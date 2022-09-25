Read full article on original website
Shang-Chi 2 to drop before Avengers: The Kang Dynasty – Destin Daniel Cretton to direct both
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is one of the highlights of the Multiverse Saga and one of the MCU Phase 4 movies that deserves a sequel. Marvel announced many new titles at Comic-Con 2022 and expanded on those reveals at D23 Expo. But the studio has still yet to share any details about a release date for Shang-Chi 2.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans shocked to discover why Warner Bros. passed on making an ‘Iron Man’ movie
Looking at how comic book adaptations have been Hollywood’s bread-and-butter for over 20 years and counting, it’s very easy to forget that plenty of powerful producers and major studios has exceedingly little interest in superhero cinema prior to the post-millennium boom. Even Iron Man, which ultimately changed the industry forever, failed to escape development hell for years.
wegotthiscovered.com
A critically-hated Marvel misfire has found its new streaming home on Disney Plus
The last remnants of a long-gone era of Marvel is now set to haunt streaming audiences, as the last ever Fox X-Men film shoots itself to Disney Plus. The New Mutants was one of the last ever blockbusters to get released before the pandemic closed nearly every aspect of life, and after two of the longest years in human history, it’s now making a comeback. With an all-star cast, soon X-Men fans will have a bit of extra content as they wait for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Complex
Zoe Saldaña and Sam Worthington Talk About the Significance of the ‘Avatar’ Rerelease
There are some children who might be experiencing the magic and madness inside director James Cameron’s mind for the first time when they watch 2009’s Avatar in theaters this weekend. The film is being rereleased 13 years after its triumphant debut, but it has now been remastered in 4K high dynamic range and a higher frame rate for select scenes—making the experience even more stunning than what we remember from the first watch.
Is ‘Jeepers Creeper: Reborn’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
No one asked for a fourth Jeepers Creepers movie, but you’re getting one anyhow, with Jeepers Creepers: Reborn, coming to theaters via a limited Fathom release today. The new horror movie, directed by Timo Vuorensola, is not technically a sequel to the first three Jeepers Creepers film, but instead serves as a standalone separate from Victor Salva’s original trilogy, and is intended as a reboot for the franchise. Sadly, no Justin Long, but this new movie will star Sydney Craven, Imran Adams, Peter Brooke, Ocean Navarro, Matt Barkley, Alexander Halsall, Jodie McMullen, Georgia Goodman, and Jarreau Benjamin.
Disney has 11 more Marvel superhero movies in the works. Here they all are.
Marvel altered the release dates for its upcoming superhero movies and announced the release dates for "Ant-Man 3" and "GotG Vol. 3."
Kevin Feige: ‘It Was Much Too Soon to Recast’ Chadwick Boseman in ‘Black Panther 2’
Chadwick Boseman’s memory lives on in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” The sequel film, which is set to premiere November 11 in theaters, comes out more than two years after Boseman’s death in August 2020 of colon cancer. Boseman portrayed the titular MCU superhero, King T’Challa. While a fan petition with over 60,000 signatures called on Marvel to honor the late actor and character by recasting the role, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige addressed why “Wakanda Forever” opted to go without Black Panther altogether. “It just felt like it was much too soon to recast,” Feige told Empire magazine. “Stan Lee always said...
digitalspy.com
Sister Act 3 gets big update from Tyler Perry
Sister Act 3 is closer than ever to getting made, thanks to Tyler Perry. Almost three decades since sequel Back in the Habit hit big screens everywhere, clamour for a third chapter of the musical comedy shows no signs of disintegrating. Joining The View alongside legend Whoopi Goldberg (Deloris van...
HipHopDX.com
Dr. Dre Proves JAY-Z Isn’t The Only Rapper With Picasso Money
Dr. Dre and JAY-Z have something else in common outside of their enormous Hip Hop success: an appreciation for Pablo Picasso. The legendary producer’s son, Truice Young, posted a photo on his Instagram Stories on Wednesday (September 21) showing his father posing in front of a painting by the iconic Spanish artist.
‘Avatar’ Is Once Again the #1 Movie at the Worldwide Box Office
The recent re-release of Avatar seems to be working about as well as anyone could have expected. It’s managed to pull in another $30 million globally. The initial release of the film already broke tons of box office records, but there was really no indication of whether or not a re-release would be worth it. The re-release made about $10 million domestically, and another $20 million around the world.
