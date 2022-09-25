ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

New York Knicks Sign Former Toronto Raptors Player

View the original article to see embedded media. The New York Knicks will begin training camp later this week and play their first preseason game on Oct. 4th at home against the Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden. This time of the year is when many teams make a lot...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Yardbarker

More shocking details revealed on how Ime Udoka’s affair was uncovered

Additional details have emerged on how Ime Udoka’s affair with a married Boston Celtics staffer was uncovered. According to Kevin Frazier of Entertainment Tonight, the relationship was revealed when the woman’s husband overheard a private conversation between his wife and Udoka on a home doorbell camera. Entertainment Tonight...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Los Angeles Lakers Waive A Player

View the original article to see embedded media. The Los Angeles Lakers are coming off a tough season where they were the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 33-49 record. They had been expected to compete for a title, but they missed the NBA Playoffs and play-in tournament.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Huff
Person
Darvin Ham
NBA

DETROIT PISTONS ACQUIRE BOJAN BOGDANOVIĆ

DETROIT – September 26, 2022 – The Detroit Pistons announced today that the team has acquired forward Bojan Bogdanović from the Utah Jazz in exchange for forward/center Kelly Olynyk, guard Saben Lee and cash considerations. Bogdanović, 6-7, 226, averaged 18.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists in...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Los Angeles Lakers reveal coaching staff around LeBron James, Darvin Ham

On the first day of training camp, the Los Angeles Lakers finally revealed everybody who will be working alongside Darvin Ham and coaching LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook (maybe) for the 2022-23 season. Neither Ham nor Rob Pelinka addressed the coaching staff at Media Day. At his introductory...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

September Has Been A Month To Remember For The Cleveland Guardians

The Guardians winning the American League Central is impressive in itself. A number of people had counted them out and handed the division crown over to either the Minnesota Twins or the Chicago White Sox before the season began. Both of these teams were in it at the beginning of...
CLEVELAND, OH
Tri-City Herald

Jordan Spieth plans on playing in the PNC Championship in December with dad, Shawn

Jordan Spieth is winding down for the year. He had a great week at Quail Hollow Club for the Presidents Cup, going 5-0-0 including a Sunday singles win over Cam Davis. Now, with no big events left on the schedule, time will tell how often we see Spieth on the course before 2023. However, he did reveal part of his plan to Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz on SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio Tuesday.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Bay Lakers#Lakers News#The University Of Houston#Acl#Summer League
Yardbarker

Tom Thibodeau Reveals Knicks Power Forward Plan

The New York Knicks are tipping off training camp and two of the team's most-tenured players are facing an interesting season ahead. Julius Randle and Obi Toppin have manned the power forward position for the Knicks together for two seasons now, and the pair hasn't exactly been the best fit together on the court. However, coach Tom Thibodeau hopes that can change this season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
NBA G League
Tri-City Herald

Raiders to Face QB Russell Wilson For Just the Third Time Ever

Pro-Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson will be seeing much more of the Las Vegas Raiders than he has in the past. His matchup with the Silver and Black this Sunday will be just his third-ever meeting with the franchise. The battles, while previously uncommon, date all the way back to 2014,...
NFL
Tri-City Herald

Locked On Colts: Time To Make Moves On Offensive Line?

On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake and Zach put a bow on the Indianapolis Colts' Week 3 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Colts are fresh off of their first win but issues remain. Why is the offensive line currently their Achilles heel, and what would the guys do about it?
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Tri-City Herald

Amon-Ra St. Brown Is New NFL YAC King

The Detroit Lions have found themselves a gem in wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. With renewed goals for his second season in the National Football League, the talented wideout has become the yards after catch leader among all wideouts after three weeks. In 2022, St. Brown has amassed 141 yards...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy