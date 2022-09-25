ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

saturdaydownsouth.com

Painful A&M loss aside for Arkansas, is Alabama ripe for an upset? Let's dig into that

You could see the dejection on Sam Pittman’s face. During Saturday’s postgame press conference, you could sense that the Arkansas coach recognized the golden opportunity that his team let slip away. Self-inflicted errors left the Hogs on the wrong side of a pivotal game against Texas A&M. “Pivotal” is an appropriate way to describe it, not only because of the obvious SEC West implications of falling to the Aggies, but let’s just say College GameDay making a trip to Fayetteville for the first time since 2006 was sitting on the table with a victory.
AL.com

What makes Alabama reunion with former 5-star LB Drew Sanders unique

Alabama will find itself in a unique spot Saturday afternoon in Fayetteville. Looking across the field and seeing a former Crimson Tide player on the opposing sideline won’t be weird at this point in the transfer portal era. It had 17 players from last year’s team jump back into the pool, but the face they’ll see amid Arkansas’ sea of crimson Saturday isn’t like the others.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Sam Pittman talks bounce-back game this week vs. Alabama: 'They can beat you before you ever run out on the field'

Sam Pittman and Arkansas are trying to turn the page on the Texas A&M loss as Alabama comes to Fayetteville this week. “We’re going to not make a mountain out of a mole hill, we should have played better, we shouldn’t have made those mistakes, but we’ve gotta move on and we’ve got to learn from it and if we can do that, then we’ll be fine,” Pittman said.
95.3 The Bear

Alabama vs. Texas A&M Kick-off Time Set in Stone

The Alabama Crimson Tide's most anticipated home game of the season officially has a kickoff time. The Tide welcomes Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday, Oct. 8 for a primetime showdown. Alabama and Texas A&M are scheduled as the second game in a CBS double-header and is...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Saban Impressed with Freshmen Wide Receivers

Alabama football head coach Nick Saban spoke highly of the freshmen wide receivers in his Monday press conference. "Yeah, well, those guys are talented guys, and they're also smart guys. They've been able to learn the offense and make really good, incremental progress week in and week out. And we knew that those guys were good players when we recruited them," said Saban.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

5 Birmingham area high school football games to watch in Week 7

CENTER POINT (5-1, 2-1) AT SHADES VALLEY (4-1, 1-1) Time/location: Friday, 7 p.m., Frank A. Nix Athletic Complex, Irondale. Last week: Center Point beat Fairfield 27-6 and Shades Valley downed Bessemer City 26-20. The skinny: Shades Valley leads the series against Center Point (Erwin) 18-6-1 and has won six straight,...
Birmingham, AL
hotelnewsresource.com

The Alamite Hotel Opens in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

The Alamite, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel, opened on September 15 as the city's first upscale boutique hotel. Located in the heart of downtown Tuscaloosa, the hotel is set amidst a retail and commercial corridor, blocks away from University of Alabama, Bryant-Denny Stadium, and the soon-to-be-completed Saban Center. "From architecture to...
Tuscaloosa, AL
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Alabama

Do you live in Alabama or plan on travelling there in the near future? Then keep on reading because you are in the right place. That's because below I have put together a list of three amazing places that make for a fun and affordable weekend getaway in Alabama. Here's what made it on the list.
Alabama State
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Alabama

If you happen to live in Alabama and you love to go out with your loved ones from some nice burgers, from time to time, then you are in the right place because below I've put together a list of three great burger spots in Alabama that you should absolutely visit.
Alabama State
95.3 The Bear

The City In Alabama That Hates Exercise The Most Is…?

It's no secret that states in the south traditionally have the worst health. I can admit I don't have the best relationship with exercising. When it comes to food, there are some healthy options in Alabama. Maybe not as many as other states like California and Florida, but there are some options.
Alabama State
wbrc.com

New mentoring program for Tuscaloosa County incarcerated youth

TUSALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Kids held on criminal charges in Tuscaloosa have a new outlet to share their thoughts and feelings. Starting Monday evening, some kids being held at the Tuscaloosa County Juvenile Detention Center will meet and talk with Haley Hunt. Hunt founded The Verb Kind, a non-profit, mentoring...
Tuscaloosa County, AL
altoday.com

America First bus tour headed to Alabama

America First Agenda bus tour will be making a stop in Hoover, Alabama, this Monday, September 26t at 12 pm at Hoover Tactical Firearms. The tour highlights the America First Agenda, the America First Policy Institute’s 10-pillar policy plan that debuted at the America First Agenda Summit this past July with former President Donald Trump.
Hoover, AL
95.3 The Bear

95.3 The Bear

95.3 The Bear plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

