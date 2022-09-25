A former San Diego County sheriff's deputy who pleaded guilty to assaulting 16 women while on duty is headed back to prison. An appellate court has ruled Richard Fischer must return to prison to finish the remainder of his sentence — two-and-half years. In December of last year, the San Diego District Attorney's Office discovered Fisher had been given credit for time he never served. He was released from prison in April of this year for a second time, pending an appeal over the decision of the DA's office.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO