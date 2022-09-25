Read full article on original website
Rihanna to perform at Super Bowl after previously declining over kneeling controversy
Rihanna will perform the Super Bowl LVII halftime show in February after reportedly turning down an offer four years ago in support of Colin Kaepernick’s kneeling protests during the national anthem. The National Football League (NFL) announced her appearance on Sunday after the pop star teased the performance on...
The FADER
Dr. Dre says Rihanna “has the opportunity to really blow us away” with Super Bowl Halftime performance
On Sunday it was confirmed that Rihanna will headline the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show, marking her first confirmed live show in over five years. Among the Navy members excited to see what she has in store for the high-profile appearance is Dr. Dre, who performed at the most recent Super Bowl and spoke to Apple Music as part of yesterday's announcement.
thesource.com
Dr. Dre to Rihanna on Forthcoming Super Bowl Performance: ‘Put the Right People Around You and Have Fun’
Following the reveal that Rihanna will lead the inaugural Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show, Dr. Dre joined Ebro Darden live today on Apple Music 1. Dr. Dre responded to the news, explained why he’s looking forward to Rihanna’s performance, and offered some guidance as she gets ready to sing on music’s largest stage.
thesource.com
JAY-Z and Roc Nation Congratulate Rihanna Ahead of Super Bowl Halftime Show
JAY-Z is giving flowers to his global star Rihanna ahead of her performance at the Superbowl 56 Halftime Show. Hov recognized the billionaire entrepreneur for her successful career and how far she’s come calling her “a generational talent and woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn.”
It’s Official: Rihanna Tapped to Perform at the 2023 Super Bowl
It’s official: acclaimed songwriter and performer Rihanna has been tapped to perform at the upcoming 2023 NFL LVII Super Bowl halftime show. The gig is likely the most visible musical performance on Earth every year, with 100-plus million pairs of eyeballs watching the 2022 offering that featured Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, and more.
Rihanna's Super Bowl Halftime Show Means R9 Is Definitely Coming Soon, Right?
With the announcement that Rihanna will perform at the 2023 Super Bowl, the vibes around the NFL haven’t been this good since Tom Brady’s lost to the Eagles. The news surprised many, especially after a rumor that Taylor Swift would be performing spread widely on social media. Rihanna...
The FADER
Rihanna Spotted Out for First Time Since Super Bowl Announcement, Heading to N.Y.C. Recording Studio
Rihanna casually headed to a music studio in New York City Monday evening after it was revealed that she'll be headlining the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show Rihanna has been seen publicly for the first time since the bombshell announcement was made that she will be headlining the Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show performance. The 34-year-old singer, actress and businesswoman dressed comfortably on Monday night as she headed to a music studio in New York City, wearing a graphic T-shirt and black bomber jacket. She paired the jacket with black sweatpants and Adidas sneakers with neon...
Food Brands Are Recreating Rihanna's Super Bowl Announcement In The Best Way
When the NFL announced that Rihanna will be the Super Bowl LVII halftime performer, the imagery on social media was simple. As the performer's hand held a football, the visual did not need explanation. Still, the announcement was met with much commentary. CNN quoted Roc Nation mogul Jay Z calling Rihana one of the "most prominent artists ever," and the upcoming halftime show might take the performance in a new direction. With Apple Music taking over sponsorship from Pepsi, some Rihana fans had a new description for the final game of the 22-23 NFL Season.
The FADER
Rihanna Spotted In 1st Photos Since Announcing Super Bowl Halftime Show, With Giant Chanel Bag
Will Rihanna’s fans get her long-awaited ninth album and a jaw-dropping Super Bowl performance? Shortly after Rihanna, 34, and the NFL confirmed that she would headline Super Bowl LVII’s Halftime Show, the “Work” singer visited a recording studio, hinting that she might be putting the finishing touches on her anticipated follow-up to 2016’s Anti. With a giant purple Chanel bag in hand, Rih made her way into the recording facility on Monday (Sept. 26), dressing casually for the trip. She rocked an oversized black jacket, a shirt with a vivid print on the front, a pair of gray Adidas, and her trademark cool demeanor.
The FADER
