CBS Sports
Cowboys' Jerry Jones suggests Cooper Rush could steal Dak Prescott's job, references departure of Tony Romo
Jerry Jones has been optimistic about Dak Prescott's return from injury ever since the quarterback fractured his thumb in the Cowboys' season-opening loss to the Buccaneers. But that doesn't mean the outspoken team owner is committed to Prescott as Dallas' starter for the rest of 2022. Discussing backup Cooper Rush ahead of Week 3 against the Giants, Jones told reporters Thursday that he'd welcome QB controversy, even comparing the situation to when Prescott replaced Tony Romo years ago.
Vikings Sign New TE
The Minnesota Vikings made their roster move in a couple of weeks on Tuesday, adding veteran tight end Jacob Hollister to the practice squad. Cornerback Parry Nickerson was released to make room for Hollister. To date, Hollister has played with these teams:. New England Patriots (2017–2018) Seattle Seahawks (2019–2020)...
FOX Sports
Saints limp to London with plenty of wide receiver issues
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints boarded a plane to London on Sunday night with plenty of excess baggage, including a two-game losing streak and several questions at wide receiver. Veteran starting wideout Michael Thomas left New Orleans’ 22-14 loss to Carolina with a toe injury. Jarvis...
Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry get positive updates after injury scares vs. Panthers
Things haven’t gone great on offense for the New Orleans Saints to start the 2022 season. Their offense has been beat up from the get go, and it looked like things were set to get even worse after both Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry picked up injuries in their Week 3 contest against the Carolina Panthers.
NFL
2022 NFL season, Week 3: What We Learned from Sunday's games
2022 · 2-1-0 Nick Shook's takeaways:. Green Bay makes it work. The Packers got off to a blazing start, with Aaron Rodgers completing 12 of his first 13 passes and leading the Packers on scoring drives of 10 and 12 plays to take a 14-3 lead. Then, all of the good offensive mojo ran into a brick wall comprised of Vita Vea and Lavonte David. Aaron Jones' goal line fumble stopped the Packers in their tracks, and they never recovered. Fortunately for Green Bay, a combination of stifling defense and timely takeaways proved to be enough in this low-scoring affair. They'll likely need more in the weeks to come, and will hope to rediscover the fuel that had them operating at near-perfect efficiency in the first half.
CBS Sports
Former Steelers great Hines Ward shares the main reason why he is not in the Hall of Fame
Hines Ward is quick to recall a 2008 game between the Steelers and Texans, a game where the former Steelers wideout caught two early touchdowns as Pittsburgh won in a rout. While the Steelers spent the majority of the second half running the ball and protecting their big lead, the Texans aired it out while utilizing the talents of their No. 1 wideout, Andre Johnson. The Steelers ultimately won the game, but Johnson finished with gaudier numbers. It's just one example of Ward winning the game but, based on circumstances outside of his control, not putting up bigger numbers than one of his peers.
CBS Sports
Jets' Garrett Wilson: Injures ribs Sunday
Wilson was forced out of Sunday's game against the Bengals with a rib injury. Prior to leaving the game, Wilson caught all for of his targets for 46 yards. In his absence, Elijah Moore and Corey Davis are in line to head the Jets' Week 3 WR corps.
CBS Sports
Bears' Khalil Herbert: Carries offense after Monty injury
Herbert rushed 20 times for 157 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Texans. He also caught both of his targets for 12 yards. Herbert made an immediate impact after David Montgomery exited with a knee/ankle injury in the first quarter, racking up 30 yards on his next three attempts, including an 11-yard touchdown to cap the drive on which Montgomery was injured. The second-year running back continued to excel after halftime, ripping off a 52-yard run in the third quarter before powering in a one-yard touchdown four plays later. Herbert should be a priority waiver pickup where available ahead of a Week 4 road matchup with the Giants.
CBS Sports
Giants' Kadarius Toney: Sitting out Monday
Toney (hamstring) is inactive for Monday's game against the Cowboys, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Toney has been sparsely utilized through two games, making two catches for no yards on three targets. After failing to practice Friday or Saturday due to a hamstring injury, he was given a doubtful designation for Week 3 action. With his status confirmed for Monday, Toney will join rookie Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) on the inactive list. The Giants' receiving corps thus will be composed of Sterling Shepard, David Sills, Richie James, Kenny Golladay and Darius Slayton.
CBS Sports
Bills' Josh Allen: Massive statistical effort in loss
Allen completed 42 of 63 passes for 400 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Bills' 21-19 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday. He also rushed eight times for 47 yards and committed three fumbles, losing one. Allen's final numbers certainly won't disappoint fantasy managers, and they're all...
