Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Jerry Jones suggests Cooper Rush could steal Dak Prescott's job, references departure of Tony Romo
Jerry Jones has been optimistic about Dak Prescott's return from injury ever since the quarterback fractured his thumb in the Cowboys' season-opening loss to the Buccaneers. But that doesn't mean the outspoken team owner is committed to Prescott as Dallas' starter for the rest of 2022. Discussing backup Cooper Rush ahead of Week 3 against the Giants, Jones told reporters Thursday that he'd welcome QB controversy, even comparing the situation to when Prescott replaced Tony Romo years ago.
CBS Sports
Tomorrow's Top 25 Today: Ohio State jumps Alabama, Tennessee rises, Kansas joins college football rankings
The scores and results from Week 4 in made it clear, in case fans and AP Top 25 voters weren't aware: The 2022 college football season is going to be extremely fluid. Good luck to everyone -- those of us here who vote in the CBS Sports 131 included -- who has to figure out how to stack these teams up against each other in their college football rankings because comparing losses and trying to slot these programs is going to be quite difficult for a couple weeks.
Alabama DL Suffers Ankle Injury Against Vanderbilt
An experienced starter along the Crimson Tide defensive front left the game in the third quarter Saturday night.
CBS Sports
AP Top 25 poll: Tennessee enters top 10, Arkansas takes big tumble in college football rankings
Cracked the top 10 of the AP Top 25 poll on Sunday for just the second time since 2006, rising to No. 8 after defeating Florida 38-33 in a Week 4 SEC on CBS showdown. The victory improved the Volunteers to 4-0 entering a bye week before they travel to face LSU on Oct. 8. With Tennessee's rise, the SEC East now has three teams in the top 10 with Georgia retaining the No. 1 spot and Kentucky rising one spot to No. 7.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Auburn football vs Georgia kickoff time announced
Auburn will be playing Georgia in primetime.
Lane Kiffin fires back at reporter over Ole Miss fan attendance
Ole Miss doesn’t have a problem getting fans through the gates and into the stadium, but keeping them in the stadium is a whole other situation. Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin wasn’t pleased with the fan turnout in the second half, and addressed It with the media following Ole Miss’ 35-27 victory over Tulsa Saturday.
CBS Sports
College football rankings: Ohio State jumps Alabama, Michigan State continues to plummet in CBS Sports 131
Ohio State is building a strong case to be ranked as the best team in the country. After a dominant win against Wisconsin in Week 4, the Buckeyes have now jumped ahead of Alabama for No. 2 in the CBS Sports 131, our comprehensive ranking of every FBS college football team.
CBS Sports
Patrick Mahomes discusses argument with Eric Bieniemy, takes blame for Chiefs' loss to Colts
The Kansas City Chiefs had a very un-Chiefs like offensive output Sunday, finishing with just 315 total yards while going 3 of 10 on third down and 2 of 4 in the red zone. Patrick Mahomes went 20 of 35 for 262 yards with one touchdown to just one interception in the loss, as the Chiefs quarterback vented his frustration at times throughout the game.
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa: Listed DNP on estimated report
Tagovailoa (back) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated practice report, per Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site. The Dolphins didn't practice Monday, but as expected, Tagovailoa wouldn't have been able to participate after getting banged up during Sunday's win over the Bills. Head coach Mike McDaniel said earlier Monday that the quarterback is dealing with back and ankle soreness and was noncommittal about his status for Thursday's game against the Bengals. Tagovailoa briefly exited during the second quarter Sunday after he stumbled trying to make it back to the huddle following a third-down sack. McDaniel confirmed that the lefty isn't in the concussion protocol, per Hal Habib of The Palm Beach Post, but the league is going to investigate Miami's handling of the situation this week. If Tagovailoa ultimately can't go on a short week, Teddy Bridgewater would lead Miami's revamped offense Week 4.
CBS Sports
Commanders' Carson Wentz: Collapses against pass rush
Wentz completed 25 of 43 passes for 211 yards and rushed three times for 22 yards against Philadelphia on Sunday. He also committed two fumbles, losing one. Wentz didn't throw any interceptions, but he lost a fumble and took nine sacks and 17 hits in a dreary game where Washington was dominated from almost start to finish. Washington has called a pass-happy offense with Wentz and his first two games were much more successful, so he has a shot to get himself together and bounce back against Dallas in Week 4.
