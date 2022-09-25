ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Christian Ministers Alliance hosts annual fundraiser to help fund youth center

By FOX23.com News Staff
 2 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — The Christian Ministers Alliance is one step closer to opening a youth center in north Tulsa to combat and prevent gang violence.

The organization hosted their 15th annual Saving Our Kids - Legends Banquet on Saturday to recognize community leaders and raise money for the youth center and yearly events.

The organization provides food baskets to students in need throughout the school year and during the holidays.

They also provide scholarships to students for college and are raising money to build a Youth Center in north Tulsa.

FOX23′s Shae Rozzi was one of this year’s class of honorees for her contributions to the community.

