Read full article on original website
Related
wqcs.org
Governor DeSantis - This is a Dangerous Life Threatening Storm
Sarasota - Tuesday September 27, 2022: Governor DeSantis held news conferences in Tallahassee in Sarasota Tuesday, calling on the public to heed warnings and take Hurricane Ian seriously. The governor emphasized the danger of Hurricane Ian which is coming ashore Wednesday as a major Category 3 Hurricane with the potential...
wqcs.org
UPDATE: Mandatory Evacuation Orders, Preparations, Watches, and Warnings
Florida - Tuesday September 27, 2022: Mandatory Evacuation Orders have been issued for select areas, including coastal communities, mobile homes and low-lying areas in several counties. To see if you are under an evacuation order, visit https://www.floridadisaster.org/evacuation-orders/ and follow local officials for updates. As of 11 AM Tuesday, September 27,...
wqcs.org
Florida Prepares for the Arrival of Hurricane Ian
Florida - Tuesday September 27, 2022: The Florida State Emergency Operations Center has issued the following overview on the outlook for and status of preparations for Hurricane Ian. Current Watches and Warnings in Effect:. • Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for the Lower Keys (from the 7 Mile Bridge...
wqcs.org
FEMA Prepositioning Supplies and Personnel Ahead of Landfall
Florida - Tuesday September 27, 2022: The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is prepositioning supplies and personnel to strategic locations in Florida and Alabama ahead of Hurricane Ian's landfall on the U.S. mainland. FEMA says that will allow them to get help where it needs as soon as possible. Supplies...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wqcs.org
Florida Department of Financial Services - Home Insurance in the Wake of Ian
Tallahassee - Tuesday September 27, 2022: Florida Department of Financial Services Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis provides the following information as Hurricane Ian approaches the peninsula. The Department has interfaced with the Top 25 insurance carriers in Florida to confirm and coordinate with companies on preparations to mobilize disaster...
wqcs.org
Reminder: All Health Entities Must Comply with Florida Law by Fulfilling Early Prescription Refills During a State of Emergency
Florida - Sunday September 25, 2022: The Florida Office of Insurance Regulation has issued a remainder to all health insurers, managed care organizations, and other health entities, that they must comply with provisions of section 252.358, Florida Statutes, which allows for early prescription refills in the event the Governor issues an Executive Order declaring a State of Emergency.
wqcs.org
St. Lucie County Government Offices Closed on Wednesday
St. Lucie County - Tuesday September 27, 2022: St. Lucie County Board of County Commissioners’ government offices, libraries and attractions will be closed on Wednesday, Sept. 28 as Hurricane Ian is expected to impact our area with tropical force storm winds and heavy rains. Additionally, all St. Lucie Public...
wqcs.org
Florida Department of Health: Specials Need Shelters
Tallahassee - Tuesday September 27, 2022: In response to Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Health has prepared for Special Needs Shelter operations to begin in areas of anticipated landfall. If you know or care for an individual with a disability or a special need, such as a medical condition...
RELATED PEOPLE
wqcs.org
Governor Expands State of Emergency to All of Florida
Tallahassee - Saturday September 24, 2022: On Saturday Governor DeSantis issued a revised Executive Order expanding his Friday declaration of a State of Emergency for 29 Counties to a statewide State of Emergency for all of Florida's 67 counties. Additionally, the Governor has requested a federal pre-landfall Emergency Declaration in...
wqcs.org
NHC 5 AM Monday: Hurricane Ian Remains on Track for Florida
Florida - Monday September 26, 2022: The National Hurricane Center reports that Tropical Storm Ian reached minimal, Category 1, hurricane strength overnight. As of 5 AM Monday morning it had maximum sustained winds of 75 MPH and was heading northwest towards western Cuba at 14 MPH. Hurricane Ian is expected...
wqcs.org
FDOT Begins Locking Down State Drawbridges in Martin, St. Lucie and Palm Beach Counties
Treasure Coast - Tuesday September 27, 2022: In preparation for Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), in coordination with the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) has begun to lock down state drawbridges in Martin, St. Lucie and Palm Beach Counties. The bridges will be closed to marine navigation once...
wqcs.org
Current Watches and Warnings in Effect:
Florida - Monday September 26, 2022: The National Hurricane center has issued the following watches and warnings as Hurricane Ian continues its approach towards Florida. Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for the Lower Keys (from the 7 Mile Bridge southward to Key West, and the Dry Tortugas). Tropical Storm...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wqcs.org
NHC 11 AM: Hurricane Ian Shifts Again, Tracking South of Tampa, North of Fort Myers.
Florida - Tuesday September 27, 2022: Hurricane Ian strengthened into a Major Category 3 Hurricane overnight. Tropical-storm force winds may begin as soon as tonight in the Florida Keys and southern Florida. As of 11 AM Tuesday Ivan was reported to be just north off the north coast of Cuba,...
wqcs.org
Governor Details Preparations Ahead of the Storm for Recovery After Its Gone
Florida - Monday September 26, 2022: The Florida National Guard has been mobilized, power crews are on standby, and food, fuel and medical resources are being stockpiled to deal with the storm as it passes and restore services once Hurricane Ian has gone. Governor DeSantis detailed those preparations during a...
wqcs.org
Tropical Storm and Flood Watches Issued for the Treasure Coast as Ian Jogs East Again
Florida - Monday September 26, 2022: The National Hurricane Center issued Tropical Storm and Flood Watches for the Treasure Coast Monday afternoon. SEE the 5 PM update from Acting National Hurricane Center Director Jamie Rhome HERE: https://fb.watch/fNT_6TDq0b/. TROPICAL STORM WATCH. The Tropical Storm Watch is in effect from the Treasure...
wqcs.org
President Biden Approves Governor DeSantis' Request for Emergency Declaration Ahead of Landfall
Washington - Sunday September 25, 2022: President Biden has approved Florida Governor DeSantis’s request for an emergency declaration ahead of Tropical Storm Ian. The declaration authorizes FEMA to provide support for debris removal and emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance under the public assistance program. As Tropical Storm...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wqcs.org
FEMA’s National Flood Insurance Resources to Aid in Hurricane Ian Recovery
Tallahassee - Tuesday September 27, 2022: The Florida Department of Financial Services (DFS) provides the following information and resources for those who have coverage through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) and who might be affected by Hurricane Ian. The National Hurricane Center is...
wqcs.org
NHC 11 AM: Hurricane Ian Rapidly Strengthening; Hurricane Watch in Effect for Portions of West Florida Coast
Florida - Monday September 26, 2022: The National Hurricane Center has issued a Hurricane Watch for portions of Florida's west coast as Hurricane Ian continues to gain strength. At 11 AM EDT, the center of Hurricane Ian was located about 100 miles west of Grand Cayman. Ian was moving toward...
wqcs.org
FWC Reminds Boaters to Prepare Vessels in Case of Severe Weather
Florida - Saturday September 24, 2022: The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) encourages boaters to prepare for storms so that they are in a better position to deal with the aftermath. Move your vessel if you can, protect it if you can’t. • If your boat can...
wqcs.org
Governor Appoints 2 to Florida’s Judicial Qualifications Commission
Tallahassee - Sunday September 25, 2022: Governor DeSantis has made two appointments to Florida’s Judicial Qualifications Commission. The Judicial Qualifications Commission is charged with investigating allegations of misconduct of justices and judges. The Governor must appoint non-attorneys to the fifteen-member commission. The Judicial Qualifications Commission. Jonathan Bronitsky - Bronitsky,...
Comments / 0