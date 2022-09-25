ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

JAY-Z and Roc Nation Congratulate Rihanna Ahead of Super Bowl Halftime Show

JAY-Z is giving flowers to his global star Rihanna ahead of her performance at the Superbowl 56 Halftime Show. Hov recognized the billionaire entrepreneur for her successful career and how far she’s come calling her “a generational talent and woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn.”
American Songwriter

It's Official: Rihanna Tapped to Perform at the 2023 Super Bowl

It’s official: acclaimed songwriter and performer Rihanna has been tapped to perform at the upcoming 2023 NFL LVII Super Bowl halftime show. The gig is likely the most visible musical performance on Earth every year, with 100-plus million pairs of eyeballs watching the 2022 offering that featured Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, and more.
The FADER

A$AP Rocky issues apology following Rolling Loud New York performance

A$AP Rocky was the headliner as Rolling Loud hit New York City on Saturday, September 24. The performance included him running through hits including "Lord Pretty Flacko Jodye 2" as well as bringing out Memphis rapper GloRilla to perform her hit "FNF," yet Rocky was in an apologetic mood after the set ended and issued a statement addressing what he saw as shortfalls in the performance.
People

Rihanna Spotted Out for First Time Since Super Bowl Announcement, Heading to N.Y.C. Recording Studio

Rihanna casually headed to a music studio in New York City Monday evening after it was revealed that she'll be headlining the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show Rihanna has been seen publicly for the first time since the bombshell announcement was made that she will be headlining the Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show performance. The 34-year-old singer, actress and businesswoman dressed comfortably on Monday night as she headed to a music studio in New York City, wearing a graphic T-shirt and black bomber jacket. She paired the jacket with black sweatpants and Adidas sneakers with neon...
Mashed

Food Brands Are Recreating Rihanna's Super Bowl Announcement In The Best Way

When the NFL announced that Rihanna will be the Super Bowl LVII halftime performer, the imagery on social media was simple. As the performer's hand held a football, the visual did not need explanation. Still, the announcement was met with much commentary. CNN quoted Roc Nation mogul Jay Z calling Rihana one of the "most prominent artists ever," and the upcoming halftime show might take the performance in a new direction. With Apple Music taking over sponsorship from Pepsi, some Rihana fans had a new description for the final game of the 22-23 NFL Season.
The FADER

The Go! Team announce new album, share "Divebomb"

The Go! Team have shared new song "Divebomb," the first singlefrom the U.K. group's new album Get Up Sequences Part Two. "Divebomb" features Detroit rapper IndigoYaj and is a pro-choice protest song. Check it out below. "Protest songs have always been a balancing act, Ian Parton of The Go! Team...
HollywoodLife

Rihanna Spotted In 1st Photos Since Announcing Super Bowl Halftime Show, With Giant Chanel Bag

Will Rihanna’s fans get her long-awaited ninth album and a jaw-dropping Super Bowl performance? Shortly after Rihanna, 34, and the NFL confirmed that she would headline Super Bowl LVII’s Halftime Show, the “Work” singer visited a recording studio, hinting that she might be putting the finishing touches on her anticipated follow-up to 2016’s Anti. With a giant purple Chanel bag in hand, Rih made her way into the recording facility on Monday (Sept. 26), dressing casually for the trip. She rocked an oversized black jacket, a shirt with a vivid print on the front, a pair of gray Adidas, and her trademark cool demeanor.
The FADER

Grammys explore adding Afrobeats category

Harvey Mason Jr., the CEO of the the Recording Academy, revealed this past weekend at a press conference in Ghana that the institution is considering the addition an Afrobeats category to next year’s 65th Annual Grammy Awards. TurnTable Charts, a Nigerian chart analytics platform and magazine, tweeted a segment of the conference captured on video, in which Mason says he and other Recording Academy brass “just had a meeting literally about six or seven days ago with leaders from the Afrobeats community” to discuss the potential move.
