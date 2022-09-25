Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Jerry Jones suggests Cooper Rush could steal Dak Prescott's job, references departure of Tony Romo
Jerry Jones has been optimistic about Dak Prescott's return from injury ever since the quarterback fractured his thumb in the Cowboys' season-opening loss to the Buccaneers. But that doesn't mean the outspoken team owner is committed to Prescott as Dallas' starter for the rest of 2022. Discussing backup Cooper Rush ahead of Week 3 against the Giants, Jones told reporters Thursday that he'd welcome QB controversy, even comparing the situation to when Prescott replaced Tony Romo years ago.
NFL fines Leonard Fournette, Marshon Lattimore for Bucs-Saints fight
A fight that broke out last week between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints resulted in a pair of ejections, as well as a suspension, and now the fines have been handed down. Bucs running back Leonard Fournette and Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore have both been fined for...
Packers-Buccaneers was a gross testament to the state of the NFC (and great for the Eagles)
The Green Bay Packers outlasted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in one of the biggest showdowns in Week 3. It was a game neither side should be super excited about. Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers engaged in a rock fight, with a last-second delay of game serving as the final boulder that squashed Tampa’s comeback hopes. This stat sheet will note this game was a 14-12 road win for a road underdog. It only scratches the surface of how ugly things got — and how pretty the Philadelphia Eagles, whose game ended before this one kicked off, would up looking as a result.
Incredible Urban Meyer Jaguars stat goes viral
An incredible stat about the Jacksonville Jaguars that involves Urban Meyer went viral on Sunday. The Jaguars beat up the Chargers 38-10 to improve to 2-1 on the season. Amazingly, the win allowed Pederson to tie Urban Meyer for fifth all time on the Jaguars’ head coaches wins list.
RELATED PEOPLE
Jaire Alexander gets optimistic update on groin injury suffered in Packers win over Buccaneers
The Green Bay Packers came away with a 14-12 road win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, but they also saw cornerback Jaire Alexander sustain a lower-body injury in the game — one that might put his status at least for Week 4 in jeopardy. That being said, the Packers acted with apparent optimism following the game, hinting that Alexander’s injury is not serious enough to sideline him for an extended period.
CBS Sports
Georgia Tech coaching candidates: Deion Sanders, Todd Monken lead options to replace Geoff Collins
Geoff Collins had it all: money, a future and a plan at Georgia Tech. A Star Wars nerd, he planned to weaponize recruiting in the Atlanta region for little ol' Georgia Tech. Except ... none of it came to fruition. Instead, the Yellow Jackets floundered following the exit of 11-year stalwart Paul Johnson, and moving on from the triple option was only the least of Collins' problems as he attempted to turnaround the program.
fantasypros.com
Leonard Fournette (hamstring) expected to play in Week 3
Fournette seemed to be trending towards suiting up for the Buccaneers after logging a limited practice sessions to end the week. With Tampa Bay missing WR’s Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and possibly Julio Jones, Fournette could be heavily involved for Tom Brady and the shorthanded Buccaneers offense. Expect low-end RB1 returns with upside for Fournette Sunday.
Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles drops important Julio Jones update after Week 3 absence
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost a grueling defensive slugfest to the Green Bay Packers, 14-12, Sunday in their home opener. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers offense struggled to move the football. Much of that likely had to do with missing personnel. The Bucs were without Mike Evans, who was suspended. They were also without both Chris Godwin and Julio Jones on the outside.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa: Listed DNP on estimated report
Tagovailoa (back) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated practice report, per Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site. The Dolphins didn't practice Monday, but as expected, Tagovailoa wouldn't have been able to participate after getting banged up during Sunday's win over the Bills. Head coach Mike McDaniel said earlier Monday that the quarterback is dealing with back and ankle soreness and was noncommittal about his status for Thursday's game against the Bengals. Tagovailoa briefly exited during the second quarter Sunday after he stumbled trying to make it back to the huddle following a third-down sack. McDaniel confirmed that the lefty isn't in the concussion protocol, per Hal Habib of The Palm Beach Post, but the league is going to investigate Miami's handling of the situation this week. If Tagovailoa ultimately can't go on a short week, Teddy Bridgewater would lead Miami's revamped offense Week 4.
CBS Sports
Jets' Garrett Wilson: Injures ribs Sunday
Wilson was forced out of Sunday's game against the Bengals with a rib injury. Prior to leaving the game, Wilson caught all for of his targets for 46 yards. In his absence, Elijah Moore and Corey Davis are in line to head the Jets' Week 3 WR corps.
