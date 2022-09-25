ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Canaveral, FL

fox35orlando.com

Hurricane Ian updates: Are Florida theme parks closing for Hurricane Ian?

LAKE MARY, Fla. - As Hurricane Ian is projected to impact Florida, it remains unclear just where exactly the storm will make landfall and how it will track across the state. Some area attractions and theme parks are keeping a close watch on the forecast path before announcing any closures or cancelations.
fox35orlando.com

Hurricane Ian: Central Florida school announcements ahead of storm's arrival

Officials of schools, colleges and universities in Florida and the Orlando metro area are beginning to announce their plans for the week ahead of Hurricane Ian's potential impacts on the state. Here is a county-by-county list of school announcements regarding the storm that have been made so far:. ALACHUA COUNTY.
fox35orlando.com

Orange County residents worried about flooding as Tropical Storm Ian heads toward Florida

Orlando, Fla. - Residents in Orange County are feeling anxious about Ian after the massive flooding they experienced during Hurricane Irma. The Orlovista neighborhood in Orange County had massive flooding from Hurricane Irma back in 2017. As they get prepared for Ian, many are feeling concerned and worried, especially thinking back to when floodwaters were in their homes, and they had to be rescued.
fox35orlando.com

Argument leads to deadly shooting in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - One person is dead following an argument that led to a shooting Sunday, according to the Orlando Police Department. Officers said the shooting happened in the 5000 block of Lake Margaret Drive off Berrywood Drive in Orlando. The victim was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center and...
fox35orlando.com

2015 cold case: Who killed Sanford store owner Joshua Hur?

SANFORD, Fla. - On December 23, 2015, Joshua Hur was robbed, shot, and killed. The Sanford store owner was on his way to church hours before Christmas Eve. He left behind two children and a lasting mark on his community. "We got a phone call around 7:11 in the evening...
