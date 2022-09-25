ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Joe Burrow takes over as the Bengals offense finds its groove in win over the Jets

By Charlie Goldsmith, Cincinnati Enquirer
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. –– Earlier this week, when the Cincinnati Bengals had an 0-2 record and a season that was a loss away from spiraling, wide receiver Tee Higgins said there was a “look in Joe Burrow’s eyes” that was giving the team confidence.

It’s one thing for a team to believe in its quarterback when you’re rolling through the AFC, shredding opposing defenses and looking like you’re well on track as Super Bowl contenders. But what makes Burrow a franchise quarterback is that even when the Bengals’ back is against the wall, they’re never truly out of it.

On Sunday at MetLife Stadium, Burrow started what could be the Bengals’ next great escape. The Bengals beat the Jets 27-12 and their offense looked like the unit everyone expected at the start of the season. Burrow shrugged off the pressure, and he threw three touchdowns against the blitz. He finished the game completing 23 of 36 passes for 275 yards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a01yT_0i9sNGRk00
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) scrambles away from New York Jets defensive end John Franklin-Myers (91) in the first quarter. Sam Greene/The Enquirer

ROUNDUP: What you need to know about Week 3 of NFL season

NFL NEWSLETTER: Sign up now to get exclusive content in your inbox

Even before the game started, head coach Zac Taylor showed that he believed the Bengals needed to shake it up.

The Bengals virtually always choose to defer the opening kickoff and take the ball to start the second half. Last season, one of the Bengals’ biggest strengths was how they scored before the end of the first half and doubled up in the third quarter. But last season’s team didn’t fall behind by double digits early in each of the first two games of the season.

The Bengals took the ball first on Sunday and marched down the field for a game-opening touchdown drive. It was the most aggressive Taylor has ever been in the first quarter. He only called one run, and Taylor dialed up a deep shot on a trick play that included a toss back by running back Joe Mixon.

Burrow looked like his usual self, extending plays outside of the pocket and showing pinpoint accuracy with his throws on the run. To end the opening drive, Burrow rolled out of the pocket, sprinted to his left and found running back Samaje Perine in the end zone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iL3Sa_0i9sNGRk00
Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine (34) makes a catch and steps in for a touchdown in the first quarter against the New York Jets. Sam Greene/The Enquirer

Burrow stressed this week that the Bengals needed to start the game faster to avoid the two-score deficits that had set the wrong tone for their first two games. The Bengals had a near-perfect start this week, and Burrow played his best football of the season.

With Burrow at the helm, the Bengals have a track record of getting out of jams. The Bengals went from a last-place team to the Super Bowl. When they were on a two-game losing streak last December, the team responded by playing its best football of the year. When the Bengals went down by three scores in the AFC Championship Game, they got a comeback win.

The latest adversity has been an 0-2 start where the offense looked broken. The Bengals lost to teams quarterbacked by Mitchell Trubisky and Cooper Rush. Taylor made game management decisions that hurt the team in each game.

According to center Ted Karras, the message after the Week 2 loss in Dallas was that in just 10 days, the Bengals could be back at 2-2 and squarely in the mix in the AFC North. The Bengals accomplished the first step by beating the Jets.

Taylor put the game in Burrow’s hands, and the offense was more aggressive than it has been all season. On the final play of the first quarter, the Jets sent a blitz while double-teaming Ja’Marr Chase. Burrow stayed calm in the pocket and kept his eyes up through a crowded pocket.

Wide receiver Tyler Boyd got open in the middle of the field, and Burrow made the throw under pressure. After Boyd spun away from a tackle, he raced free for a 56-yard touchdown. Burrow finished the first quarter with 163 passing yards, and the Bengals took a 20-9 lead into halftime.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M2X7Z_0i9sNGRk00
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) runs a reception into the end zone for a touchdown in the first quarter against the New York Jets. Sam Greene/The Enquirer

It wasn’t a perfect start to the game. Chase fumbled, the Bengals failed to punch the ball in from the goal-line and only scored 3 points after an interception in Jets’ territory. But the Bengals offensive line was solid, Burrow found opportunities to throw the ball deep and the Jets couldn’t cover all three Bengals’ wide receivers.

