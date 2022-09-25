Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Jerry Jones suggests Cooper Rush could steal Dak Prescott's job, references departure of Tony Romo
Jerry Jones has been optimistic about Dak Prescott's return from injury ever since the quarterback fractured his thumb in the Cowboys' season-opening loss to the Buccaneers. But that doesn't mean the outspoken team owner is committed to Prescott as Dallas' starter for the rest of 2022. Discussing backup Cooper Rush ahead of Week 3 against the Giants, Jones told reporters Thursday that he'd welcome QB controversy, even comparing the situation to when Prescott replaced Tony Romo years ago.
NFL fines Leonard Fournette, Marshon Lattimore for Bucs-Saints fight
A fight that broke out last week between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints resulted in a pair of ejections, as well as a suspension, and now the fines have been handed down. Bucs running back Leonard Fournette and Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore have both been fined for...
Yardbarker
The earliest Dak Prescott will return from thumb surgery for Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys are once again looking to overcome an injury-caused absence from Dak Prescott. Fortunately, unlike the gruesome ankle injury that knocked him out for the final 11 games of the 2020s season, the thumb injury he has now will only keep him sidelined for a handful of weeks.
Dolphins injury report: 15 players listed ahead of Bengals game
After a gritty victory over the Buffalo Bills in Week 3, the Miami Dolphins have to quickly focus their attention on preparing for the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night at Paycor Stadium. Mike McDaniel’s team didn’t practice on Monday, but they were required to release an injury report, so they...
ESPN
Dallas Cowboys WR Michael Gallup won't make return from ACL tear vs. New York Giants
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Michael Gallup's return to the Dallas Cowboys' lineup will have to wait one more week. Gallup will be inactive for the Monday night game vs. the New York Giants, the team announced, despite a full week of practice as he returns from a torn ACL in his left knee suffered in January. Gallup was listed as questionable and has gone through two full-padded practices the past two weeks.
NBC Sports
Aaron Rodgers says he saw something on Buccaneers’ Jumbotron that helped Packers win
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers hinted after Sunday’s win over the Buccaneers that the big screen in the Bucs’ stadium showed the Packers something that gave them some key insight in the game’s final moments. After the game, Fox sideline reporter Tom Rinaldi asked Rodgers why he was...
NBC Sports
Rob Gronkowski attends Buccaneers home opener; agent isn’t aware of any change in his plans
The Buccaneers could use a few good pass catchers. There’s one who’s available for any team to sign. Tight end Rob Gronkowski. Gronk, according to JoeBucsFan.com, attended the regular-season home opener against the Packers. Per the report, there have been discussions about a potential return. The issue, however, is “sensitive” because tight end Kyle Rudolph had been a healthy scratch in the first two games of the year.
NBC Sports
Ravens LB calls out Mac Jones' trash talk after beating Patriots
Mac Jones doesn't hesitate to bark at opposing players. Just ask Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen. Queen dropped a potential interception on a pass from Jones early in the third quarter of Sunday's game at Gillette Stadium, and on the next play, Patriots running back Damien Harris punched in a 2-yard rush that gave New England a 20-14 lead at the time.
NBC Sports
Lamar Jackson is first QB to achieve this feat vs. Patriots in Belichick era
The New England Patriots defense got another painful reminder Sunday of how difficult Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is to defend. The 2019 league MVP torched the Patriots defense in leading the Ravens to a 37-26 win in their Week 3 game at Gillette Stadium. He completed 18 of 29...
Bengals offense finally came to life against Jets and left Quinnen Williams lashing out at a coach
If there was ever a game for the Cincinnati Bengals offense to get on track, it was Sunday’s Week 3 tilt with the New York Jets. New York allowed 54 points through the first two weeks of the season and ranked near the bottom of the league in sacks with three in that span. As advertised, that defense was the remedy Cincy needed. The Bengals matched their season high of 20 points by halftime, and Joe Burrow threw for over 200 yards and two touchdowns.
NBC Sports
Ex-Eagles LB's Jalen Hurts take is embarrassingly dumb
Eagles fans, do you remember Emmanuel Acho? You might know him from his recent transformation into a Fox Sports talking head and New York Times bestselling platitude peddler, but do you remember him as an Eagle?. He played in 20 games, recorded 33 tackles, and promptly retired after two seasons...
NBC Sports
Shanahan takes blame for putting Jimmy G in 'bad spot' on safety
Kyle Shanahan shouldered some of the blame on the play that might have been the difference in the 49ers' 11-10 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday Night Football at Empower Field at Mile High. Midway through the third quarter with the 49ers leading 7-3, a San Francisco drive that...
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 4: Eagles claim No. 1 spot; Titans, Cowboys and Jaguars fly up the board
Last week, the Bills felt like a juggernaut that had transcended the accepted bounds of the NFL Power Rankings. Seven days later, they can't even call the No. 1 spot their own. Such is life in the NFL, where everything is temporary and nothing is what it seems. Yesterday's Bills...
NBC Sports
Here’s how Brady fared in Bucs’ Week 3 loss to Packers
Tom Brady nearly led an epic comeback in Week 3, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers came up just short in a 14-12 loss to the Green Bay Packers. The 45-year-old quarterback completed 31 of 42 passes for 271 yards and one touchdown in the defeat, which moved Tampa Bay to 2-1 on the season.
NBC Sports
Why can't the Eagles score in the second half?
In the big picture, it’s not a huge deal. The Eagles are 3-0, they’ve done enough to win each game, the last couple haven't been close, and in the NFL nothing else matters except winning. Still … 14 second-half points in three games isn’t ideal. Cause...
NFL Odds: Cowboys vs. Giants prediction, odds and pick – 9/26/2022
The Dallas Cowboys will travel to New Jersey to take on the New York Giants in a Monday night clash at the Meadowlands. Are you ready for some football? It’s a Monday night party, and time to check out our NFL odds series with a Cowboys-Giants prediction and pick.
ESPN
NFL Week 4 Power Rankings 2022: 1-32 poll, plus rating QBs
Welcome to Week 4 of the NFL regular season. This season we have seen our fair share of games come down to the wire. Eighteen games have been decided by three or fewer points -- six just this past week. Gone are the days of the blowout -- the fourth quarter is as important as ever.
FOX Sports
Burrow leads Bengals to 1st win of season, 27-12 over Jets
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Joe Burrow threw three touchdown passes and the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals got their first victory of the season, rolling past the New York Jets 27-12 on Sunday. After opening 0-2 with a pair of three-point losses, Burrow insisted there was no panic...
NBC Sports
Odell Beckham Jr. after Sterling Shepard non-contact knee injury: Why can’t we play on grass?
Free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. continues to be a free agent because he suffered a non-contact ACL tear on the artificial surface at SoFi Stadium during the Super Bowl. Last night, Giant receiver Sterling Shepard suffered a reportedly serious knee injury without contact on the artificial surface at MetLife Stadium.
NBC Sports
Joey Bosa, Rashawn Slater having tests after Sunday injuries
The Chargers are waiting for word about the severity of injuries suffered by a couple of key players in Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars. Defensive end Joey Bosa injured his groin and left tackle Rashawn Slater left the game with a biceps injury. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that both players are going for tests on their injuries Monday.
