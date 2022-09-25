Read full article on original website
Your Visit to this Water Park is Helping So ManyMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Concord, NC
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Burgers in all of North CarolinaTravel MavenGastonia, NC
History of Charlotte, NC's Main Airport CLTTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Best Restaurants at Charlotte Douglas International AirportTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Fun Arcade and Pizza Place in Belmont, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Jerry Jones suggests Cooper Rush could steal Dak Prescott's job, references departure of Tony Romo
Jerry Jones has been optimistic about Dak Prescott's return from injury ever since the quarterback fractured his thumb in the Cowboys' season-opening loss to the Buccaneers. But that doesn't mean the outspoken team owner is committed to Prescott as Dallas' starter for the rest of 2022. Discussing backup Cooper Rush ahead of Week 3 against the Giants, Jones told reporters Thursday that he'd welcome QB controversy, even comparing the situation to when Prescott replaced Tony Romo years ago.
Panthers great Charles Johnson calls Matt Rhule 'petty' for responding to Dan Orlovksy
Former Carolina Panthers defensive end Charles Johnson is almost as good of a tweeter as he was a football player. And considering he collected the second-most sacks in franchise history—behind only future Hall of Famer Julius Peppers—that’s saying something. The latest instance of Johnson’s Twitter prowess came...
CBS Sports
Georgia Tech coaching candidates: Deion Sanders, Todd Monken lead options to replace Geoff Collins
Geoff Collins had it all: money, a future and a plan at Georgia Tech. A Star Wars nerd, he planned to weaponize recruiting in the Atlanta region for little ol' Georgia Tech. Except ... none of it came to fruition. Instead, the Yellow Jackets floundered following the exit of 11-year stalwart Paul Johnson, and moving on from the triple option was only the least of Collins' problems as he attempted to turnaround the program.
CBS Sports
Patrick Mahomes discusses argument with Eric Bieniemy, takes blame for Chiefs' loss to Colts
The Kansas City Chiefs had a very un-Chiefs like offensive output Sunday, finishing with just 315 total yards while going 3 of 10 on third down and 2 of 4 in the red zone. Patrick Mahomes went 20 of 35 for 262 yards with one touchdown to just one interception in the loss, as the Chiefs quarterback vented his frustration at times throughout the game.
Panthers HC Matt Rhule praises Laviska Shenault Jr.'s electric Week 3 performance
Why did the Carolina Panthers trade for Laviska Shenault Jr.?. By the time of the deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars back on Aug. 29, the wide receivers room was already a bit crowded. Heck, even 2021 second-round pick Terrace Marshall Jr. had trouble holding down a spot. Plus, the 23-year-old...
CBS Sports
Tomorrow's Top 25 Today: Ohio State jumps Alabama, Tennessee rises, Kansas joins college football rankings
The scores and results from Week 4 in made it clear, in case fans and AP Top 25 voters weren't aware: The 2022 college football season is going to be extremely fluid. Good luck to everyone -- those of us here who vote in the CBS Sports 131 included -- who has to figure out how to stack these teams up against each other in their college football rankings because comparing losses and trying to slot these programs is going to be quite difficult for a couple weeks.
CBS Sports
College football rankings: Ohio State jumps Alabama, Michigan State continues to plummet in CBS Sports 131
Ohio State is building a strong case to be ranked as the best team in the country. After a dominant win against Wisconsin in Week 4, the Buckeyes have now jumped ahead of Alabama for No. 2 in the CBS Sports 131, our comprehensive ranking of every FBS college football team.
CBS Sports
AP Top 25 poll: Tennessee enters top 10, Arkansas takes big tumble in college football rankings
Cracked the top 10 of the AP Top 25 poll on Sunday for just the second time since 2006, rising to No. 8 after defeating Florida 38-33 in a Week 4 SEC on CBS showdown. The victory improved the Volunteers to 4-0 entering a bye week before they travel to face LSU on Oct. 8. With Tennessee's rise, the SEC East now has three teams in the top 10 with Georgia retaining the No. 1 spot and Kentucky rising one spot to No. 7.
Report: Panthers owner David Tepper to remain patient with head coach Matt Rhule
The Panthers are just 10-25 since signing Matt Rhule as their head coach, but one report suggests Carolina is in no hurry to make a change.
