Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sustainable Sneakers: UC San Diego Scientists Create The World's First Biodegradable Shoe.Symphony ScienceSan Diego, CA
Mother and Son Arrested in Failed Murder for Hire Plot to Kill WifeTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)El Cajon, CA
Hidden Gem Sushi Restaurant in San Diego - Saiko SushiDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
American Seafood Restaurant in San Diego - WatergrillDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Vietnamese Restaurant Pho & More in San Diego - Pho Cao DaoDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Related
NBC San Diego
Search Underway for Teens Who Attacked Chula Vista Convenience Store Employee
While authorities continue their search for a group of teenagers who attacked a convenience store clerk in broad daylight, the employee is speaking out about the assault that left her injured on the job. “I feel so embarrassed seeing customers with my black eye and people asking me what happened,”...
Teen missing after leaving goodbye note to family
The San Diego Police Department is asking the public to help locate a missing 16-year-old girl.
NBC San Diego
Ex-San Diego County Deputy Who Assaulted 16 Women Heads Back to Prison
A former San Diego County sheriff's deputy who pleaded guilty to assaulting 16 women while on duty is headed back to prison. An appellate court has ruled Richard Fischer must return to prison to finish the remainder of his sentence — two-and-half years. In December of last year, the San Diego District Attorney's Office discovered Fisher had been given credit for time he never served. He was released from prison in April of this year for a second time, pending an appeal over the decision of the DA's office.
Barrio Logan brewery owner opens up about patron struck by stray bullet
A wonderful Friday night last week took a shocking turn for David Favela, the owner of Border X Brewery, and other patrons inside.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
police1.com
57 pepper balls fired at non-violent suspect leads to policy, training changes
CARLSBAD, Calif. — The Carlsbad (California) Police Department is updating its use-of-force training procedures and gaining community feedback after an incident involving a stolen car. According to KPBS News, the changes stem from a call in April 2021, when police stopped a car in search of a stolen Kia...
North County man gets one year in jail, probation, for impersonating deputy
A 21-year-old man who posed as a sheriff's deputy and pulled over multiple drivers in Northern San Diego County was sentenced Tuesday to one year in jail, plus two years of probation.
Non-Custodial Mother Allegedly Abducts Daughter, 7, in Linda Vista
A mother without custodial rights to her 7-year-old daughter allegedly took the girl from her father’s Linda Vista home and kept the child with her for several hours before the pair were located Monday. The San Diego Police Department received a report about 4 a.m. about the alleged parental...
Larry Millete found mentally competent to stand trial
The husband of missing South Bay mom Maya Millete was found mentally competent to stand trial Monday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mom remembers toddler killed in City Heights hit-and-run crash
A memorial is growing at the scene of a deadly hit-and-run in City Heights that killed a one-year-old toddler.
Man Held on Suspicion of Murder Following Barrio Logan Standoff ID’d as Ramiro Cervantes
Police have publicly identified a man arrested on suspicion of murder in the shooting death of a family member that preceded a standoff outside a Barrio Logan apartment. The suspect was identified as Ramiro Cervantes, 45, who also was found to have an outstanding felony warrant. The shooting happened Friday...
Driver killed after car hits guard rail, pickup truck in Valley Center
A driver died Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash in northern San Diego County, authorities said.
Driver, 45, Jailed in Alleged DUI Crash That Killed Toddler in City Heights
A man who allegedly drove under the influence of alcohol and fled after the SUV he was driving fatally struck a toddler in City Heights was behind bars Monday on suspicion of a slate of charges, including murder. Margarito Vargas Angeles, 45, was arrested on Saturday evening, almost three hours...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Semi-truck trailer filled with trash destroyed in fire
A semi-truck trailer hauling trash caught fire Tuesday, prompting road closures as crews worked to put out the flames, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department confirmed.
parkerliveonline.com
Boating collision leaves San Diego County man dead
A San Diego County man is dead after a nighttime collision on his personal watercraft on the Parker Strip. He was not discovered until the morning after the incident is thought to have occurred. On Monday morning at around 7 am, deputies with the San Bernardino County Colorado River Station...
Two sentenced to prison for 19-year-old's stabbing death in Lincoln Park
Two men were sentenced to state prison terms Tuesday for their roles in the stabbing death of a 19-year-old man during a fight in the Lincoln Park neighborhood more than three years ago.
AZFamily
Man dies in Colorado River boating accident near Arizona/California border
PARKER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Southern California man is dead after an apparent boating accident near the Arizona/California border. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a boat crash along the Parker Strip near Big Bend RV Resort around 7 a.m. on Monday. When they arrived, investigators learned that 48-year-old David Stuart Clark Jr. of Bonsall, California, had not returned from the water the night before. Clark’s family had tried to find him but were unsuccessful.
Widow whose husband was hit and killed by a car files legal claim against San Diego for failing to act on dangerous crosswalk
SAN DIEGO — Residents and staff at the La Jolla Nursing and Rehabilitation Center warned the city that the crosswalk at 2550 Torrey Pines Road was poorly lit, with poor visibility, and a high-number of speeding cars. In June 2020 the La Jolla Transportation Board cautioned the city that...
Rancho San Diego man arrested for alleged indecent exposure
A Rancho San Diego man was arrested this week on suspicion of exposing himself to women in Encinitas on three occasions last month.
Two missing girls in Santee area found safe
The two missing girls who went missing Sunday in the Santee area have been found safe, authorities said.
NBC San Diego
‘Sexy Streets?' San Diego Families Frustrated Over Lack of Repairs on Their Street
A basketball hoop is pretty much unused at a cul de sac found at the end of Hermes Street in southwest San Diego. The reason? The street conditions could also be dangerous, according to the families who live here. "He was walking to my house and he was about right...
Comments / 1