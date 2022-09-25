Read full article on original website
Lansing police help elderly man clear tree from yard
When a tree collapsed into an elderly Lansing’s man yard, he got some much-needed help from the Lansing Police Department.
abc12.com
Flint fire crews battle another suspicious fire on city's east side
Flint, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint fire crews battled another suspicious fire on the city’s east side Friday afternoon. A crowd gathered as a cloud of dark smoke and bright orange flames filled the sky on Missouri Avenue, a couple houses away from Caleb Weber. “It’s really scary,” Weber said....
WNEM
Potentially 3k jobs coming to Flint area following property purchase
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley says the old Buick City property, one of the largest Brownfield sites in the state, is getting closer to having a new purpose. “It’s a game changer,” Neeley said. “We have just one more, two more steps to make sure that...
Potter Street Station in Saginaw receives historic district status
SAGINAW, MI — A 19th century-built, defunct train station now can earn benefits available to historic properties protected under state law. The Potter Street Station, which narrowly avoided demolition on multiple occasions in recent decades, now carries a status belonging to properties covered by the Michigan Local Historic Districts Act of 1970.
WILX-TV
Ingham County seeks public input on Lake Lansing Road project
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Road Department wants to know what people think about having fewer lanes on a busy road in the name of safety. The project would convert Lake Lansing Road between Abbot and Hagadorn roads from four lanes down to two with a center turn lane. It will also improve the crosswalks at Birch Road Drive and Towar Avenue.
wsgw.com
“Sweet Treat Bake-Off”, presented by Michigan Sugar Company, The Maytag Store in Saginaw, and WSGW
IN CELEBRATION OF THE INAGURAL “NATIONAL REAL SUGAR DAY” ON FRIDAY OCTOBER 14, MICHIGAN SUGAR COMPANY, THE MAYTAG STORE IN SAGINAW, AND WSGW ARE HOSTING THE “SWEET TREAT BAKE-OFF”. IT’S A BAKING COMPETITION CHALLENGING PARTICIPANTS TO CREATE A SWEET TREAT USING SOME TYPE OF PIONEER SUGAR!...
WILX-TV
Lansing Board of Water and Light commissioners approve rate increase
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The BWL approved its first rate increase since February 2020. The Board of Commissioners approved the rate increase Tuesday. The average electrical rate will increase 2.05%. Residential will see 4.5% increase for 2022 and 2023. The average water rate increase is 9.5%. Residential will see a...
'Udder mess' on Northern Michigan road as milk truck overturns, spilling thousands of gallons on pavement
It was an “udder mess” after a milk truck overturned in Northern Michigan Saturday afternoon. Michigan State Police officials say it happened around 3:45 p.m. Saturday in Livingston Township, just west of Gaylord.
WNEM
Reward offered to help identify suspect accused of throwing concrete at police
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for help identifying a suspect accused of throwing a piece of concrete at Michigan State Police troopers. The incident happened about 12:45 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18 during a large gathering in the Sunoco Gas Station parking lot, located in the 4000 block of N. Dort Highway on Flint’s northeast side.
MDOT investing nearly $850K in repairing M-25 in Bay City
BAY CITY, MI - The Michigan Department of Transportation is currently working on repairing a stretch of M-25 in Bay City. MDOT was scheduled to start work on the project on Monday, Sept. 12 and it is estimated that the work will be completed on Friday, Sept. 30. The project is focused on concrete pavement repairs on M-25 between McKinley Avenue and Johnson Street and it is expected to cost $849,250.
WNEM
Flint raising pay for police recruits for first time since 2005
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – The Flint Police Department is raising pay for police recruits in the hopes of attracting some fresh faces. The department said it is increasing trainee pay from $11 per hour to $15 per hour. Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley said he hopes this change will bring...
fox2detroit.com
Police looking for missing man known to frequent Southwest Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for a man missing since July. Henry Fields, 49, was last seen in the 15000 block of Indiana on July 17. Fields is known to frequent Southwest Detroit. He is 5 feet, 7-8 inches tall, and weighs 160-180 pounds. Fields has a...
WNEM
My-ID Program coming to Bay Co. in October
BAY CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The My-ID Program is coming to Bay County beginning in October, according to the Bay County Department on Aging. Bay County residents 60 and older may register for the program with the Department on Aging. If registered, they can be identified through either scanning a QR code on the back of a bracelet or by calling 911 Central Dispatch and giving the ID and pin number. With that information, authorities are able to get in touch with an emergency contact to bring your loved one home without an unnecessary trip to the emergency room.
Why Are Gas Prices So High In Flint?
Over last weekend, I was in Tampa Bay to clear out my former home. One glaring thing stood out. The price of gas was only $3.29 per gallon?! And, there's a hurricane coming (which you'd think would drive up the price, but apparently not). Ohio's gas prices are about the...
Man found dead inside home on Detroit's east side
(CBS DETROIT) - Police are trying to figure out what happened after they discovered the body of a man inside a home on Detroit's east side early Tuesday morning.The body was found inside the home on the 11100 block of Findlay Street at around 9 a.m.Not much information has been released at this time, including the identity of the victim. Detroit Police do not have any suspects in custody and a motive for the shooting has not been determined.If you have any information, you're asked to contact Detroit Police.
1 Died, 1 Injured In A Rollover Crash At Corunna Road (Genesee County, MI)
Flint Township Police responded to a rollover crash on southbound I_75 at Corunna road on Saturday at 4:45 p.m. According to the police, a 24-year-old Flint woman was driving a [..]
wcsx.com
Michigan: Popular Deli Chain Expanding Across the State
Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
WNEM
Flint City Council passes $300 water bill credit for all city residents
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - In a 5-2 vote, the Flint City Council decided a $300 dollar credit will be distributed to every resident with an active water account, even those with past due accounts. The city council has pushed back making a decision on this resolution since June. The money...
hourdetroit.com
Tuned Out: Recent Documentary on Flint Water Crisis Falls Flat with Flint Residents
Nayyirah Shariff was half an hour late to Flint: Who Can You Trust?, a documentary chronicling the Flint water crisis, when it premiered in the Flint area in May. A new variant of COVID-19 was on the loose, and after two years living as a “hermit,” they were hesitant to leave the house. But as a local water rights activist and being prominently featured in the film, they figured they ought to go.
nbc25news.com
Crash on I-75 splits truck in half
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. – A crash Monday morning left a truck split in half. The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on SB I-75 near the M-54 exit. No word yet on possible injuries. The crash involved two vehciles. Stay tuned in for updates. All lanes are back open.
