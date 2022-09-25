Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The untold story of the first black millionaire of Florida.Alissa RoseFlorida State
3 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Here's the list of food vendors you can find at Urbanspace's Miami holiday marketBest of South FloridaMiami, FL
Darius V. Daughtry Shares The Vision of How The Arts Can Unlock Our Potential on OVM RadioShe Got Game MediaMiami, FL
Get to Know Rising Music Artist Daniel MouyalMeikhelMiami, FL
Tua Tagovailoa out but will he return for the Miami Dolphins?
The Miami Dolphins are tied at the half with the Buffalo Bills but the talk of the game is going to be Tua Tagovailoa who left for the locker room with a head injury. Tua was pushed by Matt Milano and hit his head on the turf. Milano was flagged for the hit but Tua was seen staggering when he stood up and after he gained his balance, left for the locker room where he most assuredly will be evaluated for a concussion.
Josh Allen, Bills injury woes go from bad to worse with Jordan Poyer update
The Buffalo Bills have clearly established themselves as a true Super Bowl contender after destroying the Los Angeles Rams on the road in Week 1 and toying with the Tennessee Titans in Week 2 at home. However, it’s not all roses and butterflies for Josh Allen and company this season, particularly for the Bills’ defense which might not have its Pro Bowl duo of safeties this Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. The Bills are already guaranteed to be without Micah Hyde after he landed on the injured reserve, while Jordan Poyer is listed questionable for the Miami game, but is not expected to play, according to a report by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.
Dolphins And Bills Fans Brawl in Parking Lot at Hard Rock Stadium
Dolphins fans and Bills fans fought in the parking lot on Sunday.
Tua Tagovailoa stumbles, needs help off field after head slams into turf during Miami Dolphins game
Tua Tagovailoa is coming off of a huge 6-touchdown masterpiece last Sunday for the Miami Dolphins. Unfortunately, he had to be helped off the field and was taken to the locker room against the Buffalo Bills. On one pass play, Tagovailoa was shoved after releasing the ball. The shove was...
Miami football coach Mario Cristobal gets brutally honest on benching Tyler Van Dyke during atrocious loss
Saturday night was a horrible time to be a Miami Hurricanes football fan. Up against Middle Tennessee State, many expected the Hurricanes to win easily. However, they were humbled by the underdog squad, and ended up losing by a rather wide margin. The real loser of the game, though, was Tyler Van Dyke, Miami’s quarterback.
NBA Agent Drops Huge Truth Bomb On Ime Udoka's Coaching Future: "He's Done."
On the surface, nothing about Ime Udoka's current situation is simple. After leading his team to the NBA Finals in his very first year, Udoka's relationship/affair with a fellow Celtics staffer came to light this summer, and it has resulted in a one-year suspension for the coach. But that's not...
Ken Dorsey Lost His Mind in the Booth After Bills Loss to Dolphins
Bills OC Ken Dorsey absolutely lost it after the final sequence of the Bills-Dolphins game.
Commanders coach Ron Rivera not happy with Jimmy Garoppolo report
Jimmy Garoppolo came close to being the Washington Commanders’ quarterback, according to an ESPN report Sunday morning. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the San Francisco 49ers had worked out parameters for a trade with Washington at this year’s NFL Scouting Combine. However, Garoppolo decided to have shoulder surgery, leading to the trade falling through.
Bills fans think Miami Dolphins using heat to win is cheating
Yes, you read the title right, there are many Buffalo Bills fans crying and demanding a change because the Miami Dolphins didn’t wilt in the heat. There was a reason that the Dolphins designed their stadium renovations around putting the Dolphins in the shade and opposing teams in the direct sunlight. It’s called using home field advantage to, well, your advantage. The Dolphins do that well, especially early in the season when temperatures make the field feel like it is in the 100s.
D’Andre Swift’s expected injury timeline, per Lions’ Dan Campbell
Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift picked up an injury in the Week 3 loss against the Minnesota Vikings and early indications suggest he’s set for a stint on the sideline. Via Dave Birkett, Swift could miss time with his shoulder injury, and head coach Dan Campbell suggested that keeping him out until after Detroit’s bye week could be the best course of action.
Bills Player Reportedly Broke His Hand During Sunday's Loss
One of the Buffalo Bills' defensive starters reportedly broke his hand in Sunday's loss to the Miami Dolphins. Rookie Christian Benford exited the game with a hand injury and was deemed questionable to return. On Monday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport tweeted that Benford fractured his hand. A sixth-round draft pick...
Eric Bieniemy Ripped By Former Player: NFL World Reacts
Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy was ripped by a former player on social media on Sunday night. Earlier on Sunday, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes got into a heated argument with his offensive coordinator prior to halftime on Sunday. Former Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy ripped the team's offensive coordinator. "All...
Mac Jones laughs, tells reporters to ask Bill Belichick about his injury instead
"He likes those questions," Jones said with a laugh. Mac Jones didn’t say much about his injured ankle Monday afternoon. Instead, he had a laugh while telling reporters to ask head coach Bill Belichick instead. “He likes to answer those questions,” Jones said with a laugh. “You can ask...
NFL winners and losers: Josh McDaniels is killing the Raiders
It’s a particularly awful morning for the Las Vegas Raiders. As Monday dawned following Week 3 the Raiders find themselves as the only 0-3 team in the NFL, lagging behind in the AFC West, and with some major soul searching to do. It wasn’t long ago that the Raiders...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers relocating to South Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian, will hold practices at Miami Dolphins' facility
TAMPA, Fla. -- With Hurricane Ian set to move over Florida's west coast Wednesday into Thursday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be temporarily relocating to South Florida, the team announced Monday evening. The Bucs will depart Tampa on Tuesday and will spend the week practicing at the Miami Dolphins' Baptist...
WQAM makes lineup change impacting two dayparts, two stations. And Panthers hire reporter
WQAM-560 changed its midday lineup on Friday afternoon, dropping Jonathan Zaslow and moving 790 The Ticket morning hosts Brendan Tobin and Leroy Hoard to that 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. WQAM slot, according to two industry sources.
Stephen A Smith Doesn’t Put Much Stock in Dolphins Win over Bills
Stephen A Smith still doesn’t believe in the Dolphins and doesn’t take much away from yesterday’s win over the Bills. He feels that wasn’t the real Bills team out there and it was Buffalo beating Buffalo.
Look: Tennessee football fan’s beard is beyond legendary
Tennessee football fans are always ready to go all-out at Neyland Stadium but one man took it to a new level with his beard for the matchup with Florida. Whenever Neyland Stadium is packed and exciting, there are few better environments in college football. And that was certainly the case on Saturday with the Tennessee Volunteers preparing for their matchup against an SEC East rival in the Florida Gators.
Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel on short turnaround before 'Thursday Night Football': 'I'll sleep when I'm dead'
The Miami Dolphins have been one of the most exciting (and successful) teams in the NFL through the first few weeks of the season. They are the only undefeated team left in the AFC at 3-0, and if the New York Giants (2-0) fall to the Dallas Cowboys on "Monday Night Football," they'll be one of only two unbeaten teams remaining in the NFL (along with the 3-0 Philadelphia Eagles).
Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles drops important Julio Jones update after Week 3 absence
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost a grueling defensive slugfest to the Green Bay Packers, 14-12, Sunday in their home opener. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers offense struggled to move the football. Much of that likely had to do with missing personnel. The Bucs were without Mike Evans, who was suspended. They were also without both Chris Godwin and Julio Jones on the outside.
