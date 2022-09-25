Read full article on original website
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Painful A&M loss aside for Arkansas, is Alabama ripe for an upset? Let's dig into that
You could see the dejection on Sam Pittman’s face. During Saturday’s postgame press conference, you could sense that the Arkansas coach recognized the golden opportunity that his team let slip away. Self-inflicted errors left the Hogs on the wrong side of a pivotal game against Texas A&M. “Pivotal” is an appropriate way to describe it, not only because of the obvious SEC West implications of falling to the Aggies, but let’s just say College GameDay making a trip to Fayetteville for the first time since 2006 was sitting on the table with a victory.
What makes Alabama reunion with former 5-star LB Drew Sanders unique
Alabama will find itself in a unique spot Saturday afternoon in Fayetteville. Looking across the field and seeing a former Crimson Tide player on the opposing sideline won’t be weird at this point in the transfer portal era. It had 17 players from last year’s team jump back into the pool, but the face they’ll see amid Arkansas’ sea of crimson Saturday isn’t like the others.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Sam Pittman talks bounce-back game this week vs. Alabama: 'They can beat you before you ever run out on the field'
Sam Pittman and Arkansas are trying to turn the page on the Texas A&M loss as Alabama comes to Fayetteville this week. “We’re going to not make a mountain out of a mole hill, we should have played better, we shouldn’t have made those mistakes, but we’ve gotta move on and we’ve got to learn from it and if we can do that, then we’ll be fine,” Pittman said.
Georgia Gets Championship Themed Soft Drinks, Where’s Alabama’s?
The 2022 -2023 college football season is officially underway and Bama fans are hopeful that the Tide will be able to add another national championship win to their resume. In the 2021 season, things didn't end as well as Bama fans would've hoped. After defeating the Georgia Bulldogs in the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alabama vs. Texas A&M Kick-off Time Set in Stone
The Alabama Crimson Tide's most anticipated home game of the season officially has a kickoff time. The Tide welcomes Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday, Oct. 8 for a primetime showdown. Alabama and Texas A&M are scheduled as the second game in a CBS double-header and is...
Saban Impressed with Freshmen Wide Receivers
Alabama football head coach Nick Saban spoke highly of the freshmen wide receivers in his Monday press conference. "Yeah, well, those guys are talented guys, and they're also smart guys. They've been able to learn the offense and make really good, incremental progress week in and week out. And we knew that those guys were good players when we recruited them," said Saban.
5 Birmingham area high school football games to watch in Week 7
CENTER POINT (5-1, 2-1) AT SHADES VALLEY (4-1, 1-1) Time/location: Friday, 7 p.m., Frank A. Nix Athletic Complex, Irondale. Last week: Center Point beat Fairfield 27-6 and Shades Valley downed Bessemer City 26-20. The skinny: Shades Valley leads the series against Center Point (Erwin) 18-6-1 and has won six straight,...
What TV channel does Alabama-Vanderbilt play tonight? Live stream, time, how to watch online
No. 2 Alabama hosts Vanderbilt on Saturday, Sept. 24. The game will be live streamed on DirecTV Stream (free trial) and fuboTV (live stream). Nick Saban wants more of the same from Alabama players in at least one regard. The second-ranked Crimson Tide’s coach is hoping they’ll ignore the oddsmakers...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hotelnewsresource.com
The Alamite Hotel Opens in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
The Alamite, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel, opened on September 15 as the city's first upscale boutique hotel. Located in the heart of downtown Tuscaloosa, the hotel is set amidst a retail and commercial corridor, blocks away from University of Alabama, Bryant-Denny Stadium, and the soon-to-be-completed Saban Center. "From architecture to...
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Alabama
Do you live in Alabama or plan on travelling there in the near future? Then keep on reading because you are in the right place. That's because below I have put together a list of three amazing places that make for a fun and affordable weekend getaway in Alabama. Here's what made it on the list.
3 Great Burger Places in Alabama
If you happen to live in Alabama and you love to go out with your loved ones from some nice burgers, from time to time, then you are in the right place because below I've put together a list of three great burger spots in Alabama that you should absolutely visit.
The City In Alabama That Hates Exercise The Most Is…?
It's no secret that states in the south traditionally have the worst health. I can admit I don't have the best relationship with exercising. When it comes to food, there are some healthy options in Alabama. Maybe not as many as other states like California and Florida, but there are some options.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wbrc.com
New mentoring program for Tuscaloosa County incarcerated youth
TUSALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Kids held on criminal charges in Tuscaloosa have a new outlet to share their thoughts and feelings. Starting Monday evening, some kids being held at the Tuscaloosa County Juvenile Detention Center will meet and talk with Haley Hunt. Hunt founded The Verb Kind, a non-profit, mentoring...
Legendary Alabama Burger Joint Now Offers The Bear Food Challenge
One of Tuscaloosa's favorite local restaurant's Oasis bar-and-grill has come back strong After temporarily shutting down due to the death of the owner Jr Hall. We received this note from Jr's wife Lindy Hall after Jr Halls passing. "I would like to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers & outpouring...
As fentanyl deaths rise, Alabama officials face vexing question: More prison sentences or alternative solutions
Alabama officials are scrambling to find solutions to the latest drug crisis as overdoses linked to illicit fentanyl ingestion are rattling the state with plenty of horrific stories. Recent examples played out in Alabama news outlets include:. A 15-year-old in Semmes snorted opioids, not knowing it was laced with synthetic...
ABC 33/40 News
Patrons respond to concerns of overcrowded bars and restaurants on Tuscaloosa's The Strip
It's game day in Tuscaloosa as Alabama faced off against Vanderbilt on Saturday. "People are ready to celebrate. Everyone comes and it's so much fun," said University of Alabama senior Skyler Pitchell. Plenty of people were walking along The Strip on Saturday before the Crimson Tide's conference opener and many...
Photos: New Must-Try Restaurants and Shores To Visit in Tuscaloosa on Gameday
Guests from near and far will flood Tuscaloosa this weekend as the Alabama Crimson Tide takes on the Vanderbilt Commodores Saturday evening in Bryant-Denny Stadium, but no trip to Tuscaloosa is complete without visiting local eateries and businesses in the Druid City. Whether you are looking for a great bite...
altoday.com
America First bus tour headed to Alabama
America First Agenda bus tour will be making a stop in Hoover, Alabama, this Monday, September 26t at 12 pm at Hoover Tactical Firearms. The tour highlights the America First Agenda, the America First Policy Institute’s 10-pillar policy plan that debuted at the America First Agenda Summit this past July with former President Donald Trump.
wvtm13.com
Jones addresses Birmingham church on intersecting of faith and politics
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Religion and politics have often been viewed as two things that don't necessarily go together. Watch the video above to learn why some say the two actually go hand-in-hand.
Birmingham sees opportunity as Southtown falls, but residents face uncertainty: ‘I was born and raised here’
JaSheena Pearson, 39, grew up in Southtown Court doing ballet and African dance, skating and going to resident talent shows. She was saving for a house of her own, so when renovations began at Southtown, and she was forced to move, Pearson joined a home buyer’s program through the Housing Authority of the Birmingham District.
95.3 The Bear
Tuscaloosa, AL
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
95.3 The Bear plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1