CBS Sports
Jets' Cedric Ogbuehi: Signed to active roster
The Jets signed Ogbuehi to their active roster from the Texans' practice squad Tuesday, Jordan Schultz of TheScore.com reports. Ogbuehi was placed on the Texans' practice squad injured list at the beginning of September due to an undisclosed issue, but he appears to be healthy after signing a contract with the Jets. The 2015 first-round pick figures to provide depth to both offensive tackle positions while George Fant deals with a knee injury. The Jets are also without fellow tackles Duane Brown (shoulder), Greg Senat (undisclosed) and Mekhi Becton (knee) for an extended period.
CBS Sports
NFL Week 4 picks: Undefeated Eagles and Dolphins both lose, Vikings win in London, Raiders fall to 0-4
If Week 4 of the NFL season goes anything like Week 3, I might have to take a 14-month vacation to recover, because I'm not sure I can handle anymore craziness. What we saw in Week 3 was easily one of the wackiest weekends of football that the NFL has ever produced.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Michael Chavis: DFA'd by Bucs
The Pirates designated Chavis for assignment Monday. Chavis went hitless in his last six games and has slashed .160/.216/.259 with a 33 percent strikeout rate in his last 24 contests. It's possible another organization will pick up the struggling 26-year-old off waivers, but otherwise he'll head to Triple-A Indianapolis.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Albert Okwuegbunam: Catches one pass in win
Okwuegbunam caught one of two targets for 12 yards in Sunday's 11-10 win over the 49ers. Okwuegbunam continued his disappointing start to the 2022 season, seeing just two targets for the second straight week. What's more concerning is that the 24-year-old played on just 24 of the Broncos' 74 offensive snaps, 11 fewer than fellow tight ends Eric Saubert and Eric Tomlinson. Fantasy managers hoping for Okwuegbunam to take a major step forward this season will have to take a wait-and-see approach as the Denver offense works to repair an offense that is clearly broken. Until then, the 6-foot-5, 258-pounder will be extremely difficult to trust for fantasy purposes when the Broncos visit the Raiders in Week 4.
CBS Sports
Giants' Fabian Moreau: Bumped up from practice squad
Was elevated from the Giants' practice squad ahead of Monday night's game against the Cowboys, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports. Moreau was also activated from the practice squad in Week 2 against the Panthers, as he recorded two tackles while playing 14 of his 23 total snaps on defense. The 28-year-old figures to see similar usage with cornerbacks Aaron Robinson (appendix), Justin Layne (concussion) and Nick McCloud (hamstring) all sidelined Monday.
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Cousins leads Minnesota Vikings down the field for late go-ahead score vs. Detroit Lions
Kirk Cousins worked some late game magic on Sunday. The Minnesota Vikings played the Detroit Lions at home in Week 3. The Vikings marched down the field late in the fourth quarter down 24-21 to the Lions. Minnesota had some decent field position following a missed 54-yard field goal by Lions kicker Austin Siebert. Cousins conjured up a three-play, 56-yard drive that ended in six.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Jamal Agnew: Sticking in minor role
Agnew caught his lone target for 17 yards and returned three punts for 18 yards during Sunday's 38-10 win over the Chargers. The 27-year-old played 12 offensive snaps in the blowout victory and once again operated as Jacksonville's No. 4 wideout. Agnew should remain in that role, in addition to handling return duties, heading into a Week 4 matchup with the Eagles.
CBS Sports
Bills' Christian Benford: Has fractured hand
Benford fractured his hand in Sunday's 21-19 loss to the Dolphins, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. A timetable for the rookie cornerback's return has yet to be established, but Benford's most likely facing a multi-week absence. Ja'Marcus Ingram took over after Benford got hurt in Miami, and Ingram will likely continue to play a larger role while Benford recovers.
Broncos QB Russell Wilson Gets Absolutely Roasted Over Shockingly Weird Subway Commercial… Even For Him
Ya know, I’ve tried to backup Russell Wilson… I try to sympathize with some people, and the now Denver Broncos quarterback is one of ’em. I think he’s a genuinely good guy who tries to be a great team player, whether it was for the Seahawks or now the Broncos, and he tries to be a good example with such a massive platform. Yeah, sure, he may give off weird church youth group leader vibes, but I think it’s just […] The post Broncos QB Russell Wilson Gets Absolutely Roasted Over Shockingly Weird Subway Commercial… Even For Him first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Patrick Mekari: Picks up sprained ankle
Mekari sustained a sprained ankle during Sunday's 37-26 win over the Patriots, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports. Mekari was unable to return after exiting Sunday's game with this injury, though he did not sustain any significant damage to his ankle, according to Fowler. The 25-year-old started 12 of 13 games played for Baltimore last year, and he's once again stepped in at left tackle with starter Ronnie Stanley (ankle) sidelined so far this season. Mekari's status will be worth monitoring heading into Sunday's game against Buffalo.
