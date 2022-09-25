ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

abc12.com

Flint fire crews battle another suspicious fire on city's east side

Flint, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint fire crews battled another suspicious fire on the city’s east side Friday afternoon. A crowd gathered as a cloud of dark smoke and bright orange flames filled the sky on Missouri Avenue, a couple houses away from Caleb Weber. “It’s really scary,” Weber said....
WILX-TV

Ingham County seeks public input on Lake Lansing Road project

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Road Department wants to know what people think about having fewer lanes on a busy road in the name of safety. The project would convert Lake Lansing Road between Abbot and Hagadorn roads from four lanes down to two with a center turn lane. It will also improve the crosswalks at Birch Road Drive and Towar Avenue.
WILX-TV

Lansing Board of Water and Light commissioners approve rate increase

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The BWL approved its first rate increase since February 2020. The Board of Commissioners approved the rate increase Tuesday. The average electrical rate will increase 2.05%. Residential will see 4.5% increase for 2022 and 2023. The average water rate increase is 9.5%. Residential will see a...
WNEM

Reward offered to help identify suspect accused of throwing concrete at police

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for help identifying a suspect accused of throwing a piece of concrete at Michigan State Police troopers. The incident happened about 12:45 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18 during a large gathering in the Sunoco Gas Station parking lot, located in the 4000 block of N. Dort Highway on Flint’s northeast side.
The Saginaw News

MDOT investing nearly $850K in repairing M-25 in Bay City

BAY CITY, MI - The Michigan Department of Transportation is currently working on repairing a stretch of M-25 in Bay City. MDOT was scheduled to start work on the project on Monday, Sept. 12 and it is estimated that the work will be completed on Friday, Sept. 30. The project is focused on concrete pavement repairs on M-25 between McKinley Avenue and Johnson Street and it is expected to cost $849,250.
WNEM

Flint raising pay for police recruits for first time since 2005

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – The Flint Police Department is raising pay for police recruits in the hopes of attracting some fresh faces. The department said it is increasing trainee pay from $11 per hour to $15 per hour. Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley said he hopes this change will bring...
WNEM

My-ID Program coming to Bay Co. in October

BAY CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The My-ID Program is coming to Bay County beginning in October, according to the Bay County Department on Aging. Bay County residents 60 and older may register for the program with the Department on Aging. If registered, they can be identified through either scanning a QR code on the back of a bracelet or by calling 911 Central Dispatch and giving the ID and pin number. With that information, authorities are able to get in touch with an emergency contact to bring your loved one home without an unnecessary trip to the emergency room.
Banana 101.5

Why Are Gas Prices So High In Flint?

Over last weekend, I was in Tampa Bay to clear out my former home. One glaring thing stood out. The price of gas was only $3.29 per gallon?! And, there's a hurricane coming (which you'd think would drive up the price, but apparently not). Ohio's gas prices are about the...
CBS Detroit

Man found dead inside home on Detroit's east side

(CBS DETROIT) - Police are trying to figure out what happened after they discovered the body of a man inside a home on Detroit's east side early Tuesday morning.The body was found inside the home on the 11100 block of Findlay Street at around 9 a.m.Not much information has been released at this time, including the identity of the victim. Detroit Police do not have any suspects in custody and a motive for the shooting has not been determined.If you have any information, you're asked to contact Detroit Police.
wcsx.com

Michigan: Popular Deli Chain Expanding Across the State

Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
hourdetroit.com

Tuned Out: Recent Documentary on Flint Water Crisis Falls Flat with Flint Residents

Nayyirah Shariff was half an hour late to Flint: Who Can You Trust?, a documentary chronicling the Flint water crisis, when it premiered in the Flint area in May. A new variant of COVID-19 was on the loose, and after two years living as a “hermit,” they were hesitant to leave the house. But as a local water rights activist and being prominently featured in the film, they figured they ought to go.
nbc25news.com

Crash on I-75 splits truck in half

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. – A crash Monday morning left a truck split in half. The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on SB I-75 near the M-54 exit. No word yet on possible injuries. The crash involved two vehciles. Stay tuned in for updates. All lanes are back open.

