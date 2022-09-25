Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
'House of the Dragon' : How King Viserys I Targaryen Dies in the Book 'Fire & Blood'
Unlike Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon is based on a finished book – albeit a very different kind of book than the main series. This means that readers have all kinds of spoilers for the story, including the fates of most of the main characters. If you want to know how things played out for the king in the book, Fire & Blood, read on.
An introduction to the stories and British history that inspired the beasts of "House of the Dragon"
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Dragons have inspired awe and wonder since the beginning of human imagination. Most recently, these fire-spitting flying creatures — in modern western culture at least — have come alive in "Game of Thrones" and its new spinoff, "House of the Dragon."
Meghan Markle's worst nightmare isn't King Charles, it's the Prince of Wales: royal expert
LONDON, England – Prince Harry faces a life of permanent "exile" with King Charles III plotting to follow the playbook drawn up by the royals when they overcame the crisis triggered by Edward VIII, the king who abdicated in 1936 and was obliged to live the rest of his life outside the U.K.
Former Royal Butler Predicts Prince William Will Someday Be a ‘Compassionate’ Monarch, ‘Not King Because That’s His Job’
According to a former royal butler, Prince William will someday be a monarch who balances compassion, duty, modernity, and tradition.
U.K.・
RELATED PEOPLE
Popculture
King Charles III Reportedly Reveals Requirement for Prince Harry's Kids to Receive Royal Titles
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly furious over the delays with their children, Archie and Lilibet, receiving their royal titles under King Charles III. The move comes after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and the grief period for the U.K., but it seems King Charles III might have some boxes to check off before just allowing the change.
'The Woman King' tells the story of the Agojie. But in real life, the fierce women warriors played a controversial role in the translatlantic slave trade.
The Agojie were fierce women warriors in the ancient Kingdom of Dahomey in West Africa. They were national heroes and symbols of female power, but also helped the rise of the 18th century slave trade. Their complicated legacy has been the subject of debate around the film "The Woman King."
Collider
Who Is Syril Karn in 'Andor'?
Although Rogue One: A Star Wars Story was certainly a darker entry in the saga, it was still a story of good versus evil. However, Disney+’s Andor has blurred those lines. Cassian (Diego Luna) isn’t a straightforward hero. In the opening sequence of the first episode, Cassian kills two officers outside a brothel after they try to shake him down. His malicious activities attract the attention of some of the show’s primary antagonists.
Collider
‘One of Us Is Lying’ Season 2 Trailer Traps Its Stars in a Deadly Game of Simon Says
Peacock has released a new trailer for One of Us Is Lying, a young adult murder mystery series based on the book of the same name by Karen McManus. The series follows a group of high school students who are suspects in the murder of one of their classmates. During...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Collider
‘The Last of Us’ Trailer Shows Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey Surviving the Apocalypse
HBO has finally unveiled the first trailer for the highly anticipated TV adaptation of The Last of Us, Naughty Dog's beloved video game about finding a family amidst a zombie apocalypse. The new trailer was released as part of Outbreak Day, aka The Last of Us Day, a yearly celebration of the franchise held by developer Naughty Dog.
Act of Oblivion by Robert Harris review – a master writer leads us on a 17th-century manhunt
There’s a passage in Vasily Grossman’s Life and Fate in which the author imagines the parallel lives of a man and his murderer. “If one man is fated to be killed by another,” he writes, “it would be interesting to trace the gradual convergence of their paths. At the start they might be miles away from one another … and yet eventually we are bound to meet, we can’t avoid it…” This is the idea that animates Robert Harris’s latest novel, Act of Oblivion, which, although it is set in the 17th century, sends the reader on a riotously enjoyable and thoroughly modern manhunt that weaves between Restoration-era London and the wilds of pre-revolutionary New England.
Polygon
What really happened in Lord of the Rings’ war against Morgoth, in under 1,000 words
Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power begins with an info dump. Elves! Trees! War! Destruction, death, and finally — a great peace. But is it enough exposition? Due to the unusually specific way in which author J.R.R. Tolkien’s work has been licensed for film, there are many things that the creative team can allude to but not explain. And the biggest of those is the war against the dark god, Morgoth, which forms the bulk of the events of The Silmarillion.
Slate
House of the Dragon
Back when Jaime and Cersei Lannister were horrifying us on a weekly basis, their twincestuous love affair—defined from the start as evil and corrupting (remember “the things I do for love”?)—was a plot engine for Game of Thrones. The ultimate toxic relationship, the affair defined both characters, showing us their isolation from the rest of the world, highlighting Cersei’s narcissism and Jaime’s pathetically misplaced sense of commitment. To the extent they felt the need to justify themselves at all, Jaime and Cersei always pointed back to the Targaryens and their habit of intermarriage between siblings, cousins, uncles, and nieces.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Collider
'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story': Cast, Plot, Release Window, and Everything We Know So Far
Bridgerton blew us away when it premiered on Netflix on Christmas Day of 2020. Season 1 of the Regency-era period drama shattered streaming records and its fairytale ending for the Duke and Duchess of Hastings left us burning for more after the curtains came down in the season finale. The promise of a second season was followed by an agonizingly long wait that thankfully was made easier to bear when word got out that the Bridgerton universe was expanding with a prequel spin-off centered on her majesty Queen Charlotte. At the center of the Bridgerton series is the namesake family and the exploration of their love lives, one sibling at a time, however, Queen Charlotte’s larger-than-life persona quickly made her a fan favorite directing the creative hands at Shondaland to prepare a time-traveling carriage that will take us on a trip down memory lane to explore the origins of a character inspired by a real-life historical figure.
If You Can Pronounce Daenerys Targaryen, Then You Can Learn To Say My Latin American Name
"I was embarrassed by the negative attention and ashamed to have a name that was so singular and difficult to pronounce."
IGN
Catherine Called Birdy is Prime Video’s Upcoming Coming-of-Age Film Set in Medieval England
Prime Video’s film adaptation of Karen Cushman’s 1994 children’s novel Catherine Called Birdy is releasing on Prime Video on October 7, 2022. The film, having the same name as the novel, is directed by Lena Dunham and is a coming-of-age comedy set in medieval England. Catherine Called...
Hilary Mantel, author of 'Wolf Hall' Tudor saga, dies at 70
LONDON (AP) — Hilary Mantel, the Booker Prize-winning author who turned Tudor power politics into page-turning fiction in the acclaimed “Wolf Hall” trilogy of historical novels, has died, her publisher said Friday. She was 70. Mantel died “suddenly yet peacefully” on Thursday surrounded by close family and friends after suffering a stroke, publisher HarperCollins said. Mantel is credited with reenergizing historical fiction with “Wolf Hall” and two sequels about the 16th-century English powerbroker Thomas Cromwell, right-hand man to King Henry VIII — and in Mantel’s hands, the charismatic antihero of a bloody, high-stakes political drama. The publisher said Mantel was “one of the greatest English novelists of this century.”
Comments / 0