kezi.com
Cedar Creek Fire to affect air quality for some time, officials say
OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- A warning for eastern Lane County about poor air quality is being extended indefinitely due to persistent smoke from the Cedar Creek Fire and difficulties containing it, officials say. Officials are expecting air conditions to vary between “unhealthy for sensitive groups” and “hazardous” levels near Oakridge and...
Warmup expected to increase activity on Cedar Creek Fire; crews checking fate of recreation sites in fire area
OAKRIDGE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A warming and drying trend over the next few days has firefighters on the Cedar Creek Fire watching for increased activity as crews check recreation sites in the burned areas to see how they fared. Here's Saturday's update: Cedar Creek FireSeptember 24, 2022Daily Update at 8:30 AM Cedar Creek Fire Quick The post Warmup expected to increase activity on Cedar Creek Fire; crews checking fate of recreation sites in fire area appeared first on KTVZ.
kqennewsradio.com
PICKUP DAMAGES BUILDING IN ROSEBURG
A pickup struck a building in Roseburg on Monday. A report from Roseburg Police said just before 5:00 p.m. a 37-year old man said his foot got caught on the gas pedal, causing his vehicle to lurch forward over the curb and down an embankment. The pickup crossed Northwest Kline Street causing damage to an office building in the 2500 block. The vehicle was towed away. No citation was issued.
nbc16.com
Camp Creek Road head-on crash leads to fatality
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Lane County Sheriff's Office reports that a driver died from injuries sustained in a head-on crash Saturday afternoon on Camp Creek Road near Easy Lane. 26-year-old Austin McKee of Springfield was driving westbound in a black Toyota Tacoma when he crossed the center line, striking an eastbound Chevrolet Silverado driven by 70-year-old Larry Sidwell of Springfield head-on.
Lebanon-Express
Eastern Linn County plane crash kills one
One person is dead after a single-engine plane crashed Sept. 22 in the mountainous eastern reaches of Linn County. Hikers on the Pacific Crest Trail said they heard the drone of an airplane and a loud crash, then smelled fuel but could not see an airplane, according to a Linn County Sheriff’s Office news release.
oregontoday.net
Lane Co. Fatal, Sept. 27
On September 24, 2022 at approximately 1:27pm, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received the report of a serious motor vehicle crash on Camp Creek Rd. near milepost 2. Milepost 2 is in the general area of the Easy Ln. intersection. Deputies responded and learned that a black Toyota Tacoma driven by 26 year old Austin McKee of Springfield had been driving westbound on Camp Creek Rd. when it crossed over into the eastbound lane for an unknown reason and struck an eastbound Chevrolet Silverado pickup head-on. McKee was transported by paramedics to an area hospital in critical condition. The driver of the Silverado, 70 year old Larry Sidwell of Springfield, was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The reason that McKee crossed in the oncoming lane remains under investigation. Evidence of drug use was located at the scene. McKee died at the hospital over the weekend as a result of his injuries.
kpic
Drive-by shooting in Cottage Grove under investigation
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — Cottage Grove police are investigating a drive-by shooting that took place in the early hours of Saturday morning. The shooting happened at 1:00 a.m. in the area of Anthony Avenue and Anthony Court. The City of Cottage Grove says multiple resources were directed to the investigation and police immediately began working the identify those involved.
kezi.com
Man dies of injuries in hospital after head-on collision
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A man who was involved in a head-on collision on Camp Creek Road on Saturday has died of his injuries, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office reports. The LCSO says they received a report of a motor vehicle crash on Camp Creek Road in the general area of the Easy Lane intersection at about 1:27 p.m. on September 24. Deputies said they responded to find a Toyota Tacoma driven by Austin McKee, 26, of Springfield, had crossed into the opposing lane of traffic for an unknown reason and struck a Chevrolet Silverado head-on. The LCSO says McKee was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, and later died at the hospital from his injuries.
klcc.org
City Club of Eugene: Renaming Lane County
In the 19th century, hardy people of European origin trekked across the Rockies and found Oregon. They came, they saw, and they conquered. They took land from the Indigenous people. By 1848, when enough immigrants had moved there and the Oregon Treaty had been signed with Britain, Oregon was declared a U.S. territory. Joseph Lane was named its first governor, and he immigrated from his home in Indiana, arriving in 1849. Two years later, an area from the Willamette Valley to the coast was designated a county and named for Lane. Oregon became a state in 1859, and Lane served it in various roles for many years.
kezi.com
Cottage Grove police stepping up patrols after drive-by shooting
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- After a drive-by shooting early in the morning on Saturday, Cottage Grove Police Department says they will be stationing additional resources in neighborhoods and near schools. Cottage Grove police said the shooting happened at about 1 a.m. on September 24, in the area of Anthony Court...
Eugene, Springfield residents told to stay indoors due to poor air quality
Officials are telling people in the Eugene and Springfield area that smoke from the Cedar Creek fire is making the air quality unhealthy. Both the Oregon Health Authority and Lane County Public Health tweeted Monday about the worsening air conditions caused by wildfire smoke. The Cedar Creek fire is now 11% contained but is still burning more than 113,000 acres in the Willamette National Forest.
kezi.com
Eugene fireworks ban decided
EUGENE, Ore. -- City councilors voted 6-2 to ban all fireworks within city limits. At 7:30 p.m. on September 26, Council members met and after a long meeting the majority ruled. You won't be able to sell, use, light, detonate or display any sort of firework anywhere in the city. This includes the Fourth of July and New Year's.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN CITED FOLLOWING ALLEGED DUII CRASH
A Roseburg man was cited following an alleged DUII crash on Friday night. A Roseburg Police report said just after 11:30 p.m. 32-year old Dallas Blake allegedly crashed his vehicle into another vehicle near the intersection of Southeast Stephens Street and Southeast Mosher Avenue. Blake suffered a severe laceration to his head, but a passenger was uninjured. He was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center and reportedly refused a consent blood draw so a warrant was applied for and granted.
kezi.com
Name change proposed for Lane County
EUGENE, Ore. -- An organization in Eugene has proposed to change the name of Lane County to Kalapuya County to honor a Native American tribe that lived in the area long before American settlers. Organizers from the City Club of Eugene are advocating to change the name of Lane County...
kezi.com
Junction City convenience store robbed by man with chair leg
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- Police are searching for a suspect who stole money from a convenience store armed with a chair leg. According to Junction City Police, a man came into Everyone’s Market armed with a chair leg in the morning of September 23. Police say he stole money from the register, dropped the chair leg and ran from the scene. Police say he was wearing a black hat, a blue mask, a dark jacket and had bare feet.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Taste This! Boone Dog Pizza
In this edition of Taste This, we’re chatting about one of the most loved foods in the world — pizza. And this place has it all, from delicious cheeses to locally-sourced produce and creative combos. Emily Kirk takes us to Boone Dog Pizza. It’s located at 171 E...
kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN ARRESTED FOR ALLEGED THEFT, VEHICLE ENTRY
Roseburg Police arrested a woman following an incident on Sunday. An RPD report said at 4:00 a.m. a victim reported that a rifle was stolen from his vehicle in the 2800 block of Northeast Douglas Avenue. Video footage showed that a sedan parked next to the victim’s vehicle, a female got out, stole the gun, and then left. The suspect was contacted at 5:00 p.m. and charged with first degree theft and for unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle. She was released from jail later that day. The firearm was not recovered.
kezi.com
Police investigating after suspects arrested for shots fired in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- An investigation is currently underway after suspects were arrested early Friday morning in relation to a report of shots fired, the Springfield Police Department said. The incident happened before 2:30 a.m. on September 23. Springfield police officials confirmed that shots were fired in the area of Oakdale...
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 38 Fatal, Douglas Co., Sept. 21
On Sunday, September 18, 2022 at approximately 1:34 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 38 near milepost 53. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound Toyota Prius, operated by Nathan F. Rowe (29) of Yoncalla, lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a curve. The vehicle left the roadway and struck an embankment, overturned and caught fire. Rowe sustained critical injuries and was transported to Riverbend Medical Center. A passenger, Kelsey Willburn (28) sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Hwy 38 was affected for 4 hours while the OSP Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated. OSP was assisted by Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas County Medical Examiner, North Douglas County Fire and EMS and ODOT.
Eric Patrick Koon Update – The person of interest in the abduction of Molly May Swedenskey
On Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at approximately 9:45 PM, Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Pilot Travel Center in Chemult where they located Molly May Swedenskey who was previously abducted. The person of interest in the abduction, Eric Patrick Koon, age 19, fled south on Highway 97 at speeds exceeding 100 mph.
