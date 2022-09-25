ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Comments / 0

Related
AccuWeather

After hammering Florida, Ian to make a run up the East Coast

Hurricane Ian is projected to continue rapidly strengthening after moving over Cuba, and AccuWeather forecasters have rated the storm a 3 on its RealImpact Scale for hurricanes when it slams into Florida due to threats including excessive rainfall, storm surge, winds and even severe weather. But, Ian’s impacts will be far from over in the United States.
FLORIDA STATE
Motorious

Car Owners Sue Kia And Hyundai

And it’s all thanks to a social media-fueled crime spree…. There’s no doubt 2022 has been a wild year, but if you somehow have on your bingo card people in Florida suing Hyundai and Kia for a social media trend you might be closer to winning something. That’s right, owners of cars from the two Korean brands are mad about their being too easy to steal, blaming the lack of an engine immobilizer for their woes. As we’ve covered before, the Kia Boyz, which started among teens and pre-teens in Milwaukee about two years ago, have used social media to spread the word about how easy it is to boost Kias and Hyundais.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kia#Electric Cars#The#Nempa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
MotorBiscuit

The 5 Most Fuel-Efficient SUVs Under $50,000

J.D. Power has the most fuel-efficient SUVs under $50,000, including the Mazda CX-30, Mitsubishi Outlander, Ford Escape Hybrid, Toyota Highlander Hybrid, and Buick Envision. The post The 5 Most Fuel-Efficient SUVs Under $50,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

140K+
Followers
34K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy