‘We need all hands on deck!’ The world’s ‘to-do list’ is long and time is short, UN deputy chief tells Global Citizen Festival

Governor Kathy Hochul Urges NY Republicans to Leave the State – a Record Number of Them Actually GoBrooklyn LassiterNew York City, NY
Luxury sports lounge Bounce Sporting Club coming soon to Delray BeachBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
Murphy Signs 3 Bills into Law, Vetoes 4Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Opinion: Monmouth County Car Thefts Are A Sign Of Failed Crime PolicyOssiana TepfenhartMonmouth County, NJ
Mayor Adams Called Governor Abbott the Real Victim Over the MigrantsTom HandyTexas State
Scholar who saw all this coming: Americans "do not really understand liberal democracy"
In his widely-praised speech two weeks ago in Philadelphia, Joe Biden (finally) issued a clear and direct public warning about the Republican-fascist movement as an existential threat to American democracy. In an interview Sunday on "Meet the Press," Vice President Kamala Harris expanded on Biden's warning, connecting the 21st anniversary...
Melinda French Gates calls out 'great problem' of DC politics: 'There are too many men with seats of power still'
The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation recently found the world won't reach gender equality until at least 2108, three generations behind past estimates.
‘When You Come to America You Want to Avoid Anyone Black’: Author Talks About New Book ‘America Made Me a Black Man’ and Being Black in America
In America, a painful reality exists that there is no manual for surviving the reality of what it means to be Black—like there’s no manual that tells you how to drive while Black. In Boyah J. Farah’s new memoir, America Made Me a Black Man, he examines racism...
Melinda French Gates says she's committed to working with ex-husband Bill Gates after they recently met to discuss their foundation's new board
Melinda French Gates told Bloomberg she was committed to working effectively with ex-husband Bill Gates. The pair met the Gates Foundations' new board of trustees for the first time last week. The Gates Foundation said last year that Melinda could step down if the pair couldn't work together. Melinda French...
Leader who has a long working relationship with Putin predicts his next move
Finland’s President Sauli Niinistö, who has a longstanding relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, joins CNN’s Fareed Zakaria to discuss what he has learned about Putin over the years, and what is next for his war in Ukraine.
'Bill Gates Is Buying Up Yet More Farmland In A Food Crisis' Russell Brand Discusses The Billionaire's Emerging Farmland Monopoly
Last week, eccentric actor, comedian and spiritual journeyman, Russell Brand took to the airwaves to address his nearly 6 million youtube subscribers. He opened the show with “The Queen is dead, but oligarchy lives on!” He followed up that line with “Bill Gates is buying up, yet more farmland in a food crisis… where does this lead?”
A White Woman's Documentary About Muslim Extremists Is Being Canceled. Guess Why.
Jihad Rehab is a documentary by Meg Smaker, a former firefighter who moved from California to Yemen and then to Saudi Arabia following the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Subsequent to its inclusion at the January 2022 Sundance Film Festival, both the film and filmmaker have become pariahs in elite film circles—mostly because Smaker, a white woman, dared to make a movie about the experience of Islamic men.
Local media provide sizable solutions to global crises
NEW YORK — When Kavita Devi read the mission of her local media platform Khabar Lahariya, which translates as “News Wave,” it was the first time she had ever spoken English publicly. Then she followed up in her native tongue, Hindi, working across two languages and striking...
Washington Examiner
Biden USAID’s radical gender policy is exporting cultural colonialism
The leftist ideologues at the Biden administration’s foreign aid agency have just drafted a new policy on gender . The U.S. Agency for International Development is supposed to use U.S. foreign assistance funds to “advance a free, peaceful, and prosperous world.” Its stated goals — saving lives, reducing poverty, and helping people progress beyond the need for assistance — are noble and uncontroversial. Packaging our foreign aid in the language and ideology of radical gender theory , however, is not.
Older people left out as UN speeches repeatedly invoke young
One after another, the world’s presidents and prime ministers came to warn of their countries’ trials and tout their triumphs. But one of the biggest issues in either column was mostly left out.As war, climate change and inequality have consumed much of the U.N. General Assembly, leaders have largely left unsaid the historic growth of the planet’s aging population.“Older persons are pretty much missing,” said Claudia Mahler, one of the few voices at the U.N. devoted to aging, in the Commission on Human Rights. “Everybody thinks that the future is just something for younger persons.”Across the world, societies are...
natureworldnews.com
Environmental Activists are Urging Governments to Make Ecocide an International Crime
Advocates urged for the worldwide criminalization of ecocide as "a strong answer." The movement seeks to make widespread ecological deterioration and devastation a global crime against peace punishable. Recognizing the Issue. Julia Jackson, a winery owner in California, has long understood the dangers posed by the ongoing global climate change...
A Corporate Greenwashing Bonanza Just Descended on New York City
September's climate conference in New York was an opportunity for polluting companies to polish their environmental image
Puerto Rico seeks U.S. waiver as diesel dwindles after storm
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s governor on Tuesday requested that the U.S. government waive a federal law to allow for more fuel shipments to the island amid concerns over a dwindling supply of diesel in the wake of Hurricane Fiona. Gov. Pedro Pierluisi warned that a shortage of fuel would affect public health, security and government functions in the U.S. territory. “Diesel supplies continue to decrease at a higher rate than previously anticipated, and shortages have been reported around the island,” he wrote. The law that Pierluisi references is the Merchant Marine Act of 1920, best known as the Jones act, which requires that all goods transported to Puerto Rico be aboard a ship built in the U.S., owned and crewed by U.S. citizens and flying the U.S. flag.
Christian persecution worldwide is called out during March for the Martyrs in D.C.
Washington, D.C. – The third annual March for the Martyrs, held on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at the National Mall in Washington, D.C., aimed to raise awareness of Christian persecution all over the world, particularly in the Middle East. Though a small gathering — some 200 people gathered for...
It is great that little girls now have role models so they, too, can grow up to be crazed world leaders
What a fine few weeks for feminism it has been! First Liz Truss became Britain’s third female prime minister and now Giorgia Meloni is expected to be Italy’s first ever female prime minister. The former is a deeply unserious person who used to be most famous for a viral rant about cheese before gaining global recognition for helping to crash Britain’s economy in record time. The latter is the most right-wing Italian leader since 1945: a bigot with a history of homophobic, anti-immigrant and anti-choice views who represents a post-fascist party and hasn’t definitively distanced herself from fascism.