CBS Sports
Coaches Poll top 25: Oklahoma plummets after upset, Florida State arrives in college football rankings
Oklahoma dropped 10 spots in the newest Coaches Poll that was released on Sunday after a 41-34 home loss to Kansas State in which the Sooners entered as 13.5-point favorites. Despite improving to 3-1 with the victory, however, the Wildcats failed to make the poll after the upset. The Wildcats weren't the only Big 12 team snubbed by the Coaches Poll voters. Kansas was also left out after improving to 4-0 with a 35-27 win over previously unbeaten Duke.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa: Listed DNP on estimated report
Tagovailoa (back) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated practice report, per Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site. The Dolphins didn't practice Monday, but as expected, Tagovailoa wouldn't have been able to participate after getting banged up during Sunday's win over the Bills. Head coach Mike McDaniel said earlier Monday that the quarterback is dealing with back and ankle soreness and was noncommittal about his status for Thursday's game against the Bengals. Tagovailoa briefly exited during the second quarter Sunday after he stumbled trying to make it back to the huddle following a third-down sack. McDaniel confirmed that the lefty isn't in the concussion protocol, per Hal Habib of The Palm Beach Post, but the league is going to investigate Miami's handling of the situation this week. If Tagovailoa ultimately can't go on a short week, Teddy Bridgewater would lead Miami's revamped offense Week 4.
247Sports
Virginia Tech Football: Hokies vs. Tar Heels game time, broadcast details released
Virginia Tech’s Saturday game in Chapel Hill against the North Carolina Tar Heels will kick off at 3:30 PM, the ACC has announced. The contest will be televised on the ACC Network. The game was previously on a six-day hold. Virginia Tech and North Carolina both enter the contest...
CBS Sports
Commanders' Carson Wentz: Collapses against pass rush
Wentz completed 25 of 43 passes for 211 yards and rushed three times for 22 yards against Philadelphia on Sunday. He also committed two fumbles, losing one. Wentz didn't throw any interceptions, but he lost a fumble and took nine sacks and 17 hits in a dreary game where Washington was dominated from almost start to finish. Washington has called a pass-happy offense with Wentz and his first two games were much more successful, so he has a shot to get himself together and bounce back against Dallas in Week 4.
CBS Sports
Bears' Khalil Herbert: Carries offense after Monty injury
Herbert rushed 20 times for 157 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Texans. He also caught both of his targets for 12 yards. Herbert made an immediate impact after David Montgomery exited with a knee/ankle injury in the first quarter, racking up 30 yards on his next three attempts, including an 11-yard touchdown to cap the drive on which Montgomery was injured. The second-year running back continued to excel after halftime, ripping off a 52-yard run in the third quarter before powering in a one-yard touchdown four plays later. Herbert should be a priority waiver pickup where available ahead of a Week 4 road matchup with the Giants.
CBS Sports
Bills' Jordan Poyer: Likely sitting out Week 3
Poyer (foot) is not expected to play Sunday at Miami, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports. Poyer practiced in a limited capacity this week and appeared to be trending in the right direction, but it now appears he'll probably need to sit out at least one game as he recovers from a foot injury. With Micah Hyde (neck) on the injured reserve list, Jaquan Johnson and Damar Hamlin may both have to start Sunday and would be in for a tough test against Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Ben Gamel: Losing work to rookies
Gamel is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds. The lefty-hitting Gamel is on the bench against a right-handed pitcher (Chase Anderson) for the third straight matchup and looks to have moved into a reserve role as the season winds down. The non-contending Pirates evidently see more value in giving at-bats to rookies Cal Mitchell, Jack Suwinski and Ji-hwan Bae rather than Gamel, a 30-year-old journeyman on an expiring contract.
CBS Sports
Jets' Cedric Ogbuehi: Signed to active roster
The Jets signed Ogbuehi to their active roster from the Texans' practice squad Tuesday, Jordan Schultz of TheScore.com reports. Ogbuehi was placed on the Texans' practice squad injured list at the beginning of September due to an undisclosed issue, but he appears to be healthy after signing a contract with the Jets. The 2015 first-round pick figures to provide depth to both offensive tackle positions while George Fant deals with a knee injury. The Jets are also without fellow tackles Duane Brown (shoulder), Greg Senat (undisclosed) and Mekhi Becton (knee) for an extended period.
CBS Sports
Bills' Josh Allen: Massive statistical effort in loss
Allen completed 42 of 63 passes for 400 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Bills' 21-19 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday. He also rushed eight times for 47 yards and committed three fumbles, losing one. Allen's final numbers certainly won't disappoint fantasy managers, and they're all...
CBS Sports
Giants' Kadarius Toney: Sitting out Monday
Toney (hamstring) is inactive for Monday's game against the Cowboys, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Toney has been sparsely utilized through two games, making two catches for no yards on three targets. After failing to practice Friday or Saturday due to a hamstring injury, he was given a doubtful designation for Week 3 action. With his status confirmed for Monday, Toney will join rookie Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) on the inactive list. The Giants' receiving corps thus will be composed of Sterling Shepard, David Sills, Richie James, Kenny Golladay and Darius Slayton.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' James Conner: Optimism regarding Sunday availability
Conner, who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams with an ankle injury, is slated to test things out pre-game, but there is optimism he'll play in the contest, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Conner missed Wednesday's practice before returning to limited sessions Thursday and...
