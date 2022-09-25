ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC San Diego

Ex-San Diego County Deputy Who Assaulted 16 Women Heads Back to Prison

A former San Diego County sheriff's deputy who pleaded guilty to assaulting 16 women while on duty is headed back to prison. An appellate court has ruled Richard Fischer must return to prison to finish the remainder of his sentence — two-and-half years. In December of last year, the San Diego District Attorney's Office discovered Fisher had been given credit for time he never served. He was released from prison in April of this year for a second time, pending an appeal over the decision of the DA's office.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Otay Mesa#Police#Violent Crime#Kgtv#Abc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
parkerliveonline.com

Boating collision leaves San Diego County man dead

A San Diego County man is dead after a nighttime collision on his personal watercraft on the Parker Strip. He was not discovered until the morning after the incident is thought to have occurred. On Monday morning at around 7 am, deputies with the San Bernardino County Colorado River Station...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
AZFamily

Man dies in Colorado River boating accident near Arizona/California border

PARKER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Southern California man is dead after an apparent boating accident near the Arizona/California border. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a boat crash along the Parker Strip near Big Bend RV Resort around 7 a.m. on Monday. When they arrived, investigators learned that 48-year-old David Stuart Clark Jr. of Bonsall, California, had not returned from the water the night before. Clark’s family had tried to find him but were unsuccessful.
BONSALL, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy