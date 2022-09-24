ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

KTUL

Man arrested in connection to fatal shooting in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man was arrested on a murder complaint after a fatal shooting in Oklahoma City on Monday. Police said officers responded to SE 43rd Street and High for a shooting just before 6:30 p.m. Officers found the victim, Felipe Palacios, dead from a gunshot wound...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

High Speed Stops In OKC Cause Concern For Residents

A woman who lost several loved ones in a crash is urging people to drive responsibly after police recently caught several motorists exceeding 100 miles per hour. On Sept. 19, the Oklahoma City Police Department clocked someone going 111 mph in a 60-mph zone in the area of Interstate 44 and Martin Luther King Avenue. Two days later, Oklahoma City Police clocked another driver going 108 mph in a 60-mph zone in the area of Interstate 40 and Western Avenue. The following day, the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office ticketed someone for driving 108 mph eastbound on I-40 at Shields Boulevard.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
KOCO

Police search for suspect of stolen vehicle in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are searching for the suspect of a stolen vehicle in Oklahoma City. Around 9 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a scene where a vehicle had been stolen. Police said they tracked the stolen vehicle by pinging a cell phone that had been left inside. When...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
guthrienewspage.com

Driver ejected in suspected DUI head-on crash

Two people were sent to Oklahoma City hospitals Monday afternoon following a two-vehicle crash. Guthrie EMS, Logan County Sheriff’s Office, and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to S. Broadway and W. Seward Road at 12:09 p.m. According to OHP troopers, a 2018 Jeep Wrangler driven by 49-year-old Mary C....
GUTHRIE, OK
News On 6

1 Injured In Stabbing At SW OKC Nightclub

One person was injured in a stabbing that happened at a nightclub early Saturday morning in southwest Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City police responded to the scene near Southwest 59th Street and South Western Avenue. Officers said one person was stabbed and taken to Southwest Medical Center by a private vehicle.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Multiple agencies respond to large fire in Choctaw

CHOCTAW, Okla. — Multiple agencies are responding to a large fire in Choctaw. On Sunday afternoon, several agencies responded to a fire in the 1100 block of Hillpoint Lane, including Nicoma Park, Midwest City, Harrah and Newalla fire. KOCO 5 will provide updates as they become available.
CHOCTAW, OK
KOCO

Community gathers for prayer vigil outside at Edmond Police Department

EDMOND, Okla. — The community gathered for a prayer vigil outside of the Edmond Police Department. After two Edmond motorcycle officer accidents, the police department said it’s been a difficult few months. Now, they and some in the community are turning to prayer during these times. The vigil...
EDMOND, OK

