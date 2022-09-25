ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Jets Return to Mediocrity With Miserable Loss to Bengals

By Max Goodman
JetsCountry
JetsCountry
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YTtQE_0i9sQcHB00

Joe Flacco didn't play well, the defense couldn't handle Cincinatti's playmakers and the Jets are back below .500

Coming off an unforgettable win against the Browns, a comeback victory that showed star power and resolve, the Jets had an opportunity to take their record above .500 for the first time since Week 1 of the 2018 season.

It didn't take long for the defending AFC champion Bengals to assert their dominance at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, though.

Cincinnati set the tone early and a putrid performance throughout from New York on both sides of the ball led to a 27-12 loss that was hard to watch.

The Bengals entered play 0-2, but they looked much more like a Super Bowl caliber team on Sunday. Joe Burrow racked up 275 passing yards in the blowout win with three touchdown passes.

All week, New York's players and coaches spoke about containing Burrow and his weapons, but they stood no chance on that side of the ball. Ja'Marr Chase had a touchdown grab, Tyler Boyd accumulated 105 receiving yards and Tee Higgins added 93 more receiving yards as well.

On the other side of the ball, the Bengals' pass rush had their way with New York's offensive line. Defensive end Trey Hendrickson had 2.5 sacks and four quarterback hits, wreaking havoc on Joe Flacco's blind side. Left tackle George Fant couldn't stop him—before departing with a knee injury—and backup Conor McDermott didn't fare any better.

Cincinnati wound up with four sacks in the win, hitting Flacco nine times while forcing three fumbles.

Burrow's barrage through the air began on Cincinnati's first drive of the game. The Bengals marched 75 yards with ease. They basically scored three touchdowns on that drive as well. A shovel pass to Boyd came back on a penalty and a pretty connection to Higgins in the back of the end zone was ruled incomplete before Samaje Perine hauled in a touchdown pass.

Cincinnati's second touchdown of the day came after a costly John Franklin-Myers unnecessary roughness penalty on third down, extending their drive. Burrow capitalized, hitting Boyd over the middle on another third down, who bounced off a would-be tackler and scampered away for a 56-yard touchdown.

New York was able to put points on the board, but they never scored a touchdown. Kicker Greg Zuerlein finished 4-for-4 on field goals. When you're putting three on the board and your opponent is adding seven, it's not a recipe for success.

At halftime, Burrow had 215 passing yards with two touchdowns. Cincinnati started the second half with a similar tone-setting score, punching it in on a Burrow pass to a wide open Chase after Hendrickson's strip sack deep in Jets territory.

Any chance of another dramatic comeback was erased on Flacco's final pass of the day, his second interception, coming on a deflection. He finished with 285 passing yards, completing just 28 of his 52 pass attempts.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter ( @MaxTGoodman ), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Commanders coach Ron Rivera not happy with Jimmy Garoppolo report

Jimmy Garoppolo came close to being the Washington Commanders’ quarterback, according to an ESPN report Sunday morning. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the San Francisco 49ers had worked out parameters for a trade with Washington at this year’s NFL Scouting Combine. However, Garoppolo decided to have shoulder surgery, leading to the trade falling through.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bengals offense finally came to life against Jets and left Quinnen Williams lashing out at a coach

If there was ever a game for the Cincinnati Bengals offense to get on track, it was Sunday’s Week 3 tilt with the New York Jets. New York allowed 54 points through the first two weeks of the season and ranked near the bottom of the league in sacks with three in that span. As advertised, that defense was the remedy Cincy needed. The Bengals matched their season high of 20 points by halftime, and Joe Burrow threw for over 200 yards and two touchdowns.
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to referees blatant missed penalty

NFL referees certainly don’t have easy jobs. There’s a lot to watch on any given play and sometimes things simply go unnoticed as a result. That was the case during Monday night’s game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants when the referees missed an absolutely blatant pass interference penalty on the Giants.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The NFL has finally ended the Pro Bowl game

No more Pro Bowl! The pointless, contactless exhibition walkthrough of a game is finally ending. Numerous reports on Monday morning indicate the NFL has decided to end the annual Pro Bowl game. It will be replaced with a longer celebration of the top players and feature a skills competition instead. It will include a flag football game and various other football and non-football skills, with the flag football game taking place at the home of the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday, February 5th.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Fant
Person
Joe Flacco
Person
Ja'marr Chase
Person
Garrett Wilson
FanSided

Broncos assistant talked Nathaniel Hackett out of another disastrous decision

Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett almost made another awful decision against the San Francisco 49ers. Hackett and the Broncos hired a time management coach of sorts in Jerry Rosburg this week, as the first-time head man had a tough time dealing with the ins and outs of in-game strategy. In due time, he will learn, but for now Hackett has an extra hand to help out when the situation calls for it.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Burrow leads Bengals to 1st win of season, 27-12 over Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Joe Burrow threw three touchdown passes and the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals got their first victory of the season, rolling past the New York Jets 27-12 on Sunday. After opening 0-2 with a pair of three-point losses, Burrow insisted there was no panic...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#American Football#Afc#Chase
Larry Brown Sports

Fans had the same complaint about ESPN while watching Texas game

Fans watching Saturday’s game between Texas and Texas Tech had the same complaint just as things were getting underway. ESPN was airing the game, but they also wanted to keep fans updated on Aaron Judge’s pursuit of 61 home runs this season. When Judge came to the plate in the New York Yankees’ 7-5 win over the Boston Red Sox, ESPN cut in so sports fans could be able to watch in case the slugger went deep.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
JetsCountry

JetsCountry

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
836
Post
305K+
Views
ABOUT

JetsCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the New York Jets

 https://www.si.com/nfl/jets

Comments / 0

Community Policy