Dolphins injury update: QB Tua Tagovailoa returns vs. Bills

Every Miami Dolphins fan was holding their breath during halftime after quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was taken to the locker room to be checked for a concussion. Luckily, Tagovailoa returned to action in the second half with his offense getting possession first. According to CBS sideline reporter Melanie Collins, Tagovailoa cleared concussion protocol and was allowed to re-enter.
Look: Joe Burrow's Girlfriend Has 4-Word Reaction To Bengals First Win

The Cincinnati Bengals got off to a rough start to the season, losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys in the first two weeks. Months after making the Super Bowl, the Bengals looked lost. That's nothing a game against the New York Jets couldn't fix, though. Cincinnati found its first win of the season over the Jets in dominant fashion.
Mike McDaniel on Joe Burrow: Coming off the bus, I see swag

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel expects to have his hands full with Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow on Thursday night, but his analysis of the quarterback starts before he’s on the field. McDaniel was asked at a Tuesday press conference what he’s seen from Burrow over the 2020 first overall...
McDaniel: Miami's Tua Tagovailoa (back/ankle) questionable in Week 4

According to head coach Mike McDaniel, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (back/ankle) is currently questionable for Week Four's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Per McDaniel, if the Dolphins held a full practice instead of walk-through, Tagovailoa would of been a limited participant due to back and ankle injuries. Expect Teddy Bridgewater to make his first start this season under center if Tagovailoa is unable to suit up on Thursday night versus a Bengals' defense ranked third (10.6) in FanDuel points allowed to quarterbacks this season.
Eli Apple’s Bengals teammates response to Tyreek Hill’s yapping

On Thursday night, the Cincinnati Bengals and the Miami Dolphins will be the first matchup of Week 5. And the storylines are already starting to roll in. One of them being Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill vs the entire Bengals secondary. After the Dolphins win over the Buffalo Bills last...
Cincinnati Bengals: 4 takeaways from Week 3 win vs. Jets

The Cincinnati Bengals broke into the win column by beating the New York Jets in Week 3, 27-12, at the MetLife Stadium. The Bengals finally showed the form that helped them reach Super Bowl LVI to book their first W of the 2022 NFL season. Here are some critical takeaways from the Bengals’ huge Week 3 win.
Joe Burrow, Bengals get huge updates on Tee Higgins, Joe Mixon for Week 4

The Cincinnati Bengals finally won their first game of the season in Week 3, soundly defeating the New York Jets 27-12 behind quarterback Joe Burrow’s solid performance. Burrow, after being sacked a grand total of 12 times in the first two weeks, recovered well against the Jets, throwing 23/36 for 275 yards and three touchdowns. The Bengals would definitely love to continue their winning ways, and they will definitely be happy about the status of Tee Higgins and Joe Mixon for their Week 4 clash against the Miami Dolphins.
Dolphins-Bengals Offensive Lines Spotlighted

Miami added Connor Williams and Terron Armstead to the lowest rated offensive line last season. Head Coach Mike McDaniel also hired Matt Applebaum to coach the offensive line. Cincinnati’s offensive line ranked 20th last year, and the team still made the Super Bowl. The Dolphins-Bengals matchup showcases two offensive lines under a heavy amount of scrutiny the past few years.