Andor: Everything to know about the new Disney Plus Star Wars series coming Wednesday
Of all the Star Wars movies that followed the beloved original trilogy, I think Gareth Edwards’s 2016 Rogue One might be my favorite. All the others have generally been hamstrung by their stories being linked too closely to the existing canon, whereas Rogue One let us explore an interesting side-story that was connected to essentially a throwaway line in the first Star Wars movie (“Many Bothans died to bring us this information”). And now, this week, Disney Plus is giving us an exciting Rogue One prequel series called Andor.
What Time Does ‘Andor’ Episode 4 Come Out on Disney+?
Andor — there ain’t nothing else like it in Star Wars! Seriously, the cast and crew went above and beyond to strip Star Wars down to its rawest form and present an outer space adventure that feels super grounded and, dare we say it, realistic. Even if Andor is about as dramatic as Star Wars gets, there’s still plenty of good old fun to be found in the show. We’ve got B2EMO now, and he’s the absolute best. What’s next for Andor, the show and the man? We’re about to find out with the premiere of Episode 4.
Cinema Blend
Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Live-Action Series Adds Star Trek Icon George Takei And More As Beloved Side Characters
The beloved animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender has been in the process of being adapted as a live-action TV show for a long time now, but things have seemingly been rolling along smoothly, and Netflix has unveiled the last of its big casting announcements. With its core cast already confirmed, and quite a few rumored co-stars having made the rounds, Netflix confirmed the rest of the ensemble, which will include some exciting faces, like Star Trek icon George Takei.
Collider
Lana Parrilla Joins Jennifer Lopez in Sci-Fi Film 'Atlas'
Atlas, an upcoming sci-fi feature from Netflix, has welcomed another cast member into its fold. Per Deadline, Once Upon a Time star Lana Parrilla is the latest addition to the movie. She joins the previously announced Jennifer Lopez (Marry Me), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us), and Abraham Popoola (The Great).
thedigitalfix.com
Pinocchio (2022) review: more like Pinocchi-oh no
Pinocchio (2022), like many of the live-action Disney movies, is a difficult movie to review. You have to balance the nostalgia you feel toward the original animated movie with the understanding that these new films aren’t really made for me. They’re made for a new generation, to get them hooked on Disney movies the same way we were growing up.
Collider
New Track From 'Halloween Ends' Score Sends Horror Fans To “The Junk Yard"
We are almost two weeks away from Halloween Ends’ terrifying release. Because of that, the marketing for this epic film has started to slash its way through the horror community. The final trailer for the film released today, and now the second track for Ends’ musical score, “The Junk Yard,” has dropped.
AdWeek
Netflix Announces Major Casting News for Avatar: The Last Airbender
Netflix has unveiled its latest cast additions for the highly anticipated Avatar: The Last Airbender live series. Executive producer and showrunner Albert Kim in a statement from Netflix said the live action-adaption is “a chance to showcase Asian and Indigenous characters as living, breathing people. Not just in a cartoon, but in a world that truly exists, very similar to the one we live in.”
Collider
‘Prey for the Devil’: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far
Stories of exorcism are a dime a dozen. But how do you eliminate a demon possessing multiple people, spreading like an epidemic? The answers lie in Prey for the Devil, where a nun, played by Jacqueline Byers, learns to purge demons, or rather a single demon (more on that in a moment). The supernatural horror film is directed by Daniel Stamm. The German filmmaker is best known for directing The Last Exorcism and 13 Sins, as well as some episodes of television series like Fear the Walking Dead and the Scream TV series. Robert Zappia (Halloween H20: 20 Years Later) has written the screenplay for the film, from a story he developed with Earl Richey Jones and Todd R. Jones, both of whom also serve as producers. The plot follows Sister Ann, who is set to perform an exorcism and finds out that the demonic force has a connection to her past.
I Have A Question About the Disney+ Pinocchio Movie That's Keeping Me Awake At Night
At this point, there are three things that are certain in life: death, taxes and Disney live-action remakes of classic animated films. Several are heading to the big screen including, The Little Mermaid and Snow White, but the next one will be a direct-to-Disney+ remake of Pinocchio staring Tom Hanks as Geppetto. It looks to be a sweet little family movie, but that’s only because you haven’t it through. This movie is actually nightmare fuel.
