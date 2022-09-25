Jordan Spieth is winding down for the year. He had a great week at Quail Hollow Club for the Presidents Cup, going 5-0-0 including a Sunday singles win over Cam Davis. Now, with no big events left on the schedule, time will tell how often we see Spieth on the course before 2023. However, he did reveal part of his plan to Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz on SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio Tuesday.

