Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio State breaks records in diversity, academics for fourth-consecutive yearThe LanternColumbus, OH
Former Ohio State lineman Miller reflects on mental health journey in keynote speech at 13th Faces of Resilience EventThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Flea Market Has the Largest Outdoor Yard and Garage Sale in OhioTravel MavenColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Pho in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
COVID-19 bivalent boosters now available for Buckeyes on and off-campusThe LanternWorthington, OH
Related
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Korean Restaurants In Columbus, From BBQ To Fried Chicken
There’s never been a better time to be a fan of Korean food in Columbus. Unlike many other east Asian foods which typically followed mass waves of immigration, Korean food took a little bit longer to gain a foothold here in the United States. Thanks to relatable foods like fried chicken, Korean barbeque, and food trucks, Midwesterners have embraced this flavorful style of cooking.
Candy By The Carload Returns In Powell
The City of Powell invites families to participate in its annual Candy by the Carload trick-or-treat event. Area businesses and organizations will fill the parking lot with trick-or-treat stations, handing out candy and other Halloween goodies. In the park, attendees will enjoy “Which Witch is Which?” by Celestial Voices and Halloween-themed performances from the Amazing Giants’ Acro Duo. Families will also be able to take selfies at the Halloween photo booth. Trick-or-treaters must register to participate at www.Powell.RecDesk.com.
WKYC
Columbus Zoo announces death of Clover the bison
POWELL, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is mourning the loss of a beloved bison. Clover died at the age of 19 on Saturday, according to the zoo. Clover was in good health up until about two weeks ago when the zoo said staff members noticed she was eating less and not moving around as much.
Tee Jaye’s closes restaurant in Reynoldsburg
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — A Tee Jaye’s Country Place restaurant on Brice Road closed its doors on Friday due to losses after the COVID-19 pandemic. “We closed Brice Road on Friday Sept. 23 due to COVID,” said Dayna Sandsten, spokesperson for Tee Jaye’s. “That was our only restaurant that never recovered from 2020! We stayed […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
visitwesterville.org
Westerville’s Uptown Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA)
Visitors can enjoy our Uptown shopping district and a drink on weekdays from 4PM - 10PM and on weekends from 11AM - 10PM. Beer, wine, & cocktails can be consumed inside DORA boundaries by purchasing drinks from participating DORA establishments. Once known as the “Dry Capitol of the World”, we invite you to sip and stroll down the streets of Westerville’s historic Uptown.
24hip-hop.com
Exclusive Interview with Fast Rising Ohio artist Micky Perry
Micky Perry is an independent artist out of Zanesville, Ohio. His lyrical acrobatics combined with story telling & vulnerability gives the listener an intimate look inside of his thoughts and perspective. He has a catalog that includes songs with incredibly talented artists such as Sheven out of Kansas City, Missouri...
columbusnavigator.com
Why Are People In Columbus Sitting In Rooms Full Of Salt?
For millennia, halotherapy has been used by people to treat a slew of different conditions, including anxiety. “Just sit back and relax. Breathe. Let your mind drift.”. A soothing voice says this over a recording. I lay back, reclined on a zero gravity chair. Strings of lights blink softly above...
columbusmonthly.com
Real Columbus Wedding: Ladun and Adam Kral
Aug. 29, 2021 | A Friendsgiving event in 2016 first brought Ladun (Olateru-Olagbegi) and Adam Kral together. Ladun’s cousin was dating Adam’s childhood friend, warranting them both a seat at the table. “After making awkward small talk over desserts, we went our separate ways,” Ladun says. “Fast forward...
IN THIS ARTICLE
myfox28columbus.com
Welcome, Baby Rush!
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There's a new addition to the Good Day Columbus Family! Cameron and Katie Fontana welcomed baby Rush last week.
cwcolumbus.com
Celebrating 100 years of Ohio Stadium and the man who designed it
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Thousands of Buckeye faithful pack The Shoe on game days. For Tony D'Angelo, the general manager of ABC 6 and FOX 28 news, being inside the Horseshoe is truly a family affair. "This is a portfolio of a lot of our grandfather's work," D'Angelo said...
rejournals.com
Hanley Investment Group closes sale of 139,486-square-foot shopping center in Ohio
Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of Perimeter Center, a fully leased 139,486-square-foot shopping center anchored by a Giant Eagle Market District grocery store in Dublin, Ohio. Hanley Investment Group’s Executive Vice President Kevin Fryman and President Ed Hanley, in association with ParaSell, Inc., represented the...
Fire destroys second floor of Hilltop home
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A fire has destroyed the second floor of a house in the early hours of Tuesday morning in the Hilltop area of Columbus. According to Columbus Division of Fire, no-one was home at the time when the fire broke out in the 400 block of Hilltonia Avenue. Investigators have been called […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cityscenecolumbus.com
Dublin couple renovates home for the new bundle of joy
After purchasing a home mere blocks from Historic Dublin and Bridge Park, Jared and Charlotte Morello got to work fulfilling their dream – living in the perfect home in the perfect location. And while the location was right, the home needed some work. “The location was key and the...
SciotoFest returns to “normal” after pandemic forced setbacks
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – For the first time since the pandemic began, Columbus Metro Parks spokesperson Jill Snyder says SciotoFest felt like normal. The event put on for several years had to be scaled back due to COVID-19 concerns, but this year it is back. Dozens gathered in Scioto Audubon Metro Park for the event. […]
Well #$%&: Columbus most foul-mouthed city in US
A recent survey found residents of Columbus, Ohio, swear the most out of America's 30 biggest cities.
New Albany-based Wallick Communities adds nearly 2,000 affordable housing units to its portfolio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A Central Ohio company is adding nearly 2,000 affordable housing units to its management portfolio. New Albany-based Wallick Communities will manage 21 properties for Green National, a real estate firm located in Skaneateles, New York. The portfolio is a mix of family and senior affordable housing communities in Ohio, […]
953wiki.com
Disgruntle Patron at Local Grocery Store Finds Himself Behind Bars
September 21, 2022, Madison Police responded to a reported battery in progress, at the Kroger's Store, 525 Clifty Drive. Upon arrival, Officers located the suspect in question and identified him as Todd Bruseau 46, Columbus, Ohio. According to the victims and witnesses, Bruseau became upset with store employees when they...
Watch: Ohio State Marching Band performs music from ‘Grease’
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– The Ohio State University Marching Band performed music from “Grease” to celebrate the classic movie’s 50th anniversary Saturday night during halftime of the Buckeyes’ football game against Wisconsin. TBDBITL started their performance with the Grease Theme followed by Summer Nights, Greased Lightnin’, Hopelessly Devoted to You, You’re the One That I Want, […]
614now.com
Video: Restaurant customer assaults employee; fights another customer
Westerville Police are looking for a man who’s suspected of assaulting a restaurant employee before fighting another patron. According to a statement released by the City of Westerville, the incident occurred inside Genjigo—a fast-casual restaurant serving hibachi bowls and more— located at 14 E. Schrock Rd. The incident occurred on September 21.
Comments / 0