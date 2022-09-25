Read full article on original website
wfit.org
Central Florida could see a direct hit from Hurricane Ian, as it crosses the state
As Hurricane Ian barreled toward Southwest Florida Tuesday, the official forecast track turned directly across Central Florida. On Thursday evening, the eye of Ian — by then a tropical storm — could be strandling the Lake and Orange county line, according to the National Hurricane Center. But the...
Hurricane Ian makes landfall in southwestern Florida as Category 4 storm
Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba as a major hurricane Tuesday, knocking out power to the entire country and leaving 11 million people without electricity, before churning on a collision course with Florida over warm Gulf waters amid expectations it would strengthen into a catastrophic Category 4 storm.
995qyk.com
Polk County Updates Residents On Hurricane Ian Operations
As the track has shifted over the past few days, it’s become clear that Polk County will see more of an impact than our listeners along the water in Tampa Bay. County officials are updating the public on precautions to take and what services are still available. Wednesday Morning...
wmfe.org
Central Florida forecasts include high winds from Hurricane Ian, starting this afternoon
Central Florida is likely to begin experiencing tropical storm force winds by 2 p.m. today, according to the National Hurricane Center. Heavy rains are expected throughout the storm and could cause flooding. In Central Florida, the storm will impact Polk County first. Emergency managers there say the National Weather Service...
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Ian projected track sends storm into Orlando: Timeline of arrival
ORLANDO, Fla. - Residents are being urged to have their final preparations in place on Tuesday as Hurricane Ian threatens to make impact on Florida this week as a major hurricane. While Ian is projected to make landfall near Tampa Bay, the storm is expected to bring harsh conditions to...
Florida Department Of Health Polk County: Importance Of Minimizing Water Use
BARTOW, Fla. – By minimizing water use during times of flooding and or electrical outages, there will be less of an opportunity for sewage issues to occur, including sewage backing up into your home. Until electricity has been restored to pump stations and sewage
lkldnow.com
Polk Prepares: Tropical Storm Winds Expected Wednesday Followed by Hurricane Ian on Thursday
Marilyn and Dave Whiting, 81, decided to pack a few things, leave their home in the Schalamar retirement community off U.S. 92 and head to Tenoroc High School’s hurricane shelter Tuesday afternoon ahead of Hurricane Ian’s eye’s expected Thursday morning landfall. “Dave has a lot of medical...
Hurricane Ian: Publix stores in these Central Florida counties will close early for the storm
ORLANDO, Fla. — Publix locations in seven Central Florida counties will close early on Wednesday due to Hurricane Ian. Publix officials said locations in Sumter, Orange, Lake (717 N. 14th St., Leesburg and 1120 Bichara Blvd., The Villages), Seminole, Marion, Osceola, and Volusia counties will close at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
Hurricane Ian tracker: What Tampa Bay counties can expect
Hurricane Ian is making its way through the Gulf of Mexico with its sight set on Florida, and people all along the coast are concerned about how it will impact them.
Concerns grow for Peace River in Bartow ahead of Hurricane Ian
BARTOW, Fla. (WFLA) — Residents along the Peace River fear what will happen when a major hurricane hits as average late summer Florida thunderstorms have already been flooding places around the river for weeks. “With a hurricane coming it can be twice as high to three times as high,” said Phil Black, who lives at […]
click orlando
Here’s what Osceola, Polk Counties could experience during Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida along the Gulf Coast Wednesday, bringing heavy rain and wind to large swaths of the state. The impacts of the storm may vary depending on where you live in the state, including different portions of Central Florida. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, SATELLITE: Hurricane Ian projected to...
How to decontaminate water during flooding: Polk FDOH
How to disinfect your water during flooding, as Hurricane Ian comes through Florida.
Hurricane Ian: Find a shelter in Polk County
BARTOW, Fla. (WFLA) — With Hurricane Ian expected to bring heavy rainfall, winds, and flooding to the Tampa Bay area, Polk County has opened several shelters for those who need them. The following locations are shelters for the general population and will be open at noon Tuesday. Shelter Address Horizons Elementary School 1700 Forest Lake […]
Will Hurricane Ian hit Tampa and St. Petersburg? Here’s the latest forecast track
Tampa, St. Petersburg and Clearwater are under a hurricane warning as Hurricane Ian is forecast to make landfall near Category 5 strength south of the region near Port Charlotte on Wednesday. Hurricane Ian has been strengthening as the forecast track has shifted further south, potentially sparing Tampa Bay of its most serious impacts. But storm surge, damaging winds and heavy rainfall are ...
Lakeland Regional Health Operational Update in Preparation for Hurricane Ian
Lakeland Regional Health has made the decision to cancel elective procedures at the medical center, as well as all physician office visits (including Urgent Care) on Wednesday September 28th and Thursday September 29th. Our corporate offices will also be closed during this time. The safety of our patients, their families,...
wfla.com
Polk Co. preparing for out-of-county evacuees
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Polk County Emergency Operations Center held a press conference Tuesday afternoon to discuss updates involving Hurricane Ian. Paul Womble, Emergency Management Director, spoke on the county’s preparations. “Now is the time to finish all of your emergency protective actions before the storm, the...
click orlando
Here’s when Central Florida schools are closed due to Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian moves through the area, here’s a county-by-county list about how schools in Central Florida are handling the storm. All Brevard Public Schools and district offices will be closed Wednesday, Thursday and Friday due to Hurricane Ian. All school activities, events and programs...
WESH
Polk County officials talk Ian preps as area under hurricane warning
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County officials are expected to hold a news conference Tuesday evening. At 4 p.m., Polk County Emergency Manager Paul Womble will address preparations ahead of Hurricane Ian's impact. WESH 2 will stream the address above. Polk County is under a hurricane warning.
Pasco County Declares State Of Local Emergency Ahead Of Hurricane Ian
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – The Pasco Board of County Commissioners has issued a Local State of Emergency for Pasco County ahead of Hurricane Ian. This allows the County Administrator and Emergency Management Director to waive everyday procedures and do what they feel is necessary
What’s closed as Hurricane Ian heads for Tampa Bay
As Hurricane Ian continues its approach toward Tampa Bay, businesses and government offices are sending out closure notices.
