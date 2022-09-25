2022 · 2-1-0 Nick Shook's takeaways:. Green Bay makes it work. The Packers got off to a blazing start, with Aaron Rodgers completing 12 of his first 13 passes and leading the Packers on scoring drives of 10 and 12 plays to take a 14-3 lead. Then, all of the good offensive mojo ran into a brick wall comprised of Vita Vea and Lavonte David. Aaron Jones' goal line fumble stopped the Packers in their tracks, and they never recovered. Fortunately for Green Bay, a combination of stifling defense and timely takeaways proved to be enough in this low-scoring affair. They'll likely need more in the weeks to come, and will hope to rediscover the fuel that had them operating at near-perfect efficiency in the first half.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO