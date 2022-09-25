ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

PhillyBite

5 Best Romantic Restaurants in South Jersey

Philadelphia, PA - There are many options if you're looking for a great place to eat steak in South Jersey. You can go to The Capital Grille in Cherry Hill or Chubby's Steakhouse in Gloucester City. You can also try Dar's Steaks in Haddon Township or Steak 38 Cafe in Cherry Hill.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
PhillyBite

The Best Steakhouses in New Jersey

NEW JERSEY - If you're craving some steak, New Jersey is your state. You can find some of the best steakhouses in the state. The meat is delicious, and you can't go wrong with a trip to a steakhouse in New Jersey. Whether you're on a budget or have a large appetite, there are plenty of choices for a great meal.
GLOUCESTER CITY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ is coming back to New Jersey

Not only is Guy Fieri bringing his show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" back to New Jersey, he’s revisiting a restaurant he’s brought his show to before. The restaurant is Carluccio’s Coal Fired Pizza in Northfield (Atlantic County) and they announced yesterday on their Facebook page that DDD was coming back for an episode that will air Sept. 23.
NORTHFIELD, NJ
atlanticcityweekly.com

Even more of At The Shore!

The Press of Atlantic City is pleased to announce that our flagship entertainment magazine At The Shore is officially increasing its circulation around South Jersey effective immediately. With the phasing out of the Gazette and Current newspapers, 8,500 additional copies of At The Shore will now be available on the...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
seaislenews.com

Butch Romano, Marie’s Seafood Owner, Dies at 79

Sea Isle City is mourning the death of Butch Romano, a local legend who owned Marie’s Seafood Market & Lobster House and was perhaps as equally well known for his morning coffee klatches that served as daily community get-togethers at the restaurant. Romano, whose formal first name was Silverio,...
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
CBS Philly

Wildwood mayor's stern message for group behind car event that turned deadly

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) -- Weekend street racing at the Jersey Shore turned deadly and the community is demanding answers. The mayor of Wildwood is speaking out about the chaos in his town over the weekend.Officers identified the man under arrest as Gerald White of Pittsburgh.Investigators pinpoint this as being moments after the deadly collisions along Atlantic Avenue that killed Lindsay Weakland of Carlisle and Timothy Ogden of Clayton. An additional two people were hurt. Arrest papers allege White was with a group of some 500 that flooded the island Saturday.Videos show and eyewitnesses say the evening was marred by drag racing and...
WILDWOOD, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Implosion Scheduled at Former Power Plant in Beesley’s Point, NJ

An iconic structure at a former power plant between Atlantic and Cape May Counties is scheduled to be imploded later this week. As the long-term demolition project continues at the old B.L. England Generating Station in Beesley's Point, officials have announced that a 208-foot-tall cooling tower on the property is scheduled to be imploded this Thursday morning, September 29th, at 9:30.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
Hammonton Gazette

A storied bank building will close its doors soon

There are two signs near the drive-through and ATM at Wells Fargo bank, located at the corner of Bellevue Avenue and the Ronald Reagan Drive portion of Central Avenue. One sign says the branch will be closing on Wednesday, October 5 at 12 p.m. Another sign notes the ATM will remain in operation at the current location.
HAMMONTON, NJ
