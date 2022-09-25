Read full article on original website
7 best conversion kits to transform your normal bike into an e-bike
An electric bike conversion kit is a device that converts a regular bike into an electric one. It includes all the parts needed to convert the bike, including the motor, controller, battery, and throttle. The conversion kit is installed on the bicycle frame and is easy to install. The installation process should not take more than one hour and does not require any mechanical skills.
insideevs.com
Say Hello To Pivot’s New Shuttle LT Electric Mountain Bike
Pivot is a well-known brand in the mountain bike game and has been around long before the advent of modern-day electric bikes. However, just like all other major players in the bicycle game, Pivot, too, has adapted to the ever changing times and is also offering a range of performance-oriented electric mountain bikes—and some mighty good ones at that.
Fujifilm X-H2 APS-C camera has a 40.2 MP sensor for unrivaled image and video quality
Record every detail with precision with the 40.2-megapixel-sensor-equipped Fujifilm X-H2 APS-C camera. The number of pixels is approximately 1.5 times more than the previous version. In fact, the X-Trans CMOS 5 HR now comes with a better pixel structure. This allows light to be received more efficiently. Thanks to the maximum electronic shutter speed of 1/180,000, you can use this camera with wide apertures in extremely bright environments for more creative options. Additionally, with the help of the Pixel Shift Combiner software, this camera can produce a single, ultra-high-resolution 160 MP image. Incredibly, that’s with a single touch of the shutter button. And, for those who prefer videos over stills, this camera can also record exceptional 8K/30p video in 4:2:2 10-bit color. Overall, it’s a complete package for your creative shooting skills.
Polaroid P2 wearable music player is portable and works with the Polaroid Music app
Wrap the Polaroid P2 wearable music player’s strap around your wrist and head out. This wearable gadget has a retro feel and boasts up to 15 hours of playback time. Plus, you can even pair a couple of these players together if you want to enjoy stereo sound at home or on the go. With a compact size, it boasts quite a bit of power—twice as much as the P1 has. Plus, it works with all the features that the Polaroid Music app offers. So you can connect it to the app and play your favorite playlists. Simply spin the analog dial on the music player to switch up the song. Overall, weighing only 23.3 ounces, it’s easy to take anywhere you go.
Cottongin Bravery Edition tailored T-shirt uses soft sea island cotton in a bespoke fit
Wear a shirt that fits you better than your old tee: the Cottongin Bravery Edition tailored T-shirt. Made on par with a bespoke shirt, this piece of apparel uses incredibly soft sea island cotton. Sea island cotton represents less than 0.004% of the Earth’s cotton. It offers lightness, natural stretch, supreme softness, moisture wicking, and heat absorption. Hand-tailored in Ukraine, it can even include your name embroidered on it. More than a basic casual men’s T-shirt, this made-to-order choice is tailored on par with a bespoke shirt and uses rare materials. Furthermore, the Bravery Edition uses an updated size calculation algorithm and draws inspiration from the Ukrainian people as they continue to endure and persevere. Based on your individual size, the shirt’s tailoring uses data like height, weight, and body type. Then, the computer builds your 3D model and calculates more than 70 individual measurements to create your ideal tee.
‘I will never ride a bike again’: why people are giving up on cycling
The proportion of adults in England who say they cycle at least once a month has fallen to 13.1%, the lowest figure since records began in 2015-16. Here, readers from around the UK explain why they have given up riding their bikes on the road. ‘Riding at peak traffic times?...
Supply Chain Shortages: 15 Things to Buy Now Before Prices Rise
It’s a cliche to say hindsight is 20/20, but as shortages and supply chain issues continue, it definitely feels valid for shoppers. If only we could go back and tell our pre-pandemic selves to buy extra hand sanitizer and toilet paper. Certainly, some supply chain shortages and disruptions caused...
10 Cars Worth More Used Than New
We all know the new and used car market is currently a dumpster fire due to several parts shortages, the most famous of which is the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage. While we can't wait to not write the words "semiconductor chip shortage" ever again, the effects on the market are fascinating.
The Replacement Battery Costs for These Six Normal EVs Is Staggeringly High
Chris Rosales, BMW, VW, GM, HyundaiThe battery pack is almost the entire cost of the car in some cases. Some are more costly than the car itself.
I drove a Tesla for the first time after testing 14 other electric cars. Now I get why people are so obsessed with Elon Musk's vehicles.
The Tesla Model Y is quick, packed with fun tech, and simple to charge. But not everyone will love its big touchscreen and lack of regular buttons.
ohmymag.co.uk
Man jumps on a Lamborghini, car owner makes him regret it (VIDEO)
Loud, gleaming, powerful sports cars are eye-catchers. After all, that's what they're made for and their owners know it (it's probably even part of the pleasure of owning a prestigious vehicle). But like many luxury items, sports cars can make some people jealous. In San Francisco, a man showed his jealousy (or disgust, we don't know) in a rather peculiar way after coming across a superb Lamborghini...
Even Nurses on Their Feet 16 Hours a Day Are Buying Duplicates of These Sneakers — and They're Up to 40% Off
“I stand up at work… and I have no pain when I wear these” Finding a pair of sneakers that are actually comfortable is certainly harder than it sounds. After all, with so many to choose from, it can be overwhelming trying to even figure out where to start — especially if all you want is a pair that won't make your feet hurt at the end of the day. To make things easy, tons of Amazon shoppers recommend the Inzcou Running Sneakers, and they're currently up to...
I’m a coin collector – your 90s Lincoln penny could be worth up to $1,000 – the exact details to look for
CERTAIN elements could boost the value of your one-cent denominations – and one coin collector reveals what to look for on a 1990s penny that could make it worth up to $1,000. When it comes to the Lincoln penny, there are a few designs to look out for. This...
Washington Examiner
California won't let you charge the electric car it wants to force you to buy
California has reaffirmed its commitment to banning gasoline-powered cars and requiring all new sales to be of electric cars in coming years. Now, California’s grid operator is telling residents not to charge their electric cars during regular heat waves in order to avoid straining the grid. Residents have been...
Amazon Outlet: Where to Get Hot (and Cheap) Overstock Deals Online
You don’t have to be all that old to remember the excitement of “outlet shopping” – hitting special shopping centers (or even whole towns – Freeport, Maine, anyone?) for deals on overstock, returned, or sometimes separate bargain-lines of product. It only makes sense that the nation’s biggest online retailer, Amazon.com, would play this game with its own outlet – without the bricks and mortar (and ancillary candy and fudge vendors).
msn.com
Here’s what to pack in a carry-on bag every time you travel
MSN has partnered with The Points Guy for our coverage of credit card products. MSN and The Points Guy may receive a commission from card issuers. By this point, I’ve mentioned several times that I am firmly team carry-on and will very rarely check a bag. However, even if...
What the Heck Is a Dodge Tigershark?
Dodge loves interesting monikers, from the wild and crazy supercharged Hellcat powerplant to the Apache 6.4L engine. However, not all of Dodge’s engines are massive and powerful; little cars like the Dodge Dart and Chrysler 200 demanded a smaller powerplant. Enter the Tigershark, the Dodge and Chrysler antithesis of the fire-breathing Hellcat. What is a … The post What the Heck Is a Dodge Tigershark? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Chrysler Built The Hellcat Powered Jeep Wrangler Everybody Wanted, But Never Sold It
The Jeep Wrangler is such a popular vehicle that it has birthed an entire subculture. You can scarcely drive without seeing a Wrangler. For good or bad, the Dodge Hellcat series of vehicles also enjoy an immense level of popularity. It's no wonder that Dodge comically decided to cram a 707-horsepower supercharged V8 into almost their entire product line.
CNBC
This 59-year-old’s lucrative side hustle: Earning $16,000 a month selling recycled fire pits on Etsy
With inflation on the rise, Tim Riegel wanted a side project for extra income — so in September 2021, he bought seven $90 propane tank ends off Facebook Marketplace. The 59-year-old intended to repurpose the tank ends as fire pits — a freestanding, open metal container for fires, typically for backyards or patios — and sell them for $400 each in his hometown of Lamar, Missouri. The fire pits proved popular: They sold out in just 10 days, and Riegel was inundated with requests for more.
