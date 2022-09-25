It’s time for some spooky fun at the Trenton Thunder stadium next month and everyone is invited. We only get a little bit of time to celebrate the awesome Halloween events that this time of year has to offer, so you have to go to all of them while you can! Coming at the end of this October, kids will be able to Trick or treat in the Suites at Trenton Thunder Ball Park!

TRENTON, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO