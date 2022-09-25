Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
27 First News
Diana S. Pugh, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Diana S. Pugh, 76 of Warren, passed away peacefully Saturday evening, September 24, 2022, at St. Joseph Medical Center in Warren, Ohio, where she received dedicated care from doctors and nurses. Diana was born on February 2, 1946, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of Joseph...
27 First News
Charles “Doug” Douglas Molesy, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles “Doug” Douglas Molesy, 72 of Warren, Ohio, passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022, at his home. He was born June 11, 1950, in Morgantown, West Virginia, the son of the late Earnest Franklin Molesy and the late Betty Jean Pounds Molesy Gibson.
27 First News
Jo Anne Haas, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday, September 23, 2022, Jo Anne Haas, age 68 of Canfield, Ohio, passed away at her daughter’s home in Warren, Ohio. She was born in Youngstown, Ohio on October 27, 1953 to Joseph and Margaret (Pritchard) Connolly. Jo Anne is survived be her...
27 First News
Herman Andrew Kloos, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Herman Andrew Kloos, 79 passed away on Friday, September 23, 2022, at Salem Region Medical Center surrounded by his family. Herman was born on November 6, 1942, one of five siblings of Frank and Pauline (Welther) Kloos in Salem, Ohio. On November 2, 1963, he...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
27 First News
Richard Lee Garver, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Lee Garver “Garv”, of Youngstown, Ohio, entered eternal rest on Thursday, September 22, 2022, while at home and surrounded by the love of his family, following a long illness. He was 83. Richard was born on April 4, 1939, in Youngstown, Ohio,...
27 First News
Aaron Griffin, Jr., Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Minister Aaron Griffin, Jr. or shall we say “Maestro Extraordinair” 70, of Austintown, Ohio, quietly transitioned to Heaven on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Mr. Griffin, known to many “as the guy that sings at funerals”, was born March 5, 1952 in Youngstown, Ohio...
27 First News
Paula J. Coleman, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paula J. Coleman, 46, passed away Sunday morning, September 25, 2022, at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital after a hard fought battle against ALS with her family by her side. Paula was born January 15, 1976 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Paul and Carol...
27 First News
Joanne “JoJo” Streets, Lake Milton, Ohio
LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joanne Pauline “JoJo” (Ronyak) Streets, 61, most recently of Lake Milton, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Monday, September 26, 2022 at Canfield Healthcare Center. She was born on January 27, 1961 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
27 First News
Virginia “Jean” (Vlasic) Gundy, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Virginia “Jean” Gundy (nee Vlasic) who died peacefully on Friday, September 23, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was 94. She was born November 6, 1927, to Thomas and Barbara Lorkovich...
27 First News
Stanley Artar, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stanley Artar, 97 of Struthers, passed away Friday, September 23, 2022, at Maplecrest Nursing Home in Struthers. Stanley was born October 20, 1924 in Powhatan Point, Ohio, a son of Andrew Ortar and Anna (John) Kastrevec. He was a graduate of Powhatan Point High School.
27 First News
Thomas Allen Ditchey, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas “Tom” Allen Ditchey, 46 of Warren, Ohio, passed away Saturday, September 24, 2022, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital, after a long battle with cancer. He was born May 2, 1976, in Warren, Ohio, the son of David A. and Yvonne (Light) Ditchey.
27 First News
Kimberly A. Zagorianos, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kimberly A. Zagorianos, 52, passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022, at Caprice Health Care, with her family by her side. Kim was born July 3, 1970, in New Bedford, Massachusetts, the daughter of Raymond Amaral and Nancy Moniz. She was a 1989 graduate of Westport...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
27 First News
Margaret “Peggy” Simkins, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Margaret J. “Peggy” Simkins, who passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 20. She was 61. She was born January 13, 1961, in Youngstown and was a daughter of John E. and Margaret E....
27 First News
Joseph Robert Beam, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Robert Beam, 82, died Monday, September 19, 2022, at Akron General Hospital. He was born on October 12, 1939 in Akron, son of the late Joseph and Ann (Schafer) Beam. Joseph served in the United States Army. He was a member St. Paul Catholic...
27 First News
Cynthia Burgess-Hinton, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cynthia Burgess-Hinton was the sixth child of the late Wallace and Annah O. Robinson-Burgess, born on February 22, 1960, in Youngstown, Ohio. After 62 years of life, Cynthia made her transition from Mercy Health St. Elizabeth, Boardman, Ohio, to her heavenly abode and received her...
27 First News
Jeffrey David Ross, Sr., East Palestine, Ohio
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeffrey David Ross, Sr., 60, passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at Hospice House in Poland, Ohio. He was born on September 12, 1962 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Albert and Joyce Ross. He was a bricklayer for over 30 years for Local 9...
27 First News
Kathleen J. Robertson, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen Robertson, 73 of Youngstown, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 16, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on April 28, 1949 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of late Deloris McNutt. Kathleen was a member of Sacred Heart Church in...
27 First News
Vivian Leigh Stanley, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Vivian L. Stanley, 64 Youngstown, departed this life on Friday, September 16, 2022 at her residence. Ms. Stanley was born July 12, 1958 in Youngstown, a daughter of Will Stanley and Mary Jo Gray. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, listening to 2Pac,...
27 First News
Betty J. Jones, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty J. Jones, 67, passed away Wednesday, September 21, 2022. A lifelong resident of Youngstown, Betty was born June 1, 1955 to L.C. and Melzena (Holmes) Hall. After graduating from East High School in 1973, Betty held several administrative positions in health care and with...
27 First News
Vincent “Vince” Justin Whitehead, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Vincent Justin Whitehead, 35, of Warren, transitioned to eternal peace on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Mr. Whitehead, lovingly known as “Vince”, was born February 7, 1987 in Warren, a son of Keith and Vanessa Jenkins Whitehead. He was a 2005 graduate of...
Comments / 0