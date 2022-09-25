ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

kksa-am.com

SAMFA Free Family Clay Day Oct. 8

The San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts will host a Family Clay. Day in Partnership with the Concho Clay Studio at the Art. Museum located at One Love Street. The free event runs from. 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Education Studio. The Museum’s. galleries will open 11...
SAN ANGELO, TX
kksa-am.com

New Sheep Statue at Chipotle Grill

This morning San Angelo’s newest sheep statue will be. unveiled. Chipotle Mexican Grill will unveil their. sheep statue at 10:15. This latest makes a total of 106 sheep. on display in San Angelo. Gabriel Luckey was chosen. from 10 artists to design the colorful sheep artwork. Following the unveiling,...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Chipotle in San Angelo is Officially Open

SAN ANGELO, TX – Dozens of burrito lovers lined up outside of San Angelo's new Chipotle on Tuesday for the restaurant's opening day. It was announced in Jan. 2022 that the burrito bar would be coming to the 3500 block of S. Jackson St. After just a short nine month the restaurant opened up their $300,000 building. Doors opened up at 10:45 a.m. but before that a large crowd formed outside way before that. This is because the first 50 guests will receive free Chipotle merchandise.  Along with the crowds, the local non-profit Downtown San Angelo and San Angelo's Mayor Brenda Gunter attended…
SAN ANGELO, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
San Angelo, TX
San Angelo, TX
Lifestyle
KLST/KSAN

Road closures scheduled to begin Tuesday, Sept. 27

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo announced traffic alerts over the weekend, with a couple of them scheduled to begin tomorrow, Sept. 27. Where: College Hills from Millbrook Drive to Vista Del Arroyo Drive.When: Tuesday, Sept. 27-Thursday, Sept. 29 (8 a.m.-6 p.m. each day). Where: South A&M-Johnson Street intersection (South A&M traffic […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

WATCH: Two Vehicle Crash at Angelo State University Monday

SAN ANGELO – A two vehicle crash during the noon hour Monday delayed traffic at a busy intersection next to Angelo State University. Right after noon on Monday, San Angelo Police and Angelo State Police responded to the intersection of Avenue N and South Johnson Street for a two vehicle crash. Police were seen directing traffic through the area were a white four-door Hybrid and a white four-door sedan collided.
SAN ANGELO, TX
103.1 Kickin Country

It’s The Best Little Chocolate Shop In Texas

We've all heard the expression: "Like a bull in a china shop". How about we change it up a little to: "Like a Cowboy in a chocolate shop". Cowboy-Up chocolates might just be the best little chocolate house in Texas. The best part is that it's right in the heart of San Angelo at 6 E. Concho Avenue.
SAN ANGELO, TX
kksa-am.com

Howard College Announces Fall Commencement

Howard College San Angelo has announced a first-ever. all-discipline Fall Commencement Ceremony to be held. December 15th at 6 pm in the Foster Communications Coliseum. Not only is this the first Fall Commencement Ceremony hosted. by Howard College San Angelo in their 50 years serving the. Concho Valley, the special...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

There's a Crash Here Almost Daily

SAN ANGELO, TX — A crash at the intersection of Bryant Ave. and the Houston Harte Expressway service road saw the southbound lanes of Bryant closed for about two hours Sunday night. Two ambulances rushed two crash victims to the emergency room at Shannon. Both vehicles were black in...
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

The Legend of San Angelo’s Lady in Blue

SAN ANGELO, Texas — On the morning of September 24, 2022, Kay Campbell, expert and guide at The Painted Rocks Native American pictograph site recreated the unique, 1,000-year-old images of the famous pictograph site at the Lady in Blue sculpture monument in downtown San Angelo. The legend behind this figure marked the beginning of Christianity in […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
conchovalleyhomepage.com

Tom Green County jail logs: September 27, 2022

Over the past 24 hours, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records. Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that...
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

DAILY LIVE! | Convicted Cattle Rustler Loses in Court Today!

Today on LIVE! - Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick was in town and spurs a discussion between LIVE!'s Joe Hyde and Yantis Green. Also, convicted cattle rustler Dusty Thompson loses in civil court today, two Concho Valley teams deal with social media threats, they found the 97-year-old's bicycle last night, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick was in San Angelo, and the Lake View Chiefs travel to Levelland to take on the Lobos.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

City Manager May Walk Away from ‘No Kill’ Animal Shelter Policy

SAN ANGELO, TX — City of San Angelo Manager Daniel Valenzuela addressed the ongoing crisis at the animal shelter this week. He has proposed walking away from the “No Kill” shelter process that was in place up and until the crisis this month. There are too many animals at the shelter.
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

San Angelo DAV commander explains why veterans should (P)act now

SAN ANGELO, Texas — It’s been just over six weeks since the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act was passed into law by the Senate. The historic, bipartisan legislation, introduced by Senators Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) and Jon Tester (D-Mont.), aims to not only rectify injustices inflicted upon veterans who were exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances, but to potentially improve the lives of their families for generations to come.
SAN ANGELO, TX

