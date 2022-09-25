ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, IN

cbs4indy.com

Bedford man sentenced to 85 years for child molestation

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. — A judge sentenced a Bedford man to 85 years in the Indiana Department of Corrections on several child molestation charges. Joshua Stevens, 35, was convicted on five counts of child molesting in connection to sexual abuse first reported to police in January of 2020. The...
BEDFORD, IN
Indy man arrested for stealing U-Haul, leading police on chase

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — An Indianapolis man faces charges after police say he lead officers on a chase in a stolen U-Haul box truck. The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office said the arrest comes after Sergeant Andrew Whipker saw a stolen U-Haul box truck southbound on US 31. When the truck turned westbound onto Fiesbeck Drive, Whipker tried to initiate a traffic stop. The office said the driver failed to yield.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
5 winning Powerball tickets worth more than $3 million sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Check your tickets!. Five winning Powerball tickets worth more than $3.1 million collectively were sold in Indiana for Saturday’s drawing. According to the Hoosiers Lottery, the winning tickets included a $2 million ticket sold in New Albany and a $1 million ticket sold in Laurel. The...
INDIANA STATE

