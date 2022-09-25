When the NFL announced that Rihanna will be the Super Bowl LVII halftime performer, the imagery on social media was simple. As the performer's hand held a football, the visual did not need explanation. Still, the announcement was met with much commentary. CNN quoted Roc Nation mogul Jay Z calling Rihana one of the "most prominent artists ever," and the upcoming halftime show might take the performance in a new direction. With Apple Music taking over sponsorship from Pepsi, some Rihana fans had a new description for the final game of the 22-23 NFL Season.

NFL ・ 8 HOURS AGO