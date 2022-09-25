Stories of exorcism are a dime a dozen. But how do you eliminate a demon possessing multiple people, spreading like an epidemic? The answers lie in Prey for the Devil, where a nun, played by Jacqueline Byers, learns to purge demons, or rather a single demon (more on that in a moment). The supernatural horror film is directed by Daniel Stamm. The German filmmaker is best known for directing The Last Exorcism and 13 Sins, as well as some episodes of television series like Fear the Walking Dead and the Scream TV series. Robert Zappia (Halloween H20: 20 Years Later) has written the screenplay for the film, from a story he developed with Earl Richey Jones and Todd R. Jones, both of whom also serve as producers. The plot follows Sister Ann, who is set to perform an exorcism and finds out that the demonic force has a connection to her past.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO