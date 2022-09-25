ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Dow Hits New 2022 Low; Gold Falls Sharply

U.S. stocks extended losses toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping to a fresh low for the year. The Dow traded down 2.48% to 29,331.80 while the NASDAQ fell 2.78% to 10,759.32. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.67% to 3,657.63. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care...
msn.com

Dow futures rally 200 points as bulls bet market is oversold

U.S. stock futures on Tuesday pointed to Wall Street bouncing off a 21-month low and snapping a five-day losing streak as recent turmoil in global bond and currency markets subsided. How are stock-index futures trading. S&P 500 futures rose 35 points, or 1%, to 3705. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures...
The Associated Press

US stocks rise ahead of expected interest rate hike by Fed

A choppy day of trading on Wall Street ended with stocks closing higher Monday as investors brace for another big interest rate increase this week from the Federal Reserve. The indexes swayed between modest gains and losses for much of the day before a burst of buying in the final hour of trading. The S&P 500 rose 0.7%, climbing back from a 0.9% slide. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6% and the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.8%.
Benzinga

US Stocks Open Higher; Dow Surges 300 Points

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 300 points on Tuesday. Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded up 1.03% to 29,563.11 while the NASDAQ rose 1.67% to 10,983.20. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.19% to 3,698.48. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares...
Los Angeles Times

Investors dump shares; Dow’s close is its lowest since 2020

Markets sold off around the world on mounting signs the global economy is weakening just as central banks raise the pressure even more with additional hikes to interest rates. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 1.6%, closing at its lowest level since late 2020. The Standard & Poor’s 500 fell 1.7%, close to its 2022 low set in mid-June, while the Nasdaq composite slid 1.8%.
US News and World Report

S&P 500 Ends Near Two-Year Low as Bear Market Deepens

(Reuters) - Wall Street sank deeper into a bear market on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 recording its lowest close in almost two-years as Federal Reserve policymakers showed an appetite for more interest rate hikes, even at the risk of throwing the economy into a downturn. The benchmark S&P 500...
Benzinga

Why Nasdaq-100 Inverse ETF SQQQ Is Up 23% Since Wednesday

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ ETF SQQQ shares are trading sharply higher by some 22.95% to $57.91 since Wednesday afternoon. SQQQ is a popular, 3x-leveraged inverse ETF that tracks the Nasdaq-100. Market indexes are trading sharply lower for the week as investors assess Wednesday's Fed commentary and 75 bps rate hike....
Benzinga

US Stocks Mostly Higher; Nasdaq Rises Over 100 Points

U.S. stocks traded mostly higher this morning, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 100 points on Monday. Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded down 0.05% to 29,574.61 while the NASDAQ rose 1.18% to 10,996.37. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.43% to 3,709.16. Top Headline. The Chicago...
Benzinga

Nasdaq Turns Lower; Crude Oil Drops Sharply

U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite turning negative on Monday. The Dow traded down 1.02% to 29,287.62 while the NASDAQ fell 0.22% to 10,843.61. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.85% to 3,661.81. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer discretionary shares rose by 0.3%...
Benzinga

US Stocks Open Lower As Dow Drops Over 300 Points

U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 300 points on Tuesday. Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded down 1.17% to 30,657.72 while the NASDAQ fell 0.88% to 11,433.04. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.13% to 3,855.93. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer...
via.news

Dow Jones Industrial Average Went Down By Over 9% In The Last 30 Days

(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is currently on bearish momentum. At 12:09 EST on Tuesday, 27 September, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is at 29,174.58, 9.11% down since the last session’s close. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 139612448, 63.52% below...
Benzinga

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Spero Therapeutics SPRO shares increased by 165.4% to $2.18 during Thursday's regular session. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 190.0 million shares, making up 7110.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.4 million.
