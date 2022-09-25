Read full article on original website
PhillyBite
5 Best Romantic Restaurants in South Jersey
Philadelphia, PA - There are many options if you're looking for a great place to eat steak in South Jersey. You can go to The Capital Grille in Cherry Hill or Chubby's Steakhouse in Gloucester City. You can also try Dar's Steaks in Haddon Township or Steak 38 Cafe in Cherry Hill.
After 46 Years, A Great Ninja Academy In Ventnor, NJ Has Closed
Two students of the late, great and yes legendary Malcom Perkins have advised that the Ninja Academy in Ventnor City, New Jersey closed this past Sunday, September 25, 2022 after 46 years in operation. Grand Master Malcolm S. Perkins, Esquire passed away on October 6, 2014, yet his legacy and...
Gordon Ramsay’s ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ restaurant is now open in Atlantic City
I’m a big fan of the show, so I hope to someday get a reservation there, but celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay’s newest restaurant is now open in Caesar’s in Atlantic City. The restaurant is called Hell’s Kitchen and it is based on Ramsay’s popular Fox TV show.
PhillyBite
The Best Steakhouses in New Jersey
NEW JERSEY - If you're craving some steak, New Jersey is your state. You can find some of the best steakhouses in the state. The meat is delicious, and you can't go wrong with a trip to a steakhouse in New Jersey. Whether you're on a budget or have a large appetite, there are plenty of choices for a great meal.
Another one bites the dust: Creepy, abandoned NJ shore motel demolished
Another decades-old, abandoned motel at the Jersey Shore has met the wrecking ball. And, no, we're not talking about the old Inn of the Dove in Egg Harbor Township, which is also being demolished. This particular motel found itself stuck in time, tucked away between the shadows of the huge...
Never Dull In New Jersey, Dancefloor Collapses At Jersey Shore Wedding
If there is one thing we know how to do in Jersey it's how to keep a party going. Cassidy and Brian Gagliardotto had the shock of their lives during their wedding reception when everything fell apart, literally. Just imagine, you planned for your wedding for years, and right when...
Popular Stafford Twp, NJ Take Out Place Decides to Close
The truth is, I never ate at Cluck' n Crabs, a family-owned take-out eatery in the Mill Creek Plaza, just off of Rt. 72 in the Manahawkin neighborhood of Beach Haven West. I did write about them once, though, in an article about places with good take-out food in South Jersey.
‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ is coming back to New Jersey
Not only is Guy Fieri bringing his show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" back to New Jersey, he’s revisiting a restaurant he’s brought his show to before. The restaurant is Carluccio’s Coal Fired Pizza in Northfield (Atlantic County) and they announced yesterday on their Facebook page that DDD was coming back for an episode that will air Sept. 23.
Three Downtown Ocean City, NJ Businesses For Sale For $16 Million
Three adjacent Ocean City properties, making up an acre of land in the heart of downtown Ocean City, went on sale this month for $16 million. The businesses involved are the Pavilion Motor Lodge, the Fountain View Motel and the Moorlyn Terrace Apartments. The two hotels and the apartment building...
Iconic Somers Point Restaurant ‘Will Be Closed Sunday & Monday’
The Anchorage Tavern is the oldest operated business establishment in Somers Point, New Jersey, (open) since 1874. That’s just an amazing record of endurance and longevity. Our Family has been pretty regular and satisfied customers of theirs for many years. It’s a great restaurant, demonstrating a consistent excellence in product and service.
Middle Twp., NJ, Begins to Act Following Deadly H2oi Car Rally in Wildwood
One municipality in Cape May County is beginning to take action following a deadly, unsanctioned car rally this past weekend. Officials in Middle Township say they are already participating in a multi-agency investigation and are, "exploring possible ordinances like those enacted by Ocean City, Md., following similar gatherings." Mayor Tim...
atlanticcityweekly.com
Even more of At The Shore!
The Press of Atlantic City is pleased to announce that our flagship entertainment magazine At The Shore is officially increasing its circulation around South Jersey effective immediately. With the phasing out of the Gazette and Current newspapers, 8,500 additional copies of At The Shore will now be available on the...
seaislenews.com
Butch Romano, Marie’s Seafood Owner, Dies at 79
Sea Isle City is mourning the death of Butch Romano, a local legend who owned Marie’s Seafood Market & Lobster House and was perhaps as equally well known for his morning coffee klatches that served as daily community get-togethers at the restaurant. Romano, whose formal first name was Silverio,...
Yet Another Restaurant in Ocean City, NJ, Permanently Closes
Yet another restaurant in Ocean City has closed for good. Lately, it seems like every time you go online, you read about a popular place to grab something to eat closing for good -- it's been one after another. Brutal past few weeks. Within the past few weeks, Voltaco's on...
The Best Ice Cream I Ever Tasted Came From Northfield, NJ
Up until this weekend, vanilla ice cream was always my favorite flavor of ice cream. Oh, sure, I've enjoyed other flavors of ice cream, but I always came back to vanilla. Now you must understand I've enjoyed ice cream my whole life. Growing up, ice cream was our family's go-to...
Historic Blackwood NJ Bank Undergoing Creative Transformation
The old Blackwood National Bank in Gloucester Township is undergoing renovation inside and out and will be transformed into a creative community space. This building is kind of a local artifact, and has been around since 1911!. It hasn't been a bank for quite some time, but a few different...
Wildwood mayor's stern message for group behind car event that turned deadly
WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) -- Weekend street racing at the Jersey Shore turned deadly and the community is demanding answers. The mayor of Wildwood is speaking out about the chaos in his town over the weekend.Officers identified the man under arrest as Gerald White of Pittsburgh.Investigators pinpoint this as being moments after the deadly collisions along Atlantic Avenue that killed Lindsay Weakland of Carlisle and Timothy Ogden of Clayton. An additional two people were hurt. Arrest papers allege White was with a group of some 500 that flooded the island Saturday.Videos show and eyewitnesses say the evening was marred by drag racing and...
Implosion Scheduled at Former Power Plant in Beesley’s Point, NJ
An iconic structure at a former power plant between Atlantic and Cape May Counties is scheduled to be imploded later this week. As the long-term demolition project continues at the old B.L. England Generating Station in Beesley's Point, officials have announced that a 208-foot-tall cooling tower on the property is scheduled to be imploded this Thursday morning, September 29th, at 9:30.
What is H2oi? What we know about car event linked to multiple accidents, bedlam in Wildwood.
Authorities have connected the bedlam reported Saturday in Wildwood — where police responded to multiple car accidents and helicopters were needed to airlift those injured — to an event known as H2oi or H2022, or H20i. Called an “unsanctioned” pop-up car rally by local officials, H2oi is a...
Hammonton Gazette
A storied bank building will close its doors soon
There are two signs near the drive-through and ATM at Wells Fargo bank, located at the corner of Bellevue Avenue and the Ronald Reagan Drive portion of Central Avenue. One sign says the branch will be closing on Wednesday, October 5 at 12 p.m. Another sign notes the ATM will remain in operation at the current location.
