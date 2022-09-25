SAN ANGELO, TX – Dozens of burrito lovers lined up outside of San Angelo's new Chipotle on Tuesday for the restaurant's opening day. It was announced in Jan. 2022 that the burrito bar would be coming to the 3500 block of S. Jackson St. After just a short nine month the restaurant opened up their $300,000 building. Doors opened up at 10:45 a.m. but before that a large crowd formed outside way before that. This is because the first 50 guests will receive free Chipotle merchandise. Along with the crowds, the local non-profit Downtown San Angelo and San Angelo's Mayor Brenda Gunter attended…

