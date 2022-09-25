ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 2

Related
wqcs.org

Florida Prepares for the Arrival of Hurricane Ian

Florida - Tuesday September 27, 2022: The Florida State Emergency Operations Center has issued the following overview on the outlook for and status of preparations for Hurricane Ian. Current Watches and Warnings in Effect:. • Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for the Lower Keys (from the 7 Mile Bridge...
FLORIDA STATE
wqcs.org

FEMA Prepositioning Supplies and Personnel Ahead of Landfall

Florida - Tuesday September 27, 2022: The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is prepositioning supplies and personnel to strategic locations in Florida and Alabama ahead of Hurricane Ian's landfall on the U.S. mainland. FEMA says that will allow them to get help where it needs as soon as possible. Supplies...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
wqcs.org

Florida Department of Health: Specials Need Shelters

Tallahassee - Tuesday September 27, 2022: In response to Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Health has prepared for Special Needs Shelter operations to begin in areas of anticipated landfall. If you know or care for an individual with a disability or a special need, such as a medical condition...
FLORIDA STATE
srqmagazine.com

Emergency Officials Closely Monitor Ian

Public safety officials in Sarasota and Manatee County had their eyes tuned on Tropical Storm Ian, a named system threatening Florida’s entire west coast. According to the latest storm track forecasts, the system has a high likelihood of impacting this region, which still falls in a cone for potential landfall.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
wflx.com

Hurricane threat passes for South Florida, events go on as scheduled

Instead of the gray skies once forecast, the South Florida Car and Truck Fest featured the colors of a hot West Palm Beach September Sunday. “This is the chrome purple, 392 Charger,” said Neno Official, a member of the Speed Mob Family Car Club, which brought 30 cars to the event.
wqcs.org

Reminder: All Health Entities Must Comply with Florida Law by Fulfilling Early Prescription Refills During a State of Emergency

Florida - Sunday September 25, 2022: The Florida Office of Insurance Regulation has issued a remainder to all health insurers, managed care organizations, and other health entities, that they must comply with provisions of section 252.358, Florida Statutes, which allows for early prescription refills in the event the Governor issues an Executive Order declaring a State of Emergency.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Preparedness#State Of Florida#North Florida#Emergency Management#Florida Keys#Politics State#Politics Governor#Floridians#Tropical Storm Ian#Tropical Depression Nine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
News Break
Politics
secretmiami.com

Here’s What Miami Can Expect From Hurricane Ian

As Floridians keep an eye out for the storm inching closer to the state, the National Hurricane Center upgraded Tropical Storm Ian to hurricane status early Monday morning. “Regardless of Ian’s exact track and intensity, there is a risk of a life-threatening storm surge, hurricane-force winds and heavy rainfall along the west coast of Florida and the Florida Panhandle by the middle of this week,” the NHC warned in a 5 a.m. advisory. “Tropical Storm and Hurricane Watches have been issued for a portion of the west coast of Florida and additional watches may be required later today.”
MIAMI, FL
wqcs.org

Florida Department of Financial Services - Home Insurance in the Wake of Ian

Tallahassee - Tuesday September 27, 2022: Florida Department of Financial Services Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis provides the following information as Hurricane Ian approaches the peninsula. The Department has interfaced with the Top 25 insurance carriers in Florida to confirm and coordinate with companies on preparations to mobilize disaster...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy