Reminder: All Health Entities Must Comply with Florida Law by Fulfilling Early Prescription Refills During a State of Emergency

wqcs.org
UPDATE: Mandatory Evacuation Orders, Preparations, Watches, and Warnings
Florida - Tuesday September 27, 2022: Mandatory Evacuation Orders have been issued for select areas, including coastal communities, mobile homes and low-lying areas in several counties. To see if you are under an evacuation order, visit https://www.floridadisaster.org/evacuation-orders/ and follow local officials for updates. As of 11 AM Tuesday, September 27,...
wqcs.org
Florida Department of Health: Specials Need Shelters
Tallahassee - Tuesday September 27, 2022: In response to Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Health has prepared for Special Needs Shelter operations to begin in areas of anticipated landfall. If you know or care for an individual with a disability or a special need, such as a medical condition...
wqcs.org
Florida Prepares for the Arrival of Hurricane Ian
Florida - Tuesday September 27, 2022: The Florida State Emergency Operations Center has issued the following overview on the outlook for and status of preparations for Hurricane Ian. Current Watches and Warnings in Effect:. • Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for the Lower Keys (from the 7 Mile Bridge...
wqcs.org
Governor DeSantis - This is a Dangerous Life Threatening Storm
Sarasota - Tuesday September 27, 2022: Governor DeSantis held news conferences in Tallahassee in Sarasota Tuesday, calling on the public to heed warnings and take Hurricane Ian seriously. The governor emphasized the danger of Hurricane Ian which is coming ashore Wednesday as a major Category 3 Hurricane with the potential...
wqcs.org
Florida Department of Financial Services - Home Insurance in the Wake of Ian
Tallahassee - Tuesday September 27, 2022: Florida Department of Financial Services Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis provides the following information as Hurricane Ian approaches the peninsula. The Department has interfaced with the Top 25 insurance carriers in Florida to confirm and coordinate with companies on preparations to mobilize disaster...
wqcs.org
FEMA Prepositioning Supplies and Personnel Ahead of Landfall
Florida - Tuesday September 27, 2022: The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is prepositioning supplies and personnel to strategic locations in Florida and Alabama ahead of Hurricane Ian's landfall on the U.S. mainland. FEMA says that will allow them to get help where it needs as soon as possible. Supplies...
wqcs.org
Attorney General Moody Activates Price Gouging Hotline as Tropical Storm Ian Approaches
Tallahassee - Sunday September 25, 2022: Attorney General Ashley Moody has activated Florida’s Price Gouging Hotline as Tropical Storm Ian continues to make its approach to Florida. The activation comes following Governor Ron DeSantis’s state-of-emergency declaration for 24 counties. In areas covered by the state of emergency, Floridians...
wqcs.org
St. Lucie County Government Offices Closed on Wednesday
St. Lucie County - Tuesday September 27, 2022: St. Lucie County Board of County Commissioners’ government offices, libraries and attractions will be closed on Wednesday, Sept. 28 as Hurricane Ian is expected to impact our area with tropical force storm winds and heavy rains. Additionally, all St. Lucie Public...
Acadian Ambulance deploys 22 crew members to assist Florida
Acadian Ambulance deployed 10 ambulance with 22 crew members to a staging area in Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian.
Biden Declines To Call Florida Gov. DeSantis As Hurricane Ian Barrels North
Hurricane Ian is set to literally swamp much of Florida’s west coast with torrential rains, triggering an emergency response from state and local authorities about flooding and wind damage. But amid what could be the worst storm the Sunshine State has faced since Hurricane
WESH
Another Florida insurance company declared insolvent
ORLANDO, Fla. — Just as homeowners across the state get ready for Hurricane Ian, WESH 2 is following up on some breaking news that another Florida insurance company can't pay its debts. The Office of Insurance Regulation says FedNat became insolvent earlier this month. FedNat already started canceling plans...
Hurricane Ian: Publix stores in these Central Florida counties will close early for the storm
ORLANDO, Fla. — Publix locations in seven Central Florida counties will close early on Wednesday due to Hurricane Ian. Publix officials said locations in Sumter, Orange, Lake (717 N. 14th St., Leesburg and 1120 Bichara Blvd., The Villages), Seminole, Marion, Osceola, and Volusia counties will close at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
wqcs.org
Governor Expands State of Emergency to All of Florida
Tallahassee - Saturday September 24, 2022: On Saturday Governor DeSantis issued a revised Executive Order expanding his Friday declaration of a State of Emergency for 29 Counties to a statewide State of Emergency for all of Florida's 67 counties. Additionally, the Governor has requested a federal pre-landfall Emergency Declaration in...
'This could be the storm that we have all feared': Florida braces for wide-scale power outages
Duke and FPL said system upgrades are expected to help in restoring power.
Hurricane Ian: School closures in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian make its way toward the Gulf and threatens to impact Central Florida in the coming days, parents are no doubt already wondering how the storm might affect their child’s school. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Eyewitness News is monitoring...
News4Jax.com
All 11 Northeast Florida school districts closing due to Ian; Universities, other schools also closing
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian gains strength and approaches Florida, school districts in Baker, Columbia and Putnam counties decided Monday to close schools later this week. By Tuesday, Duval, St. Johns, Nassau, Clay, Bradford, Alachua, Union and Flagler counties announced they would join them -- meaning all 11...
click orlando
6th property insurer in Florida declared insolvent
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – State regulators Friday asked a judge to place a property-insurance company in receivership, making it the sixth Florida property insurer declared insolvent this year amid widespread financial problems in the industry. The Florida Department of Financial Services sought to be appointed receiver for FedNat Insurance Co.,...