CBS Sports
Bears' Khalil Herbert: Carries offense after Monty injury
Herbert rushed 20 times for 157 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Texans. He also caught both of his targets for 12 yards. Herbert made an immediate impact after David Montgomery exited with a knee/ankle injury in the first quarter, racking up 30 yards on his next three attempts, including an 11-yard touchdown to cap the drive on which Montgomery was injured. The second-year running back continued to excel after halftime, ripping off a 52-yard run in the third quarter before powering in a one-yard touchdown four plays later. Herbert should be a priority waiver pickup where available ahead of a Week 4 road matchup with the Giants.
CBS Sports
Bills' Jordan Poyer: Likely sitting out Week 3
Poyer (foot) is not expected to play Sunday at Miami, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports. Poyer practiced in a limited capacity this week and appeared to be trending in the right direction, but it now appears he'll probably need to sit out at least one game as he recovers from a foot injury. With Micah Hyde (neck) on the injured reserve list, Jaquan Johnson and Damar Hamlin may both have to start Sunday and would be in for a tough test against Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Bills' Josh Allen: Massive statistical effort in loss
Allen completed 42 of 63 passes for 400 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Bills' 21-19 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday. He also rushed eight times for 47 yards and committed three fumbles, losing one. Allen's final numbers certainly won't disappoint fantasy managers, and they're all...
CBS Sports
Jets' Cedric Ogbuehi: Signed to active roster
The Jets signed Ogbuehi to their active roster from the Texans' practice squad Tuesday, Jordan Schultz of TheScore.com reports. Ogbuehi was placed on the Texans' practice squad injured list at the beginning of September due to an undisclosed issue, but he appears to be healthy after signing a contract with the Jets. The 2015 first-round pick figures to provide depth to both offensive tackle positions while George Fant deals with a knee injury. The Jets are also without fellow tackles Duane Brown (shoulder), Greg Senat (undisclosed) and Mekhi Becton (knee) for an extended period.
CBS Sports
Giants' Kadarius Toney: Sitting out Monday
Toney (hamstring) is inactive for Monday's game against the Cowboys, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Toney has been sparsely utilized through two games, making two catches for no yards on three targets. After failing to practice Friday or Saturday due to a hamstring injury, he was given a doubtful designation for Week 3 action. With his status confirmed for Monday, Toney will join rookie Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) on the inactive list. The Giants' receiving corps thus will be composed of Sterling Shepard, David Sills, Richie James, Kenny Golladay and Darius Slayton.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' James Conner: Optimism regarding Sunday availability
Conner, who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams with an ankle injury, is slated to test things out pre-game, but there is optimism he'll play in the contest, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Conner missed Wednesday's practice before returning to limited sessions Thursday and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: Alabama 55, Vanderbilt 3
The final word of the Crimson Tide's blowout win against Commodores at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
CBS Sports
Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown: Plays through ankle issue
St. Brown recorded six receptions on nine targets for 73 yards in Sunday's 28-24 loss to the Vikings. St. Brown tied for the team lead in receptions and set up a two-yard touchdown for Jamaal Williams with a 30-yard catch and run midway through the first quarter. He lacked some explosiveness on his catches for the rest of the game, and he told reporters after the game that he rolled his right ankle during the second quarter, per Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com. St. Brown expects to suit up for a Week 4 matchup against the Seahawks, but his status will be worth monitoring throughout the week.
CBS Sports
Bears' Dante Pettis: Runs wind sprints in Week 3 win
Pettis went without a target in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Texans. Since turning his lone target in the Bears' Week 1 win over the 49ers into a 51-yard touchdown reception, Pettis has now gone without a look in the passing game for two straight games. His lack of involvement isn't for a lack of snaps, as he's handled 56 percent shares in both of the last two weeks as the No. 3 wideout behind Darnell Mooney and Equanimeous St. Brown. Mooney and St. Brown have combined for just eight catches themselves through three games, and until the Bears are willing to loosen the reins on quarterback Justin Fields a bit more, target volume looks like it'll be difficult to come by for any member of the Chicago passing game. Fields hasn't attempted more than 17 throws in any of his three starts on the season.
Tomlin, Steelers in no mood to panic as offense sputters
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin isn’t panicking with his team off to a 1-2 start. Tomlin says he believes the offense is heading in the right direction even though it ranks next-to-last in the league in yards through three games. Tomlin says he likes what he’s...
Comments / 0