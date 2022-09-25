Read full article on original website
Classic Burger Chain Opens New RestaurantGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Who Killed The Pride Family?Jeffery MacPhoenix, AZ
Popular Black-Owned Restaurant Has ClosedGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Billionaire Def Jam artist Rihanna named as the Super Bowl LVII headliner in PhoenixJalyn SmootPhoenix, AZ
Rihanna to headline Super Bowl 57 halftime showTina HowellGlendale, AZ
Rihanna Has Finally Sold Her $6.6 Million Hollywood Hills House at a Loss After a Series of Unfortunate Events
Rihanna has spent years trying to unload her Hollywood Hills mansion, and it finally happened — but probably not for the price she hoped.
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky Party in New York Amid Super Bowl Halftime Announcement
The couple looked smitten one day before the NFL broke the news of her performance.
Kaepernick Supporters Shade Rihanna For Reversing Her Stance On Performing At The Super Bowl
A slew of internet users slammed Rihanna for doubling back on her solidarity with former NFL player Colin Kaepernick. The post Kaepernick Supporters Shade Rihanna For Reversing Her Stance On Performing At The Super Bowl appeared first on NewsOne.
Rihanna's Colin Kaepernick Comments Resurface Amid NFL News: 'Hypocritical'
The singer once said she turned down the Super Bowl Halftime Show because she "couldn't be a sellout."
Stereogum
Beck – “Old Man” (Neil Young Cover)
Beck covered a Neil Young classic. That’s nice, right? One weary singer-songwriter icon saluting another? Beck comes from an alt-rock generation where everyone idolized Neil Young, and Beck himself is no exception. A few years ago, he and Jenny Lewis covered Young’s “Harvest Moon” at Red Rocks. Today, Beck has shared his own stripped-back acoustic take on 1972’s “Old Man,” which might be Young’s best-known song. But there’s a twist here, and that twist involves the National Football League.
A.V. Club
Rihanna to headline next year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show
Who needs Taylor Swift? Not even a full day after people in the know explained that the arcane series of coincidences that seemed to imply that Swift would be headlining next year’s Super Bowl Halftime were nothing more than a series of regular coincidences and that Swift had no interest in singing about football until after she has completed her prolonged “fuck you” to Scooter Braun and Big machine Records, Rihanna has just gone ahead and announced the actual headliner: Herself.
It’s Official: Rihanna Tapped to Perform at the 2023 Super Bowl
It’s official: acclaimed songwriter and performer Rihanna has been tapped to perform at the upcoming 2023 NFL LVII Super Bowl halftime show. The gig is likely the most visible musical performance on Earth every year, with 100-plus million pairs of eyeballs watching the 2022 offering that featured Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, and more.
Rihanna's Super Bowl Halftime Show Means R9 Is Definitely Coming Soon, Right?
With the announcement that Rihanna will perform at the 2023 Super Bowl, the vibes around the NFL haven’t been this good since Tom Brady’s lost to the Eagles. The news surprised many, especially after a rumor that Taylor Swift would be performing spread widely on social media. Rihanna...
Stereogum
A$AP Rocky Apologizes For Rolling Loud NYC Set, Brings Out GloRilla
A$AP Rocky headlined Rolling Loud in New York City on Saturday night. On Saturday afternoon, he issued a statement on social media apologizing for the set — he doesn’t say exactly why, but he did go on late and only got through 9 songs. “I am so hurt right now! Last night was supposed to be a turning point in my live shows from the old to new!” he wrote in the statement. “I will take full responsibility for the circumstances of what led to last nights show being everything it was and everything it wasn’t.”
After Mid-Show Cancellation, The Weeknd Announces New SoFi Performances
All tickets from the canceled Sept. 3 show will be honored at the Nov. 26 performance. Tickets for the Nov. 27 show will go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday.
Stereogum
Shygirl – “Shlut”
This week, UK rapper (and Stereogum Artist To Watch) Shygirl will release her long-awaited debut album Nymph. We’ve heard a handful of singles already, including “Firefly,” “Come For Me,” “Coochie (a bedtime story),” and “Nike.” Well, now there’s one more album cut to hear before Nymph drops on Friday. Shygirl’s latest is a steamy, flute-accented song called “Shlut,” which also has a music video directed by Diana Kunst.
Stereogum
Watch Rina Sawayama Wail Out A Cover Of Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever”
Rina Sawayama and Billie Eilish don’t necessarily have a ton in common with one another, but they’re both young pop stars who delight in smashing genres together and occasionally indulging in rock ‘n’ roll bombast. Sawayama just came out with her new LP Hold The Girl, and her promotional tour recently brought her to the BBC Live Lounge. Per Live Lounge tradition, Sawayama did a live-in-studio version of one of her own songs, and she also covered somebody else. In this case, that somebody else was Billie Eilish.
