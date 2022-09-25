ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper County, MO

KYTV

MDC hosts two day trapping clinic this weekend

LA RUSSELL, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and the Missouri Trappers Association will hold a free two-day trapping seminar to begin the month of October. The classes will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 1, and from 6 a.m. to...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: home engulfed in flames, suspect on the loose

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – Around 2:00 a.m. on Saturday morning, Duenweg fire department was alerted to a house fire in the Prosperity area. The house located at 19910 Ely road was engulfed in fire by the time the Jasper County deputies arrived. The investigation determined that the resident was not home at the time of the fire. Mutual aid arrived from Joplin, Webb City, Oronogo, and Carthage. The fire was declared under control at 2:55 a.m. and no firefighters were injured. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Click here if you’d like to read more about this story.
DUENWEG, MO
missouristate.edu

Missouri sees growth in Amish communities

The Amish community in Missouri has been growing. What does this mean for rural Missouri and community planning?. Dr. Krista Evans, director of planning at Missouri State University, has explored these questions in her recent research. Local student project sparks interest. Evans’s interest in the relationship between the Amish and...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
carthagenewsonline.com

Nazarene Church Pastor Dustin Ledford named Carthage Citizen of the Year

Dustin Ledford was pleased by the large crowd attending the Carthage Church of the Nazarene’s monthly Lunch and Laugh event, but he didn’t know that the crowd filling the church’s multi-purpose room on Thursday was here at least in part for him. Usually these monthly events attract...
CARTHAGE, MO
carthagenewsonline.com

Carthage R-9 District announces passing of beloved administrator Dr. Sam Rogers

It is with a heavy heart that we share with you the passing of Dr. Sam Rogers. Dr. Rogers is known and respected in the Carthage community. To those of us in the school district, his reputation as an outstanding assistant principal and teacher is well known. Dr. Rogers grew up in Carthage, attended Mark Twain Elementary, Carthage Jr. High, and Carthage High School. Dr. Rogers showed his Tiger spirit by being the Student Council President from 1989-1990. He has had a tremendous impact on our students and many others in the area through administration, teaching, and coaching in Carthage, Webb City, & Joplin.
CARTHAGE, MO
KOLR10 News

Missouri distillery part of a fast-growing industry

PINEVILLE, Mo. — With a beautiful piece of land in McDonald County and a family knowledge of “craft distilling,” Tara and Jody Cook decided to take a chance on opening a small distillery business in Pineville, Missouri that would come to be known as Tall Pines Distillery MO. Opening in January of 2020, Tall Pines […]
MCDONALD COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Stockton boy run over by parade float

STOCKTON, Mo.- Saturday was a day of celebration in Stockton, Missouri until an accident left a 12-year-old boy with serious injuries. According to The Missouri State Highway Patrol report, a 12-year-old boy was riding a parade float at the annual Black Walnut Festival in Stockton. The boy fell off the right side and was run […]
STOCKTON, MO
KOLR10 News

SGF woman pretends she can’t walk, charged with 3 felonies

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield woman got three felony charges after police performed a “check well-being” visit on Thursday, Sept. 22. Ashley Olivia Bills, 33, of Springfield, was taken into custody and formally charged with three felonies: two counts of fourth-degree domestic assault and one count of resisting or interfering with an arrest for a […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Awesome 92.3

Check Out This Sad Looking Abandoned Missouri Holiday Inn [Pictures]

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. There was a time when staying in hotels was a magical part of the family vacation. They had bars and restaurants and hosted banquets, conventions, and proms. If you were a child of the 1980s there is probably a good chance you stayed at a hotel like the abandoned one I'm going to share here.
JOPLIN, MO
KFVS12

How to file for the Missouri gas tax refund

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Gather up those gas receipts! If you are hoping to cash in on the Missouri gas tax return, you only have a few more days to turn those into the Department of Revenue. In October, the gas tax rate increased from 17 cents per gallon to 19.5...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTTS

Update On Health Of Art Hains

(KTTS News) — Springfield broadcaster Art Hains, known as the voice of the Missouri State Bears, has been diagnosed with complications from the West Nile virus. Friends say Hains is being moved to a Kansas City hospital for treatment. Hains has been the game day host of the Kansas...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Cassville man dies in head-on car crash

CASSVILLE, Mo.- A 53-year-old man has died after a head-on car crash on Highway 76 in Cassville, Missouri. According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident happened Saturday afternoon around 5:30 pm when a car, driven by Dale Roller, 53, of Cassville, Missouri, crossed the center line and hit another […]
CASSVILLE, MO

