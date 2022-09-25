ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

Comments / 0

Related
upstatespartans.com

Spartans Stay Undefeated in Big South Play, Ties Campbell 2-2

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Still undefeated in conference play. The USC Upstate Spartans and Campbell Camels walk away with a 2-2 tie to open Big South Conference play. Records: UPST (2-4-2; 0-0-1 Big South) | CAMP (4-2-3; 0-0-1 Big South) Location: County University Soccer Stadium; Spartanburg, S.C. How it Happened.
SPARTANBURG, SC
apr.org

"A Town Divided" as Alabama and Clemson played the 2015 title game-- a 40th anniversary APR encore presentation

Alabama Public Radio has been on the air since 1982. We’re observing our fortieth anniversary with encore airings of some of our best coverage over the years. One example is this story from 2015. The Alabama Crimson Tide was gearing up to play Clemson for the college football championship. Former APR reporter MacKenzie Bates headed to city of Pelham, where loyalties were divided leading up that year’s title game.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Campbell, AL
City
Troy, SC
Gadsden, AL
Sports
City
Spartanburg, SC
City
Gadsden, AL
City
Troy, AL
City
Gadsden, SC
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Simpsonville, SC
State
Louisiana State
Spartanburg, SC
Sports
Yardbarker

Alabama continues push for Clemson 5-Star commit Peter Woods

Alabama football’s coaching staff is continuing to stay in contact with Clemson pledge, Peter Woods. Woods is a product of Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama. He is undoubtedly one of the top defensive line prospects in the country. Clemson secured a commitment from Woods in July, beating out...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Boston College vs. Clemson Game Time Announced

Boston College will once again be playing under the lights, as the ACC announced their upcoming game against Clemson will be a night game. The exact timing of the game has not been solidified yet, either at 7:30 or 8pm, with the game showing on the ACC Network. For the...
CLEMSON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Graeme Mcdowell#Men S Golf Seeks#Usc Upstate Tournament#Palmans#Allstate#Spartans
FOX Carolina

“Stamped” removed from Pickens County Schools

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A controversial book that sparked much-heated debate in the Pickens County School District has now been voted out by the board. In a unanimous vote, the school board voted to remove “Stamped, Racism, Anti-Racism, and You”. The book had been under review for...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
getnews.info

HOA Upstate Launches New Homeowner’s Association App

Greenville, SC – September 26, 2022 – HOAupstate is a homeowner’s association, condo association, and townhome association management company serving all of South Carolina’s Upstate area. With offices in Greenville, SC, and Greer, SC, they provide association management to Greenville and surrounding counties. Since 2001 HOAupstate has worked to offer tech-based solutions to make South Carolina HOA living easier for the associations they serve.
GREENVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
University of Alabama at Birmingham
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Sports
The Post and Courier

Mexican restaurant opens first SC location in downtown Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG — Downtown Spartanburg is set to get a new restaurant that serves authentic Mexican cuisine and a variety of margaritas in early October. El Paso Tacos & Tequila will open its fifth restaurant in the former location of The Farmer’s Table on 149 S. Daniel Morgan Ave. There are other locations in Valdosta, Ga.; Crestview, Fla.; Victoria, Texas; and Belle Chasse, La.
SPARTANBURG, SC
The Post and Courier

California-based burger chain to open second SC spot in Greer

GREER — A California-born fast casual burger chain is coming to Greer in 2023. The Habit Burger Grill — a restaurant known for burgers chargrilled over an open flame — will be one of three businesses on a 1.69-acre site along West Wade Hampton Boulevard, positioned between a dentist's office and an Aldi with a Dunkin' Donuts, Popeyes and Andy's Frozen Custard across the street.
GREER, SC
upstatebusinessjournal.com

BMW’s Upstate expansion moving along with new press shop

BMW Manufacturing has a lot coming down the road as they continue to expand in the Upstate, notably a new stamping facility at the company’s Spartanburg plant. BMW announced in March 2022 it was building a new on-site metal stamping plant as the company’s largest manufacturing facility continues to grow.
SPARTANBURG, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy