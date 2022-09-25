Read full article on original website
Related
WDTV
UPDATE: Princeton Senior High shows support to three students injured in car wreck
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Friday night, September 23, three band students at Princeton Senior High School (PSHS) were involved in a car crash on Airport Road in Mercer County. Two are still being hospitalized at CAMC in Charleston, and all have a long road to recovery ahead. But their...
WDTV
Princeton Senior High School band members injured in Friday crash
BRUSH FORK, W.Va. (WVVA) - According to a Facebook post made by Mercer County Public Schools, Princeton Senior High School’s band held a candlelight vigil outside Charleston Area Medical Center Sunday, in honor three band students injured in a car accident. The band’s Facebook page reports the crash occurred...
wchstv.com
Road Trippin'...Old Hospital on College Hill Williamson, WV
Go and say 'Hi' to Mike Myers. Say hello to Pattie, Maryann, Autumn, Michael & Tonya...tell you saqw them on Road Trippin'...TB 619-743-0500 wchstv.com/community/road-trippin. The Old Hospital on College Hill has looked down over the City of Williamson, West Virginia for the past 94 Years.The facility is now open for both historical and paranormal tours, giving "new patients" a glimpse into one of the most unique paranormal destinations in Appalachia. For more information, please call 304-953-0987!
Driver flown to hospital after rollover crash in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A person was flown to CAMC after an accident in Fayette County on Tuesday. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department says that deputies responded to a rollover accident on Scarbro Rd. The driver was ejected from the vehicle. The sheriff’s department says they aren’t releasing the driver’s name because they do not know […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1 injured in Kanawha County crash
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person has been taken to the hospital after a crash in Kanawha County that shut down one lane of traffic. Kanawha County 911 dispatchers say the crash happened around 6:12 p.m. Monday, Sept. 24, 2022, in the 1100 block of Cabin Creek Road near the intersection of Wealthy Acres […]
West Virginia child’s body found in the Ohio River
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — The body of a 12-year-old boy from West Virginia has been found in the Ohio River, authorities said. Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller said the boy’s body was found Saturday night, several hours after he had been reported missing. Articles of clothing were found in the river near a boat ramp […]
Man killed by car in Logan County, West Virginia
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver early Monday morning in the Logan County community of Braeholm. Sheriff Paul Clemens tells 13 News that George Jude Jr. was walking in the middle of Buffalo Creek Road when he was hit by a driver. Jude Jr. was 49 years […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Two Jackson County residents among West Virginia COVID deaths
CHARLESTON — Two Jackson County residents were among 14 people whose deaths were attributed to COVID-19 in the latest update from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The agency announced Monday it had confirmed the deaths of two women, ages 83 and 94, from Jackson County,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
1 dead after Greenup County shooting
GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—One man is dead after being shot in Greenup County, Kentucky. KSP says that witnesses told them that a dispute happened before the man was shot and that his girlfriend is the suspect. They have not released any names or ages at this time. This is a developing story, and we will […]
Another family joins federal lawsuit against Southern Regional Jail
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) –The family of a North Carolina man whose body was found in the Rhodell area of Raleigh County in August are the latest plaintiffs in a growing federal lawsuit against Southern Regional Jail. William “Dustin” Bowen, 24, was admitted to Southern Regional Jail on a domestic battery charge on May 7, […]
West Virginia man charged with high-speed chase with baby in backseat
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man indicted for allegedly leading police on a 20-mile-long high-speed chase with his baby in the backseat accepted a plea agreement in Kanawha County court on Monday. 20-year-old Dakota Taylor was indicted for strangulation, second offense domestic battery, assault on a law enforcement officer, fleeing from an officer, fleeing with reckless […]
WSAZ
Name of 12-year-old drowning victim released
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Family confirms the name of a boy who drowned during the weekend in the Ohio River as Christian Weaver, a 12–year-old seventh-grader at Huntington East Middle School. The family says his grandfather passed away the day before (Friday) from health issues. Weaver’s grandmother says Christian...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Come join Fayette County for October in the Park
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — An event to look forward to next month that is coming back after 20-plus years is October in the Park. This event will start right in the beginning of October on Saturday, October 1, 2022, with a variety of activities that are fun for the whole family including obstacle courses, live […]
wchstv.com
Strike up the bands: Kanawha County Majorette and Band Festival set for Tuesday, Sept. 27
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Seventy-five years of tradition returns Tuesday evening to the capital city with the sounds and sights of beating drums, trumpet fanfare and twirling majorettes. The Gazette-Mail Kanawha County Majorette and Band Festival is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. at Laidley Field in Charleston. Organizers...
WSLS
Man driving a tractor dies in Wythe County crash, per VSP
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – A man who was driving a tractor died in a Wythe County crash last week, according to Virginia State Police. Authorities said that they responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 674/Ridge Ave. one mile south of Route 669/Huckleberry Road on Sept. 21 around 7 p.m.
Charleston PD to conduct sobriety checkpoint
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Charleston Police Department will conduct a DUI sobriety/child safety seat checkpoint on Wednesday. Charleston PD says the checkpoint will take place near the 6700 block of MacCorkle Ave. SE between 5 p.m. and 12 a.m. on Sept. 28. They say the purpose of the checkpoint is to reduce criminal and traffic-related activities […]
Emergency crews battle Cedar Grove fire
CEDAR GROVE, WV (WOWK) – Crews are on the scene of a working fire in Cedar Grove. According to Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers, the fire broke out at a trailer in the 100 block of Big Mountain Circle around 1:43 p.m. Monday, Sept. 24, 2022. Dispatchers say no injuries have been reported at this […]
WSAZ
Fire crews contained brush, trash fire in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A brush fire reported in Rutledge, West Virginia has been contained, according to Metro 911. Fire crews from Pinch, Malden and Air National Guard responded to Heartland Lane. Dispatchers say the call came in as a brush, trash fire that spread to an abandoned trailer.
Charleston police set safety checkpoint
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Charleston Police Department will be hosting a checkpoint for drivers this week. According to the CPD, the checkpoint is being conducted in conjunction with the Governor’s Highway Safety Program and is set for 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the 2300 block of Route 21 on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. […]
wchstv.com
Putnam fire, rescue levy meeting sparks confusion; fire officials explain ballot issue
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The first of 10 scheduled talks about the Putnam County fire and rescue levy was slated for Monday during a Republican women's meeting at Eleanor Town Hall, but there was some confusion. When an Eyewitness News reporter showed up to learn more about the levy...
Comments / 0