‘We need all hands on deck!’ The world’s ‘to-do list’ is long and time is short, UN deputy chief tells Global Citizen Festival

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s governor on Tuesday requested that the U.S. government waive a federal law to allow for more fuel shipments to the island amid concerns over a dwindling supply of diesel in the wake of Hurricane Fiona. Gov. Pedro Pierluisi warned that a shortage of fuel would affect public health, security and government functions in the U.S. territory. “Diesel supplies continue to decrease at a higher rate than previously anticipated, and shortages have been reported around the island,” he wrote. The law that Pierluisi references is the Merchant Marine Act of 1920, best known as the Jones act, which requires that all goods transported to Puerto Rico be aboard a ship built in the U.S., owned and crewed by U.S. citizens and flying the U.S. flag.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 HOUR AGO