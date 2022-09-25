It will be at least another nine months before site work at Holly Springs' Town Center project is completed, according to the city. The Holly Springs City Council unanimously voted Monday to extend the completion timeline of the site work on the city's Town Center from October to July. The contract with Vertical Earth was approved in 2021, and includes sanitary sewer, grading and site walls, storm and water system, paving, and signage. When the site work is complete, construction can start on the buildings. ...

HOLLY SPRINGS, GA ・ 48 MINUTES AGO