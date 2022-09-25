Read full article on original website
Dow Hits New 2022 Low; Gold Falls Sharply
U.S. stocks extended losses toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping to a fresh low for the year. The Dow traded down 2.48% to 29,331.80 while the NASDAQ fell 2.78% to 10,759.32. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.67% to 3,657.63. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care...
US Stocks Look Set To Snap Out Of 5-Session Losing Streak Today As Fed Official Tempers Hawkish Tone — Twitter, Tesla In Spotlight
U.S. stocks look set to snap a five-session losing streak, as indicated by trading in the major index futures. Bargain hunting could generate some buying interest even as traders remain concerned about growth and interest rates. On Monday, the major U.S. averages opened slightly lower but turned modestly higher in...
Dow futures rally 200 points as bulls bet market is oversold
U.S. stock futures on Tuesday pointed to Wall Street bouncing off a 21-month low and snapping a five-day losing streak as recent turmoil in global bond and currency markets subsided. How are stock-index futures trading. S&P 500 futures rose 35 points, or 1%, to 3705. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures...
US stocks rise ahead of expected interest rate hike by Fed
A choppy day of trading on Wall Street ended with stocks closing higher Monday as investors brace for another big interest rate increase this week from the Federal Reserve. The indexes swayed between modest gains and losses for much of the day before a burst of buying in the final hour of trading. The S&P 500 rose 0.7%, climbing back from a 0.9% slide. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6% and the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.8%.
Goldman Sachs cuts its S&P 500 forecast, says stocks will drop over 4% by the year's end as the Fed stays aggressive
Goldman Sachs on Friday slashed its end-of-year target for the S&P 500 to 3,600 from 4,300. The Fed's aggressive approach to taming inflation will weigh on stocks, the bank said. The benchmark US stock index has fallen about 21% as rising interest rates drive a selloff. Goldman Sachs has cut...
US Stocks Open Higher; Dow Surges 300 Points
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 300 points on Tuesday. Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded up 1.03% to 29,563.11 while the NASDAQ rose 1.67% to 10,983.20. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.19% to 3,698.48. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares...
Dow poised to confirm bear market as recession fears mount
Sept 23 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes slid more than 2% on Friday as investors feared the U.S. Federal Reserve's hawkish policy actions to quell inflation could trigger a recession and dent corporate earnings.
Investors dump shares; Dow’s close is its lowest since 2020
Markets sold off around the world on mounting signs the global economy is weakening just as central banks raise the pressure even more with additional hikes to interest rates. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 1.6%, closing at its lowest level since late 2020. The Standard & Poor’s 500 fell 1.7%, close to its 2022 low set in mid-June, while the Nasdaq composite slid 1.8%.
S&P 500 Ends Near Two-Year Low as Bear Market Deepens
(Reuters) - Wall Street sank deeper into a bear market on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 recording its lowest close in almost two-years as Federal Reserve policymakers showed an appetite for more interest rate hikes, even at the risk of throwing the economy into a downturn. The benchmark S&P 500...
Stocks finish mixed, but Dow and S&P hit lowest levels since November 2020
So much for turnaround Tuesday on Wall Street. Stocks finished a volatile day mixed after rallying at the open. The Dow and S&P 500 are at their lowest levels since November 2020 and are both on a six-day losing streak.
Why Nasdaq-100 Inverse ETF SQQQ Is Up 23% Since Wednesday
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ ETF SQQQ shares are trading sharply higher by some 22.95% to $57.91 since Wednesday afternoon. SQQQ is a popular, 3x-leveraged inverse ETF that tracks the Nasdaq-100. Market indexes are trading sharply lower for the week as investors assess Wednesday's Fed commentary and 75 bps rate hike....
2 Investing Moves to Make Now That the S&P 500, Nasdaq and Dow Are All in Bear Markets
Stocks' bad year just got worse. On Monday, the S&P 500 hit a new low for the year, and all three major indexes ended the day in a bear market. The S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite and Dow were down around 24%, 32% and 20% for the year, respectively, at Monday's close.
World shares gain as buying kicks in following heavy selling on Wall Street that put the Dow Jones into the ‘bear market’
The Dow Jones was the last of the major US stock indexes to fall into what's known as a 'bear market' on Monday, but the New York premarket is up today. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 1.2% and futures for the S&P 500 were up 1.4% on Tuesday morning.
US Stocks Mostly Higher; Nasdaq Rises Over 100 Points
U.S. stocks traded mostly higher this morning, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 100 points on Monday. Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded down 0.05% to 29,574.61 while the NASDAQ rose 1.18% to 10,996.37. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.43% to 3,709.16. Top Headline. The Chicago...
Nasdaq Turns Lower; Crude Oil Drops Sharply
U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite turning negative on Monday. The Dow traded down 1.02% to 29,287.62 while the NASDAQ fell 0.22% to 10,843.61. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.85% to 3,661.81. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer discretionary shares rose by 0.3%...
Stocks fall on recession fears; Dow slips into bear territory
NEW YORK — A broad slide on Wall Street extended the major indexes’ losing streak to a fifth day Monday, deepening a steep market slump amid growing fears of a global recession. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 1.1%, becoming the last of the major U.S. stock indexes...
US Stocks Open Lower As Dow Drops Over 300 Points
U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 300 points on Tuesday. Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded down 1.17% to 30,657.72 while the NASDAQ fell 0.88% to 11,433.04. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.13% to 3,855.93. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer...
Dow Jones Industrial Average Went Down By Over 9% In The Last 30 Days
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is currently on bearish momentum. At 12:09 EST on Tuesday, 27 September, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is at 29,174.58, 9.11% down since the last session’s close. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 139612448, 63.52% below...
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Spero Therapeutics SPRO shares increased by 165.4% to $2.18 during Thursday's regular session. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 190.0 million shares, making up 7110.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.4 million.
U.S. stocks close at lowest level in nearly 2 years as S&P 500 sees longest losing streak since February 2020
The S&P 500 index closed at its lowest level in nearly two years Tuesday while cementing its longest losing streak since February 2020 as markets remained volatile, with only the Nasdaq Composite escaping a daily loss. How stocks traded. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 125.82 points, or 0.4%, lower...
