Read full article on original website
Related
KYTV
MDC hosts two day trapping clinic this weekend
LA RUSSELL, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and the Missouri Trappers Association will hold a free two-day trapping seminar to begin the month of October. The classes will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 1, and from 6 a.m. to...
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: home engulfed in flames, suspect on the loose
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – Around 2:00 a.m. on Saturday morning, Duenweg fire department was alerted to a house fire in the Prosperity area. The house located at 19910 Ely road was engulfed in fire by the time the Jasper County deputies arrived. The investigation determined that the resident was not home at the time of the fire. Mutual aid arrived from Joplin, Webb City, Oronogo, and Carthage. The fire was declared under control at 2:55 a.m. and no firefighters were injured. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Click here if you’d like to read more about this story.
missouristate.edu
Missouri sees growth in Amish communities
The Amish community in Missouri has been growing. What does this mean for rural Missouri and community planning?. Dr. Krista Evans, director of planning at Missouri State University, has explored these questions in her recent research. Local student project sparks interest. Evans’s interest in the relationship between the Amish and...
Grass fire threatens The Humane Society of Southwest Missouri building
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Hundreds of animals at the local humane society were threatened with potential evacuation orders as a nearby fire spread fast this afternoon. Four area fire departments together extinguished the flames before they got that far. It took about 6 or 7 fire trucks to get the fire under control. It started in the […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
carthagenewsonline.com
Nazarene Church Pastor Dustin Ledford named Carthage Citizen of the Year
Dustin Ledford was pleased by the large crowd attending the Carthage Church of the Nazarene’s monthly Lunch and Laugh event, but he didn’t know that the crowd filling the church’s multi-purpose room on Thursday was here at least in part for him. Usually these monthly events attract...
KYTV
Neighbors in north Springfield neighborhood express concerns over squatters
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Trespassers and illegal tenants are causing new concerns in north Springfield. Neighbors around the 1000 block of Jean street are concerned for their safety and others. Steven Rust said his mother is in her 90s and is scared to walk outside because of some new, unwanted...
carthagenewsonline.com
Carthage R-9 District announces passing of beloved administrator Dr. Sam Rogers
It is with a heavy heart that we share with you the passing of Dr. Sam Rogers. Dr. Rogers is known and respected in the Carthage community. To those of us in the school district, his reputation as an outstanding assistant principal and teacher is well known. Dr. Rogers grew up in Carthage, attended Mark Twain Elementary, Carthage Jr. High, and Carthage High School. Dr. Rogers showed his Tiger spirit by being the Student Council President from 1989-1990. He has had a tremendous impact on our students and many others in the area through administration, teaching, and coaching in Carthage, Webb City, & Joplin.
Missouri distillery part of a fast-growing industry
PINEVILLE, Mo. — With a beautiful piece of land in McDonald County and a family knowledge of “craft distilling,” Tara and Jody Cook decided to take a chance on opening a small distillery business in Pineville, Missouri that would come to be known as Tall Pines Distillery MO. Opening in January of 2020, Tall Pines […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stockton boy run over by parade float
STOCKTON, Mo.- Saturday was a day of celebration in Stockton, Missouri until an accident left a 12-year-old boy with serious injuries. According to The Missouri State Highway Patrol report, a 12-year-old boy was riding a parade float at the annual Black Walnut Festival in Stockton. The boy fell off the right side and was run […]
Motorcyclist injured after jacket catches in back wheel in Ottawa Co.
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. (KOAM) – A motorcyclist was critically injured after a crash on I-44 in Ottawa County Sunday evening. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the driver was headed westbound about four miles west of Miami. Personal information about the driver has not been released, pending notification of family. Investigators...
SGF woman pretends she can’t walk, charged with 3 felonies
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield woman got three felony charges after police performed a “check well-being” visit on Thursday, Sept. 22. Ashley Olivia Bills, 33, of Springfield, was taken into custody and formally charged with three felonies: two counts of fourth-degree domestic assault and one count of resisting or interfering with an arrest for a […]
Two-vehicle crash claims the life of a Missouri man in Crawford County
A Mindenmines man is dead following a two-vehicle collision just 2 miles North of K126 in Crawford County.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Check Out This Sad Looking Abandoned Missouri Holiday Inn [Pictures]
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. There was a time when staying in hotels was a magical part of the family vacation. They had bars and restaurants and hosted banquets, conventions, and proms. If you were a child of the 1980s there is probably a good chance you stayed at a hotel like the abandoned one I'm going to share here.
KFVS12
How to file for the Missouri gas tax refund
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Gather up those gas receipts! If you are hoping to cash in on the Missouri gas tax return, you only have a few more days to turn those into the Department of Revenue. In October, the gas tax rate increased from 17 cents per gallon to 19.5...
FBI offer $30,000 reward to locate missing man, connected to Southwest Missouri
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The FBI is offering a reward up to $30,000 for a missing man with connections to Southwest Missouri. Some of the man’s belongings were recovered in Eagle Rock, Mo. in Barry County. “FBI Little Rock is seeking information regarding the disappearance of Jason Lierl. He was last seen in Madison County, Arkansas on January 25, 2022.”...
KTTS
Update On Health Of Art Hains
(KTTS News) — Springfield broadcaster Art Hains, known as the voice of the Missouri State Bears, has been diagnosed with complications from the West Nile virus. Friends say Hains is being moved to a Kansas City hospital for treatment. Hains has been the game day host of the Kansas...
Frightly News Investigates: The haunted history of the Hotel of Terror
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – From pumpkins, leaves turning colors, and everything Halloween the fall season is here, which means the spooky season is here as well. Haunted houses will be opening up all over the Ozarks, but in Springfield, there is one that scares people even after hours. Ozarksfirst.com takes a look at the haunted haunted […]
koamnewsnow.com
Officers on the lookout for Felony Pursuit suspect in Bourbon County
BOURBON COUNTY, Kan. – The Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office asks the public to look out for a wanted suspect who they say may be armed and dangerous. Officers say Jai Terrance Scott Jr. is wanted in connection with a Felony Pursuit in Bourbon County. According to the media...
Seneca, Mo. man charged with Felony dealing drugs and Felon in possession of firearms
SENECA, Mo. — Earlier this month the Ozark Drug Enforcement Team (ODET) and Newton County SRT served a search warrant at a Seneca, Mo. residence resulting in the arrest of a local man. ODET Commander Chad Allison states a narcotics search warrant was served Sept 9 at 16719 Condor...
Cassville man dies in head-on car crash
CASSVILLE, Mo.- A 53-year-old man has died after a head-on car crash on Highway 76 in Cassville, Missouri. According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident happened Saturday afternoon around 5:30 pm when a car, driven by Dale Roller, 53, of Cassville, Missouri, crossed the center line and hit another […]
Comments / 0