels Giants to series win
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants long ago lost touch with the Los Angeles Dodgers, and earlier this month the San Diego Padres opened up a big gap on the reigning NL West champion. As disappointing as that was, there was another possibility that would have been nearly as hard to swallow.
