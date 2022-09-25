ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Wales, FL

Polk County Updates Residents On Hurricane Ian Operations

As the track has shifted over the past few days, it’s become clear that Polk County will see more of an impact than our listeners along the water in Tampa Bay. County officials are updating the public on precautions to take and what services are still available. Wednesday Morning...
POLK COUNTY, FL
Lake Wales, FL
Florida Education
Florida State
Lake Wales, FL
WFLA

Concerns grow for Peace River in Bartow ahead of Hurricane Ian

BARTOW, Fla. (WFLA) — Residents along the Peace River fear what will happen when a major hurricane hits as average late summer Florida thunderstorms have already been flooding places around the river for weeks. “With a hurricane coming it can be twice as high to three times as high,” said Phil Black, who lives at […]
BARTOW, FL
WFLA

Hurricane Ian: Find a shelter in Polk County

BARTOW, Fla. (WFLA) — With Hurricane Ian expected to bring heavy rainfall, winds, and flooding to the Tampa Bay area, Polk County has opened several shelters for those who need them. The following locations are shelters for the general population and will be open at noon Tuesday. Shelter Address Horizons Elementary School 1700 Forest Lake […]
POLK COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Will Hurricane Ian hit Tampa and St. Petersburg? Here’s the latest forecast track

Tampa, St. Petersburg and Clearwater are under a hurricane warning as Hurricane Ian is forecast to make landfall near Category 5 strength south of the region near Port Charlotte on Wednesday. Hurricane Ian has been strengthening as the forecast track has shifted further south, potentially sparing Tampa Bay of its most serious impacts. But storm surge, damaging winds and heavy rainfall are ...
wfla.com

Polk Co. preparing for out-of-county evacuees

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Polk County Emergency Operations Center held a press conference Tuesday afternoon to discuss updates involving Hurricane Ian. Paul Womble, Emergency Management Director, spoke on the county’s preparations. “Now is the time to finish all of your emergency protective actions before the storm, the...
POLK COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Here’s when Central Florida schools are closed due to Hurricane Ian

ORLANDO, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian moves through the area, here’s a county-by-county list about how schools in Central Florida are handling the storm. All Brevard Public Schools and district offices will be closed Wednesday, Thursday and Friday due to Hurricane Ian. All school activities, events and programs...
LAKE COUNTY, FL

