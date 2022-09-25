Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian: Impacts on Disney, Universal, Busch Gardens, other Florida attractions
LAKE MARY, Fla. - As Hurricane Ian is projected to impact Florida, it remains unclear just where exactly the storm will make landfall and how it will track across the state. Some area attractions and theme parks are keeping a close watch on the forecast path before announcing any closures or cancelations.
Hurricane Ian updates: Are Florida theme parks closing for Hurricane Ian?
How Hurricane Ian is impacting travel at Orlando International Airport
Orlando airport officials say as Hurricane Ian nears, so far, it's business as usual. But they are preparing for impacts, including cancellations and delays.
Orlando hotel owner discounting rooms as Hurricane Ian evacuees head to Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - A Central Florida hotel owner is trying to show that he cares for those evacuating coastal areas that may be impacted by Hurricane Ian, by discounting rooms as more people head to Orlando for safety. "We’re from Destin and going to Orlando," explained Saddy Andrae who traveled...
Orlando International Airport, Sanford Orlando Airport, Tampa Airport closing due to Hurricane Ian
St. Pete-Clearwater International, near Tampa, said it would suspend its operations at 1 p.m. on Tuesday. Sanford Orlando International Airport said it would close at 5 p.m. on Tuesday. All flights on Wednesday and Thursday have been canceled. Tampa International Airport said it would close at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
Hurricane Ian projected track sends storm into Orlando: Timeline of arrival
ORLANDO, Fla. - Residents are being urged to have their final preparations in place on Tuesday as Hurricane Ian threatens to make impact on Florida this week as a major hurricane. While Ian is projected to make landfall near Tampa Bay, the storm is expected to bring harsh conditions to...
Florida business aims to protect windows, doors from hurricane
An Orlando entrepreneur is trying to protect homes and businesses from hurricanes. John D. Smith is the creator of a window and door covering he calls Storm Stoppers. It’s a thick, corrugated plastic meant as an alternative to plywood.
Hurricane Ian: Central Florida school announcements ahead of storm's arrival
Officials of schools, colleges and universities in Florida and the Orlando metro area are beginning to announce their plans for the week ahead of Hurricane Ian's potential impacts on the state. Here is a county-by-county list of school announcements regarding the storm that have been made so far:. ALACHUA COUNTY.
Tropical storm watches for Central Florida as Hurricane Ian intensifies
The FOX 35 Storm Team is continuing to monitor Hurricane Ian, which is getting stronger. Several counties in Central Orlando are under a tropical storm watch.
Orange County residents worried about flooding as Tropical Storm Ian heads toward Florida
Orlando, Fla. - Residents in Orange County are feeling anxious about Ian after the massive flooding they experienced during Hurricane Irma. The Orlovista neighborhood in Orange County had massive flooding from Hurricane Irma back in 2017. As they get prepared for Ian, many are feeling concerned and worried, especially thinking back to when floodwaters were in their homes, and they had to be rescued.
Seminole County firefighter Connor Fernandez dies following motorcycle crash
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - The Seminole County Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own. Firefighter Connor Fernandez has died the fire department shared online, following an off-duty motorcycle crash he was involved in on Sept. 16 in Altamonte Springs. "Firefighter Fernandez will be missed by our...
