ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Comments / 1

Related
Pitchfork

Dr. Dre on Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show: “She Has the Opportunity to Really Blow Us Away”

Earlier this week, the NFL announced that it will partner with Apple Music as the sponsor for the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show. After rumors that Taylor Swift would be chosen as this year’s halftime performer began to circulate, Rihanna announced that she will officially be headlining the show. As part of the Super Bowl announcement, Dr. Dre sat down with Apple Music 1 host Ebro Darden to discuss Rihanna’s headlining performance.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Entertainment
City
Glendale, AZ
Local
Arizona Football
Local
Arizona Sports
Glendale, AZ
Entertainment
Glendale, AZ
Sports
State
Arizona State
Glendale, AZ
Football
PopSugar

Simone Biles's Cropped Hoodie Is a Tribute to Her Fiancé at His Game

Simone Biles could teach any partner of a professional athlete a thing or two about dressing to show support. The 25-year-old Olympic gymnast has dedicated a whole section of her wardrobe to Houston Texans apparel, customized with fiancé Jonathan Owens's name and number. Her latest look is a cropped...
HOUSTON, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

DJ Akademiks Apologizes For Remark About Reginae Carter

After receiving pushback over his hot take about Reginae’s romances, Akademiks is admitting to his wrongs. Things have been tense for DJ Akademiks over the last few days and while other similar news cycles usually let up around this time, the blogger remains a hot topic. Akademiks has not only ruffled feathers with his remarks about Hip Hop pioneers, but while on Twitch, he decided to target Reginae Carter.
MUSIC
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Ring Finger News

Tom Brady's ring finger is of concern during Sunday afternoon's Bucs vs. Packers game. And, no, it doesn't have anything to do with reports of his marital problems with his longtime wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen. Brady, 45, showed up to Sunday afternoon's game in Tampa Bay with his ring finger...
NFL
Yardbarker

Fans react to Aaron Rodgers' new haircut in Week 3

Aaron Rodgers has a new look before he takes on Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. Since training camp, the 38-year-old Green Bay Packers quarterback had worn Nicholas Cage-like “Con Air” like hair. Rodgers has had an exciting offseason, from getting a new tattoo to going on an incredible talk show tour.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Eminem
Person
Shakira
Person
Rihanna
Person
Kendrick Lamar
Person
Justin Timberlake
Person
Paul Mccartney
The Spun

Look: Patrick Mahomes Wife Workout Photo Goes Viral

Patrick Mahomes isn't the only athlete in the family. Brittany Mahomes, a former soccer player, showed off her impressive physique on social media this week. The wife of the Kansas City Chiefs star took to social media to promote her fitness. "Pregnant Brittany Mahomes shows off incredible physique while promoting...
KANSAS CITY, MO
thesource.com

National Fenty League: Rihanna to Perform Super Bowl Halftime Show

Is the music return of Rihanna on the way? During the Sunday noon slate of football games, Rihanna shared an image of her holding a football. The meaning: Rihanna will be performing at halftime of the Super Bowl. This year’s game will be performed at State Farm Stadium in Glendale,...
GLENDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Bowl Lvii#Halftime Show#American Football#Tmz
People

Rihanna Spotted Out for First Time Since Super Bowl Announcement, Heading to N.Y.C. Recording Studio

Rihanna casually headed to a music studio in New York City Monday evening after it was revealed that she'll be headlining the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show Rihanna has been seen publicly for the first time since the bombshell announcement was made that she will be headlining the Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show performance. The 34-year-old singer, actress and businesswoman dressed comfortably on Monday night as she headed to a music studio in New York City, wearing a graphic T-shirt and black bomber jacket. She paired the jacket with black sweatpants and Adidas sneakers with neon...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BET

Family Tree - LisaRaye and Da Brat

Prolific rap collective Wu-Tang Clan has always felt like a family, so let's explore all the unique ways members RZA, GZA and ODB are connected by shared culture and familial ties. From innovative lyricism to game changing artists to mixing music and anime, explore all the ways the Asian American...
HIP HOP
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to big Rihanna news

While there were some premature reports earlier in the week that Taylor Swift might headline the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show during Super Bowl LVII, it is now confirmed that Rihanna will be doing the honors instead. As rumors swirled on Sunday, Rihanna put them to bed by tweeting...
NFL
Page Six

Emily Ratajkowski dances with son after bathtub photos: ‘Stop talkin’ ‘bout me’

Emily Ratajkowski wants haters to “stop talkin’ ’bout” her after she posted nude photos bathing with her son, Sylvester. The model posted a carefree TikTok video Monday of herself dancing with the 1-year-old to telling lyrics from Megan Thee Stallion’s song “Tuned In Freestyle.” “This goes out to all y’all tuned in,” Ratajkowski, 31, lip-synched. “The hotties, the secret hotties, all you motherf–kers. “Talk about something y’all like / Stop talkin’ ’bout me,” the song continued. “Since y’all hate a bitch so much.” The actress posted the social media upload three days after her bathtub photos with Sylvester sparked backlash from the parenting police. “loml,”...
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Pepsi
Collider

How to Watch ‘La Brea’ Season 2

If you thought that La Brea is one of the most insane shows you have watched lately, then brace yourself for another season of the sci-fi mystery. The fan-favorite series from NBC premiered in the fall of 2021 and is returning for an all-new season this September. La Brea has...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy