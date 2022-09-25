Read full article on original website
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky Party in New York Amid Super Bowl Halftime Announcement
The couple looked smitten one day before the NFL broke the news of her performance.
Kaepernick Supporters Shade Rihanna For Reversing Her Stance On Performing At The Super Bowl
A slew of internet users slammed Rihanna for doubling back on her solidarity with former NFL player Colin Kaepernick. The post Kaepernick Supporters Shade Rihanna For Reversing Her Stance On Performing At The Super Bowl appeared first on NewsOne.
Rihanna's Colin Kaepernick Comments Resurface Amid NFL News: 'Hypocritical'
The singer once said she turned down the Super Bowl Halftime Show because she "couldn't be a sellout."
Steelers Super Bowl champ on O-‘they suck’, then elaborated
His first reaction was that the Steelers offense sucked, but then ESPN analyst and former Steeler Ryan Clark said more, what he said to the PM Team
NME
Taylor Swift reportedly turns down 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show
Taylor Swift has reportedly turned down the chance to perform the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show. The high-profile slot – which was taken in 2022 by an all-star cast of Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar – will take place in Arizona on February 12 next year, and recent reports hinted that Swift was set to perform.
thesource.com
National Fenty League: Rihanna to Perform Super Bowl Halftime Show
Is the music return of Rihanna on the way? During the Sunday noon slate of football games, Rihanna shared an image of her holding a football. The meaning: Rihanna will be performing at halftime of the Super Bowl. This year’s game will be performed at State Farm Stadium in Glendale,...
Rihanna Spotted In 1st Photos Since Announcing Super Bowl Halftime Show, With Giant Chanel Bag
Will Rihanna’s fans get her long-awaited ninth album and a jaw-dropping Super Bowl performance? Shortly after Rihanna, 34, and the NFL confirmed that she would headline Super Bowl LVII’s Halftime Show, the “Work” singer visited a recording studio, hinting that she might be putting the finishing touches on her anticipated follow-up to 2016’s Anti. With a giant purple Chanel bag in hand, Rih made her way into the recording facility on Monday (Sept. 26), dressing casually for the trip. She rocked an oversized black jacket, a shirt with a vivid print on the front, a pair of gray Adidas, and her trademark cool demeanor.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to big Rihanna news
While there were some premature reports earlier in the week that Taylor Swift might headline the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show during Super Bowl LVII, it is now confirmed that Rihanna will be doing the honors instead. As rumors swirled on Sunday, Rihanna put them to bed by tweeting...
CBS Sports
2023 Super Bowl: Rihanna announced as halftime performer at Super Bowl LVII in Arizona
On Sunday, the NFL announced that Rihanna will be the 2023 Super Bowl halftime performer. Rihanna also made an announcement, posting a photo of herself holding a football with no caption. Super Bowl LVII is scheduled for Feb. 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. It is not yet known if Rihanna...
