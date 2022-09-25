Read full article on original website
cbs4indy.com
Bedford man sentenced to 85 years for child molestation
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. — A judge sentenced a Bedford man to 85 years in the Indiana Department of Corrections on several child molestation charges. Joshua Stevens, 35, was convicted on five counts of child molesting in connection to sexual abuse first reported to police in January of 2020. The...
cbs4indy.com
Indy man arrested for stealing U-Haul, leading police on chase
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — An Indianapolis man faces charges after police say he lead officers on a chase in a stolen U-Haul box truck. The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office said the arrest comes after Sergeant Andrew Whipker saw a stolen U-Haul box truck southbound on US 31. When the truck turned westbound onto Fiesbeck Drive, Whipker tried to initiate a traffic stop. The office said the driver failed to yield.
cbs4indy.com
Bedford woman arrested after shopping spree with stolen debit card, police say
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. — A Bedford woman was arrested after police say a debit card was stolen out of a man’s pants while he was sleeping and then used in a shopping spree worth hundreds of dollars. The man contacted the Bedford Police Department on August 23 to...
cbs4indy.com
5 winning Powerball tickets worth more than $3 million sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Check your tickets!. Five winning Powerball tickets worth more than $3.1 million collectively were sold in Indiana for Saturday’s drawing. According to the Hoosiers Lottery, the winning tickets included a $2 million ticket sold in New Albany and a $1 million ticket sold in Laurel. The...
