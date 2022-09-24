Read full article on original website
OCPD Investigating Homicide In SE Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City police are investigating a homicide in southeast Oklahoma City. Officers were called to the shooting just before 6:30 p.m. According to police, the incident started as an altercation and then escalated into a shooting. The suspect is in custody at this time. This is a developing story.
Oklahoma City activist arrested following allegations of elder neglect
A well-known Oklahoma City community activist was taken into custody following allegations of elder neglect.
Man arrested in connection to fatal shooting in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man was arrested on a murder complaint after a fatal shooting in Oklahoma City on Monday. Police said officers responded to SE 43rd Street and High for a shooting just before 6:30 p.m. Officers found the victim, Felipe Palacios, dead from a gunshot wound...
High Speed Stops In OKC Cause Concern For Residents
A woman who lost several loved ones in a crash is urging people to drive responsibly after police recently caught several motorists exceeding 100 miles per hour. On Sept. 19, the Oklahoma City Police Department clocked someone going 111 mph in a 60-mph zone in the area of Interstate 44 and Martin Luther King Avenue. Two days later, Oklahoma City Police clocked another driver going 108 mph in a 60-mph zone in the area of Interstate 40 and Western Avenue. The following day, the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office ticketed someone for driving 108 mph eastbound on I-40 at Shields Boulevard.
Edmond police officer injured in Friday pursuit put on 'maximum life support'
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — The Edmond police officer who was injured during a police chase on Friday has been placed on maximum life support. Sergeant Joseph 'Joe' Wells was involved in a pursuit on his motorcycle on Friday that ended with him getting hit by the vehicle, driven by 24-year-old Garrett Trammell.
Man accused of peeping through Edmond teenager’s window admits he was on camera
EDMOND, Okla. — The man accused of peeping through a teenager’s window in Edmond earlier this month admitted to officers he was the man on camera. Brian Rich told police he did nothing wrong, but they said it’s not the only accusation against him. According to the...
Police investigate stabbing in Oklahoma City
Authorities are investigating after a man was found stabbed at an Oklahoma City gas station.
Three Arrested After Video Shows Trio Beating Elderly Man
A video led to the arrests of three people accused of beating an elderly man in a Northeast Oklahoma City apartment complex. Oklahoma City Police Sgt. Dillon Quirk said at one point, the attackers threw the man to the floor and kicked him in the face. Police released the security...
Caught on camera: Thousands of dollars in tools, supplies stolen
Someone broke into a metro business early Sunday morning and stole thousands of dollars in tools and other supplies, leaving police to look over surveillance video in hopes of finding the thief.
Oklahoma City man arrested after allegedly beating dog with pole in Walmart parking lot
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma City man was arrested for animal cruelty after allegedly beating a dog at a Walmart parking lot. Police said they responded to Walmart on E. I-240 Service Road shortly after 11 p.m. on September 22. Police said witnesses told them Robert Gilley was...
Police seeking suspect that pulled gun on employee in northwest OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a robbery in northwest Oklahoma City on Friday afternoon. Officials say a man pointed a gun and threatened an Auto Zone employee as he was stealing merchandise from the store. Reports say the incident occurred near NW 10th St and Rockwell Ave. If...
Man, horse injured in hit-and-run crash
Officials say a man and a horse were injured in a hit-and-run crash in Oklahoma City.
Police search for suspect of stolen vehicle in OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are searching for the suspect of a stolen vehicle in Oklahoma City. Around 9 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a scene where a vehicle had been stolen. Police said they tracked the stolen vehicle by pinging a cell phone that had been left inside. When...
Driver ejected in suspected DUI head-on crash
Two people were sent to Oklahoma City hospitals Monday afternoon following a two-vehicle crash. Guthrie EMS, Logan County Sheriff’s Office, and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to S. Broadway and W. Seward Road at 12:09 p.m. According to OHP troopers, a 2018 Jeep Wrangler driven by 49-year-old Mary C....
1 Injured In Stabbing At SW OKC Nightclub
One person was injured in a stabbing that happened at a nightclub early Saturday morning in southwest Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City police responded to the scene near Southwest 59th Street and South Western Avenue. Officers said one person was stabbed and taken to Southwest Medical Center by a private vehicle.
Suspect Accused In Edmond Officer-Involved Shooting Booked Into Jail
The suspect who crashed into an Edmond motorcycle police officer awaits charges behind bars. Police say Garrett Trammell critically injured Sgt. Joe Wells during a pursuit through Edmond and Oklahoma City on Friday. Court records show in the past, Garrett Trammell committed multiple traffic violations, including speeding, but those pale...
Downtown OKC building evacuated while OKC Fire crews investigate
Fire crews are currently investigating a downtown OKC building after evacuating it due to electrical smoke in the lobby, said Oklahoma City Fire.
Multiple agencies respond to large fire in Choctaw
CHOCTAW, Okla. — Multiple agencies are responding to a large fire in Choctaw. On Sunday afternoon, several agencies responded to a fire in the 1100 block of Hillpoint Lane, including Nicoma Park, Midwest City, Harrah and Newalla fire. KOCO 5 will provide updates as they become available.
Community gathers for prayer vigil outside at Edmond Police Department
EDMOND, Okla. — The community gathered for a prayer vigil outside of the Edmond Police Department. After two Edmond motorcycle officer accidents, the police department said it’s been a difficult few months. Now, they and some in the community are turning to prayer during these times. The vigil...
Hundreds gather for Sgt. Swartz & Johns 'Officer Down Benefit Ride
Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — Saturday morning hundreds gathered at the Crossings Community Church to support both Sgt. Bobby Swartz and Deputy Mark Johns who were shot in the line of duty while serving lock out papers in August. Sgt. Swartz was killed at the scene. Deputy Johns gave...
