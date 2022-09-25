ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who Is Syril Karn in 'Andor'?

Although Rogue One: A Star Wars Story was certainly a darker entry in the saga, it was still a story of good versus evil. However, Disney+’s Andor has blurred those lines. Cassian (Diego Luna) isn’t a straightforward hero. In the opening sequence of the first episode, Cassian kills two officers outside a brothel after they try to shake him down. His malicious activities attract the attention of some of the show’s primary antagonists.
The Guardian

Act of Oblivion by Robert Harris review – a master writer leads us on a 17th-century manhunt

There’s a passage in Vasily Grossman’s Life and Fate in which the author imagines the parallel lives of a man and his murderer. “If one man is fated to be killed by another,” he writes, “it would be interesting to trace the gradual convergence of their paths. At the start they might be miles away from one another … and yet eventually we are bound to meet, we can’t avoid it…” This is the idea that animates Robert Harris’s latest novel, Act of Oblivion, which, although it is set in the 17th century, sends the reader on a riotously enjoyable and thoroughly modern manhunt that weaves between Restoration-era London and the wilds of pre-revolutionary New England.
Polygon

What really happened in Lord of the Rings’ war against Morgoth, in under 1,000 words

Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power begins with an info dump. Elves! Trees! War! Destruction, death, and finally — a great peace. But is it enough exposition? Due to the unusually specific way in which author J.R.R. Tolkien’s work has been licensed for film, there are many things that the creative team can allude to but not explain. And the biggest of those is the war against the dark god, Morgoth, which forms the bulk of the events of The Silmarillion.
Slate

House of the Dragon

Back when Jaime and Cersei Lannister were horrifying us on a weekly basis, their twincestuous love affair—defined from the start as evil and corrupting (remember “the things I do for love”?)—was a plot engine for Game of Thrones. The ultimate toxic relationship, the affair defined both characters, showing us their isolation from the rest of the world, highlighting Cersei’s narcissism and Jaime’s pathetically misplaced sense of commitment. To the extent they felt the need to justify themselves at all, Jaime and Cersei always pointed back to the Targaryens and their habit of intermarriage between siblings, cousins, uncles, and nieces.
Collider

'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story': Cast, Plot, Release Window, and Everything We Know So Far

Bridgerton blew us away when it premiered on Netflix on Christmas Day of 2020. Season 1 of the Regency-era period drama shattered streaming records and its fairytale ending for the Duke and Duchess of Hastings left us burning for more after the curtains came down in the season finale. The promise of a second season was followed by an agonizingly long wait that thankfully was made easier to bear when word got out that the Bridgerton universe was expanding with a prequel spin-off centered on her majesty Queen Charlotte. At the center of the Bridgerton series is the namesake family and the exploration of their love lives, one sibling at a time, however, Queen Charlotte’s larger-than-life persona quickly made her a fan favorite directing the creative hands at Shondaland to prepare a time-traveling carriage that will take us on a trip down memory lane to explore the origins of a character inspired by a real-life historical figure.
The Associated Press

Hilary Mantel, author of 'Wolf Hall' Tudor saga, dies at 70

LONDON (AP) — Hilary Mantel, the Booker Prize-winning author who turned Tudor power politics into page-turning fiction in the acclaimed “Wolf Hall” trilogy of historical novels, has died, her publisher said Friday. She was 70. Mantel died “suddenly yet peacefully” on Thursday surrounded by close family and friends after suffering a stroke, publisher HarperCollins said. Mantel is credited with reenergizing historical fiction with “Wolf Hall” and two sequels about the 16th-century English powerbroker Thomas Cromwell, right-hand man to King Henry VIII — and in Mantel’s hands, the charismatic antihero of a bloody, high-stakes political drama. The publisher said Mantel was “one of the greatest English novelists of this century.”