Rihanna Spotted Out for First Time Since Super Bowl Announcement, Heading to N.Y.C. Recording Studio
Rihanna casually headed to a music studio in New York City Monday evening after it was revealed that she'll be headlining the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show Rihanna has been seen publicly for the first time since the bombshell announcement was made that she will be headlining the Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show performance. The 34-year-old singer, actress and businesswoman dressed comfortably on Monday night as she headed to a music studio in New York City, wearing a graphic T-shirt and black bomber jacket. She paired the jacket with black sweatpants and Adidas sneakers with neon...
Stereogum
Teebs – “Did It Again” (Feat. Panda Bear) & “NES”
Mtendere Mandowa, the Los Angeles producer more commonly known as Teebs, came back in 2019 with his first album in five years, Annica, which featured collaborations with Panda Bear, Sudan Archives, Pink Siifu, and more. Today, he’s back with a pair of new tracks, “Did It Again,” which finds him once again teaming up with Panda Bear, and “NES.” Check out both below.
Rihanna Spotted In 1st Photos Since Announcing Super Bowl Halftime Show, With Giant Chanel Bag
Will Rihanna’s fans get her long-awaited ninth album and a jaw-dropping Super Bowl performance? Shortly after Rihanna, 34, and the NFL confirmed that she would headline Super Bowl LVII’s Halftime Show, the “Work” singer visited a recording studio, hinting that she might be putting the finishing touches on her anticipated follow-up to 2016’s Anti. With a giant purple Chanel bag in hand, Rih made her way into the recording facility on Monday (Sept. 26), dressing casually for the trip. She rocked an oversized black jacket, a shirt with a vivid print on the front, a pair of gray Adidas, and her trademark cool demeanor.
Stereogum
Harry Styles’ “As It Was” Spends 15th Week At #1, Longest Ever For A British Act
“As It Was” is the #1 song in America for a 15th nonconsecutive week. As Billboard reports, Harry Styles’ signature hit now holds sole position of fourth on the list of longest-running Hot 100 chart-toppers, breaking a tie with seven other hit songs. It also becomes the longest-running #1 hit by a solo artist and the longest-running #1 by a British act. If it spends another week at the summit, it will move into a tie with Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men’s “One Sweet Day” and Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, and Justin Bieber’s “Despacito” for second all-time. Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus’ “Old Town Road” set the record at 19 weeks in 2019.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to big Rihanna news
While there were some premature reports earlier in the week that Taylor Swift might headline the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show during Super Bowl LVII, it is now confirmed that Rihanna will be doing the honors instead. As rumors swirled on Sunday, Rihanna put them to bed by tweeting...
Stereogum
Santigold Cancels Tour, Shares Letter About Harsh Reality For Touring Artists
Santigold has decided to cancel her upcoming Holified tour, which was intended to support her just-released new album, Spirituals. Posting a lengthy note to her official website, Santi White apologized for having to cancel the tour and laid out the specific challenges touring artists face with inflation and the ongoing post-pandemic landscape. “As a touring musician, I don’t think anyone anticipated the new reality that awaited us [after COVID],” White writes. “After sitting idle (not being able to do shows) for the past couple years, many of us like everyone else, earning no or little income during that time, every musician that could, rushed back out immediately when it was deemed safe to do shows. We were met with the height of inflation – gas, tour buses, hotels, and flight costs skyrocketed – many of our tried-and-true venues unavailable due to a flooded market of artists trying to book shows in the same cities, and positive test results constantly halting schedules with devastating financial consequences. All of that on top of the already-tapped mental, spiritual, physical, and emotional resources of just having made it through the past few years. Some of us are finding ourselves simply unable to make it work.”
Stereogum
Neil Young Takes A Shot At Beck’s “Old Man” Cover Appearing In An NFL Commercial
Have advertising firms just been waiting decades for a chance to put a Neil Young song in a TV commercial? Has that been their white whale? Neil Young always famously refused any and all requests to license his music for advertising purposes, and he made a big point about it. Young’s 1988 song “This Note’s For You” is specifically about the whole idea of corporate-sponsored rock music: “Ain’t singin’ for Pepsi, ain’t singin’ for Coke/ I don’t sing for nobody/ Makes me look like a joke.” The song’s video — which MTV, perversely enough, awarded its Video Of The Year trophy — is a series of visual jokes about ads that use pop and rock songs. On Instagram last night, Neil Young posted a screenshot from the “This Note’s For You” video, with no caption. We have to imagine that there’s a reason for that.
Stereogum
Pusha T Ethers The McRib
Earlier this year Arby’s wisely hired disgruntled former McDonald’s pitchman Pusha T, a master of the diss track, to verbally dress down the Filet-O-Fish. Now they’re running it back with a second song from the Clipse legend, this time targeting the McRib. Although this seems like the kind of joke that will get less funny with each subsequent installment, I have to admit “Rib Roast” is pretty clever. Set to visuals starring pro bull rider Ezekiel Mitchell, the song again proves that Pusha’s fierce and exacting drug-dealer talk translates quite well to the cutthroat fast-food business. He wonders aloud whether McDonald’s is serving up “mystery meat,” preaches the supremacy of Arby’s Real Country Style Rib Sandwich, and strategically punctuates one mention of the McRib with his trademark “Yeeugh!” ad lib. The gag remains amusing for now; listen below.
