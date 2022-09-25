ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lakers News: L.A. Will Be Entering Training Camp With One Fewer Player

By Alex Kirschenbaum
AllLakers
AllLakers
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35uaEO_0i9sRMSI00

The former Houston forward has been cut just days ahead of training camp.

Your Los Angeles Lakers have made a minor personnel move just two days ahead of the opening of the club's first training camp under new head coach Darvin Ham.

View the original article to see embedded media.

23-year-old former Houston Cougars forward Fabian White Jr. has been released by the team, according to Jovan Buha of The Athletic .

The 6'8" 2022 All-ACC honoree spent five years at the University of Houston, in part because he tore his ACL during the 2020-21 NCAA season and appeared in just 13 contests with his team. After an intensive rehabilitation process, White rejoined the Cougars and turned in his best college season with the club in 2021-22.

Across 38 games (all starts), White averaged 12.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.4 blocks, 1.2 assists, and one steal. He connected on 49.1% of his field goals, including 37.1% of his career-most 3.5 long-range attempts a night.

When news arrived of his signing as an undrafted rookie free agent earlier this summer via Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston , White relayed his excitement for the opportunities to play for L.A.'s Summer League team and in team training camp.

“It means everything," White said, per Berman. "All the work I’ve put in has paid off. [Recovering from] the torn ACL, all the sprints I had to run, it all paid off.”

White's being waived does not necessarily mean that his Lakers association has totally ended. By benefit of inking an Exhibit 10 training camp deal with Los Angeles, White stands to rake in a $50,000 bonus should he link up with the team's NBA G League affiliate team, the South Bay Lakers.

Undrafted Boston University guard Javante McCoy and former 2021-22 two-way contract player Jay Huff are the team's remaining training camp signings.

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Suspended Celtics Coach Ime Udoka's Affair Discovered Through Home Doorbell Camera

Ime Udoka and his mistress were allegedly caught in their affair by nothing more than an average home security feature. "Multiple sources confirm, #Celtics female staffer’s affair w/ Celtics Coach #ImeUdoka was uncovered by her husband when he overheard a private conversation on a home doorbell camera," sports reporter Kevin Frazier wrote via Twitter on Saturday, September 24.The Celtics coach was suspended for a year from the high profile job after breaking several NBA rules by cheating on his current partner, Nia Long, with a woman on the team's staff.Long, who had recently moved to Boston to go on a...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Yardbarker

New York Knicks Sign Former Toronto Raptors Player

View the original article to see embedded media. The New York Knicks will begin training camp later this week and play their first preseason game on Oct. 4th at home against the Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden. This time of the year is when many teams make a lot...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Huff
Person
Darvin Ham
Yardbarker

Jamal Crawford Says He Doesn't Respect Any NBA All-Time List That Doesn't Include Kobe Bryant In The Top 5: "The Mentality, Along With Everything Else Is The Great Separator..."

When it comes to the best of the best in the NBA, names like Michael Jordan and LeBron James frequently come up in debates and conversations. But when it comes time to determine Kobe Bryant's place on the All-Time ranking, the opinions are much more varied. While he's easily up there next to LeBron and Jordan to some, Kobe isn't even a top 10 all-time player for others.
NBA
Page Six

Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension

Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Bay Lakers#Lakers News#The University Of Houston#Acl#Summer League
The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews' Sideline Outfit Goes Viral Sunday

Erin Andrews is off to a great start to the 2022 NFL regular season. The longtime Fox Sports reporter is part of a new No. 1 broadcasting team for the network, as her old partners, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, left for ESPN's "Monday Night Football." Last weekend, Andrews and...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Urban Meyer Named Candidate For College Football Opening

Stop us if you've heard this one before: Urban Meyer has been named as a candidate for a college football job that recently opened. In a column for the Arizona Republic, writer Greg Moore proposed that Arizona State should give Meyer a call. Arizona State fired head coach Herm Edwards last week, but their first game under interim head coach Shaun Aguano led them to a 34-13 blowout loss to rival Utah.
TEMPE, AZ
HollywoodLife

LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch

LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
NBA G League
The Spun

Sports Fans Are Furious With Brittney Griner's College Coach

When asked about her former player Brittney Griner's ongoing detainment in Russia, LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey declined comment on Monday. Griner played for Mulkey at Baylor and was the top player on the Bears' 2011-12 national championship team. After her college career ended, Griner accused Mulkey of asking players to hide their sexual orientation for recruiting purposes.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Ugly Detail Has Emerged From The Ime Udoka Scandal

It's been an ugly past 48 hours for Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, but new details being reported by TMZ Sports and Entertainment Tonight are making matters worse. According to the Hollywood outlets, not only did Udoka have a relationship outside of his marriage with a Celtics staffer, but the woman in question also handled travel arrangements for his wife.
BOSTON, MA
AllLakers

AllLakers

Los Angeles, CA
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

AllLakers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Lakers

 https://www.si.com/nba/lakers

Comments / 0

Community Policy