CBS Sports
Commanders' Carson Wentz: Collapses against pass rush
Wentz completed 25 of 43 passes for 211 yards and rushed three times for 22 yards against Philadelphia on Sunday. He also committed two fumbles, losing one. Wentz didn't throw any interceptions, but he lost a fumble and took nine sacks and 17 hits in a dreary game where Washington was dominated from almost start to finish. Washington has called a pass-happy offense with Wentz and his first two games were much more successful, so he has a shot to get himself together and bounce back against Dallas in Week 4.
CBS Sports
Bears' Khalil Herbert: Carries offense after Monty injury
Herbert rushed 20 times for 157 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Texans. He also caught both of his targets for 12 yards. Herbert made an immediate impact after David Montgomery exited with a knee/ankle injury in the first quarter, racking up 30 yards on his next three attempts, including an 11-yard touchdown to cap the drive on which Montgomery was injured. The second-year running back continued to excel after halftime, ripping off a 52-yard run in the third quarter before powering in a one-yard touchdown four plays later. Herbert should be a priority waiver pickup where available ahead of a Week 4 road matchup with the Giants.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Bears' Dante Pettis: Runs wind sprints in Week 3 win
Pettis went without a target in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Texans. Since turning his lone target in the Bears' Week 1 win over the 49ers into a 51-yard touchdown reception, Pettis has now gone without a look in the passing game for two straight games. His lack of involvement isn't for a lack of snaps, as he's handled 56 percent shares in both of the last two weeks as the No. 3 wideout behind Darnell Mooney and Equanimeous St. Brown. Mooney and St. Brown have combined for just eight catches themselves through three games, and until the Bears are willing to loosen the reins on quarterback Justin Fields a bit more, target volume looks like it'll be difficult to come by for any member of the Chicago passing game. Fields hasn't attempted more than 17 throws in any of his three starts on the season.
FOX Sports
Jonathan Vilma and Kenny Albert discuss Derrick Henry's performance in the 24-22 win over the Raiders
Jonathan Vilma and Kenny Albert discuss Titans RB Derrick Henry's performance. The Titans scored touchdowns on their first three possessions and won 24-22.
CBS Sports
Jets' Cedric Ogbuehi: Signed to active roster
The Jets signed Ogbuehi to their active roster from the Texans' practice squad Tuesday, Jordan Schultz of TheScore.com reports. Ogbuehi was placed on the Texans' practice squad injured list at the beginning of September due to an undisclosed issue, but he appears to be healthy after signing a contract with the Jets. The 2015 first-round pick figures to provide depth to both offensive tackle positions while George Fant deals with a knee injury. The Jets are also without fellow tackles Duane Brown (shoulder), Greg Senat (undisclosed) and Mekhi Becton (knee) for an extended period.
CBS Sports
Giants' Kadarius Toney: Sitting out Monday
Toney (hamstring) is inactive for Monday's game against the Cowboys, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Toney has been sparsely utilized through two games, making two catches for no yards on three targets. After failing to practice Friday or Saturday due to a hamstring injury, he was given a doubtful designation for Week 3 action. With his status confirmed for Monday, Toney will join rookie Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) on the inactive list. The Giants' receiving corps thus will be composed of Sterling Shepard, David Sills, Richie James, Kenny Golladay and Darius Slayton.
CBS Sports
Bills' Josh Allen: Massive statistical effort in loss
Allen completed 42 of 63 passes for 400 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Bills' 21-19 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday. He also rushed eight times for 47 yards and committed three fumbles, losing one. Allen's final numbers certainly won't disappoint fantasy managers, and they're all...
CBS Sports
Cardinals' James Conner: Optimism regarding Sunday availability
Conner, who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams with an ankle injury, is slated to test things out pre-game, but there is optimism he'll play in the contest, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Conner missed Wednesday's practice before returning to limited sessions Thursday and...
Cordarrelle Patterson carries Falcons to victory over Seahawks
It may have taken three weeks, and a temporary drone delay, but the Falcons have finally secured their first win of the season, a 27-23 victory over the Seahawks. Running back Cordarrelle Patterson led the team with a career-high 141 rushing yards, Kyle Pitts had a breakout performance and Drake London finished his second game in a row with a touchdown.
CBS Sports
Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown: Plays through ankle issue
St. Brown recorded six receptions on nine targets for 73 yards in Sunday's 28-24 loss to the Vikings. St. Brown tied for the team lead in receptions and set up a two-yard touchdown for Jamaal Williams with a 30-yard catch and run midway through the first quarter. He lacked some explosiveness on his catches for the rest of the game, and he told reporters after the game that he rolled his right ankle during the second quarter, per Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com. St. Brown expects to suit up for a Week 4 matchup against the Seahawks, but his status will be worth monitoring throughout the week.
Comments / 0