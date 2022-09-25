ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sports

Cowboys' Jerry Jones suggests Cooper Rush could steal Dak Prescott's job, references departure of Tony Romo

Jerry Jones has been optimistic about Dak Prescott's return from injury ever since the quarterback fractured his thumb in the Cowboys' season-opening loss to the Buccaneers. But that doesn't mean the outspoken team owner is committed to Prescott as Dallas' starter for the rest of 2022. Discussing backup Cooper Rush ahead of Week 3 against the Giants, Jones told reporters Thursday that he'd welcome QB controversy, even comparing the situation to when Prescott replaced Tony Romo years ago.
Yardbarker

The earliest Dak Prescott will return from thumb surgery for Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are once again looking to overcome an injury-caused absence from Dak Prescott. Fortunately, unlike the gruesome ankle injury that knocked him out for the final 11 games of the 2020s season, the thumb injury he has now will only keep him sidelined for a handful of weeks.
ESPN

Dallas Cowboys WR Michael Gallup won't make return from ACL tear vs. New York Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Michael Gallup's return to the Dallas Cowboys' lineup will have to wait one more week. Gallup will be inactive for the Monday night game vs. the New York Giants, the team announced, despite a full week of practice as he returns from a torn ACL in his left knee suffered in January. Gallup was listed as questionable and has gone through two full-padded practices the past two weeks.
NBC Sports

Rob Gronkowski attends Buccaneers home opener; agent isn’t aware of any change in his plans

The Buccaneers could use a few good pass catchers. There’s one who’s available for any team to sign. Tight end Rob Gronkowski. Gronk, according to JoeBucsFan.com, attended the regular-season home opener against the Packers. Per the report, there have been discussions about a potential return. The issue, however, is “sensitive” because tight end Kyle Rudolph had been a healthy scratch in the first two games of the year.
NBC Sports

Ravens LB calls out Mac Jones' trash talk after beating Patriots

Mac Jones doesn't hesitate to bark at opposing players. Just ask Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen. Queen dropped a potential interception on a pass from Jones early in the third quarter of Sunday's game at Gillette Stadium, and on the next play, Patriots running back Damien Harris punched in a 2-yard rush that gave New England a 20-14 lead at the time.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bengals offense finally came to life against Jets and left Quinnen Williams lashing out at a coach

If there was ever a game for the Cincinnati Bengals offense to get on track, it was Sunday’s Week 3 tilt with the New York Jets. New York allowed 54 points through the first two weeks of the season and ranked near the bottom of the league in sacks with three in that span. As advertised, that defense was the remedy Cincy needed. The Bengals matched their season high of 20 points by halftime, and Joe Burrow threw for over 200 yards and two touchdowns.
NBC Sports

Ex-Eagles LB's Jalen Hurts take is embarrassingly dumb

Eagles fans, do you remember Emmanuel Acho? You might know him from his recent transformation into a Fox Sports talking head and New York Times bestselling platitude peddler, but do you remember him as an Eagle?. He played in 20 games, recorded 33 tackles, and promptly retired after two seasons...
NBC Sports

Here’s how Brady fared in Bucs’ Week 3 loss to Packers

Tom Brady nearly led an epic comeback in Week 3, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers came up just short in a 14-12 loss to the Green Bay Packers. The 45-year-old quarterback completed 31 of 42 passes for 271 yards and one touchdown in the defeat, which moved Tampa Bay to 2-1 on the season.
NBC Sports

Why can't the Eagles score in the second half?

In the big picture, it’s not a huge deal. The Eagles are 3-0, they’ve done enough to win each game, the last couple haven't been close, and in the NFL nothing else matters except winning. Still … 14 second-half points in three games isn’t ideal. Cause...
ESPN

NFL Week 4 Power Rankings 2022: 1-32 poll, plus rating QBs

Welcome to Week 4 of the NFL regular season. This season we have seen our fair share of games come down to the wire. Eighteen games have been decided by three or fewer points -- six just this past week. Gone are the days of the blowout -- the fourth quarter is as important as ever.
FOX Sports

Burrow leads Bengals to 1st win of season, 27-12 over Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Joe Burrow threw three touchdown passes and the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals got their first victory of the season, rolling past the New York Jets 27-12 on Sunday. After opening 0-2 with a pair of three-point losses, Burrow insisted there was no panic...
NBC Sports

Joey Bosa, Rashawn Slater having tests after Sunday injuries

The Chargers are waiting for word about the severity of injuries suffered by a couple of key players in Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars. Defensive end Joey Bosa injured his groin and left tackle Rashawn Slater left the game with a biceps injury. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that both players are going for tests on their injuries Monday.