Following two weeks where the Bengals defense was good but not spectacular, the unit took a big step forward. Defensive end Trey Hendrickson had his best game of the season, creating consistent pressure, drawing a holding penalty, forcing three fumbles and picking up 2.5 sacks.

Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson got the team’s first interception of the season, and the safeties took away every chance Jets quarterback Joe Flacco had to throw the ball down the field. After the Jets’ third punt of the first half, the crowd booed the offense as it left the field. Hendrickson forced another fumble to open the second half, the Bengals recovered and later scored on a touchdown throw from Burrow to Chase that put the team up 27-9 in the third quarter.

Burrow led the Bengals through adversity, and Cincinnati picked up its first win of the season.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Joe Burrow takes over as the Bengals offense finds its groove in win over the Jets

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dolphins injury update: QB Tua Tagovailoa returns vs. Bills

Every Miami Dolphins fan was holding their breath during halftime after quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was taken to the locker room to be checked for a concussion. Luckily, Tagovailoa returned to action in the second half with his offense getting possession first. According to CBS sideline reporter Melanie Collins, Tagovailoa cleared concussion protocol and was allowed to re-enter.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
FOX Sports

Burrow leads Bengals to 1st win of season, 27-12 over Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Joe Burrow threw three touchdown passes and the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals got their first victory of the season, rolling past the New York Jets 27-12 on Sunday. After opening 0-2 with a pair of three-point losses, Burrow insisted there was no panic...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Flacco
Person
Zac Taylor
The Spun

Look: Joe Burrow's Girlfriend Has 4-Word Reaction To Bengals First Win

The Cincinnati Bengals got off to a rough start to the season, losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys in the first two weeks. Months after making the Super Bowl, the Bengals looked lost. That's nothing a game against the New York Jets couldn't fix, though. Cincinnati found its first win of the season over the Jets in dominant fashion.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#American Football#East Rutherford#The Cincinnati Bengals#Afc#Nfl Newsletter
Whiskey Riff

Broncos QB Russell Wilson Gets Absolutely Roasted Over Shockingly Weird Subway Commercial… Even For Him

Ya know, I’ve tried to backup Russell Wilson… I try to sympathize with some people, and the now Denver Broncos quarterback is one of ’em. I think he’s a genuinely good guy who tries to be a great team player, whether it was for the Seahawks or now the Broncos, and he tries to be a good example with such a massive platform. Yeah, sure, he may give off weird church youth group leader vibes, but I think it’s just […] The post Broncos QB Russell Wilson Gets Absolutely Roasted Over Shockingly Weird Subway Commercial… Even For Him first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

McDaniel: Miami's Tua Tagovailoa (back/ankle) questionable in Week 4

According to head coach Mike McDaniel, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (back/ankle) is currently questionable for Week Four's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Per McDaniel, if the Dolphins held a full practice instead of walk-through, Tagovailoa would of been a limited participant due to back and ankle injuries. Expect Teddy Bridgewater to make his first start this season under center if Tagovailoa is unable to suit up on Thursday night versus a Bengals' defense ranked third (10.6) in FanDuel points allowed to quarterbacks this season.
MIAMI, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill calls out Eli Apple ahead of Bengals game

Heading into Week 4, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has to be feeling good about his start to the season. Through three games, Hill has recorded the third-most receiving yards (317), he’s tied for the seventh-most receptions (21) and tied for the 11th-most receiving touchdowns (two). On top of that, his team is undefeated, and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is on his way to proving Hill’s offseason positivity to be correct.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa planning to play vs. Bengals

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said he's doing whatever it takes to play in Thursday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa injured his back in the Dolphins' dramatic 21-19 win over the Buffalo Bills this past Sunday. He briefly left the game in the second quarter, but returned after halftime, finishing 13-of-18 for 186 yards and a touchdown pass.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Dolphins-Bengals Offensive Lines Spotlighted

Miami added Connor Williams and Terron Armstead to the lowest rated offensive line last season. Head Coach Mike McDaniel also hired Matt Applebaum to coach the offensive line. Cincinnati’s offensive line ranked 20th last year, and the team still made the Super Bowl. The Dolphins-Bengals matchup showcases two offensive lines under a heavy amount of scrutiny the past few years.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

617K+
Followers
68K+
Post
328M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy