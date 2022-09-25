Read full article on original website
Florida Prepares for the Arrival of Hurricane Ian
Florida - Tuesday September 27, 2022: The Florida State Emergency Operations Center has issued the following overview on the outlook for and status of preparations for Hurricane Ian. Current Watches and Warnings in Effect:. • Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for the Lower Keys (from the 7 Mile Bridge...
Hurricane Ian strengthens to Category 2 storm and could be 'something that we haven't seen in our lifetime,' Tampa forecaster says
Hurricane Ian keeps getting stronger as it barrels toward Florida, prompting urgent evacuations and threatening dangerous storm surges in places not used to getting hit directly by a hurricane.
FEMA Prepositioning Supplies and Personnel Ahead of Landfall
Florida - Tuesday September 27, 2022: The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is prepositioning supplies and personnel to strategic locations in Florida and Alabama ahead of Hurricane Ian's landfall on the U.S. mainland. FEMA says that will allow them to get help where it needs as soon as possible. Supplies...
7,000 National Guard members ready to respond to storm emergencies in Florida
7,000 National Guard service members are mobilized and ready to respond to any storm-related emergencies from Hurricane Ian in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday.
‘You still have time’: Gov. DeSantis urges Floridians to prepare today for Hurricane Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis said Floridians need to prepare Tuesday for Hurricane Ian. “You still have time today to execute what you need to do... there’s going to be interruptions in communications, plan for that,” he said. Kevin Guthrie, director of the Florida Division of...
Florida Hurricane Ian Watches, Warning, And School Closure Update
This afternoon, Governor Ron DeSantis issued updates on Hurricane Ian at the State Emergency Operations Center with Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie. Hurricane Ian strengthened into a Category 2 hurricane this evening and continues to rapidly intensify ahead of its impact
Florida Department of Health: Specials Need Shelters
Tallahassee - Tuesday September 27, 2022: In response to Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Health has prepared for Special Needs Shelter operations to begin in areas of anticipated landfall. If you know or care for an individual with a disability or a special need, such as a medical condition...
Emergency Officials Closely Monitor Ian
Public safety officials in Sarasota and Manatee County had their eyes tuned on Tropical Storm Ian, a named system threatening Florida’s entire west coast. According to the latest storm track forecasts, the system has a high likelihood of impacting this region, which still falls in a cone for potential landfall.
Hurricane threat passes for South Florida, events go on as scheduled
Instead of the gray skies once forecast, the South Florida Car and Truck Fest featured the colors of a hot West Palm Beach September Sunday. “This is the chrome purple, 392 Charger,” said Neno Official, a member of the Speed Mob Family Car Club, which brought 30 cars to the event.
Reminder: All Health Entities Must Comply with Florida Law by Fulfilling Early Prescription Refills During a State of Emergency
Florida - Sunday September 25, 2022: The Florida Office of Insurance Regulation has issued a remainder to all health insurers, managed care organizations, and other health entities, that they must comply with provisions of section 252.358, Florida Statutes, which allows for early prescription refills in the event the Governor issues an Executive Order declaring a State of Emergency.
DeSantis Declares State of Emergency for All 67 Florida Counties
Florida National Guard members standing by.
Ian now a hurricane heading toward Cuba, Florida
Ian strengthened into a hurricane on Monday morning and is forecast to rapidly intensify as it makes its way toward the Cayman Islands.
Florida officials identify evacuation zones as Hurricane Ian approaches
Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida emergency management officials told residents to be prepared to evacuate their homes as tropical storm, now Hurricane Ian, approached. WFLA's Trevor Sochocki reports.Sept. 26, 2022.
Hurricane Ian threatens Florida retirement community The Villages
One of the nation's largest retirement communities is bracing for Hurricane Ian's impact. The Villages, which s located about 45 miles northeast of Orlando, could see damaging wind and possibly a foot of rain. The last major storm to strike the region was Hurricane Irma in 2017.
Hurricane Ian: Northeast Florida school closure information
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian make its way toward the Gulf and threatens to impact Northeast Florida in the coming days, parents are no doubt already wondering how the storm might affect their child’s school. Action News Jax is monitoring local districts, colleges and universities and will...
County-by-county: Closures, cancellations ahead of Hurricane Ian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian continues to barrel toward the First Coast, some city and county services may be discontinued. Additionally, the storm could have an impact on colleges, schools and after-school programs. Here's a list of closures and cancellations around the First Coast. *Scroll down for a...
Hurricane Ian: School closures in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian make its way toward the Gulf and threatens to impact Central Florida in the coming days, parents are no doubt already wondering how the storm might affect their child’s school. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Eyewitness News is monitoring...
Joe Biden approves emergency declaration in 24 counties bracing for Tropical Storm Ian
That approves a Friday request from Gov. DeSantis, who since declared an emergency statewide. President Joe Biden approved a state of emergency declared for Florida as Tropical Storm Ian threatens to strike the state. The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced federal aid has been made available to supplement state, tribe...
Here’s What Miami Can Expect From Hurricane Ian
As Floridians keep an eye out for the storm inching closer to the state, the National Hurricane Center upgraded Tropical Storm Ian to hurricane status early Monday morning. “Regardless of Ian’s exact track and intensity, there is a risk of a life-threatening storm surge, hurricane-force winds and heavy rainfall along the west coast of Florida and the Florida Panhandle by the middle of this week,” the NHC warned in a 5 a.m. advisory. “Tropical Storm and Hurricane Watches have been issued for a portion of the west coast of Florida and additional watches may be required later today.”
Florida Department of Financial Services - Home Insurance in the Wake of Ian
Tallahassee - Tuesday September 27, 2022: Florida Department of Financial Services Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis provides the following information as Hurricane Ian approaches the peninsula. The Department has interfaced with the Top 25 insurance carriers in Florida to confirm and coordinate with companies on preparations to mobilize disaster...
