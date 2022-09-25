Read full article on original website
Road closures scheduled to begin Tuesday, Sept. 27
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo announced traffic alerts over the weekend, with a couple of them scheduled to begin tomorrow, Sept. 27. Where: College Hills from Millbrook Drive to Vista Del Arroyo Drive.When: Tuesday, Sept. 27-Thursday, Sept. 29 (8 a.m.-6 p.m. each day). Where: South A&M-Johnson Street intersection (South A&M traffic […]
San Angelo LIVE!
WATCH: Two Vehicle Crash at Angelo State University Monday
SAN ANGELO – A two vehicle crash during the noon hour Monday delayed traffic at a busy intersection next to Angelo State University. Right after noon on Monday, San Angelo Police and Angelo State Police responded to the intersection of Avenue N and South Johnson Street for a two vehicle crash. Police were seen directing traffic through the area were a white four-door Hybrid and a white four-door sedan collided.
Chipotle in San Angelo is Officially Open
SAN ANGELO, TX – Dozens of burrito lovers lined up outside of San Angelo's new Chipotle on Tuesday for the restaurant's opening day. It was announced in Jan. 2022 that the burrito bar would be coming to the 3500 block of S. Jackson St. After just a short nine month the restaurant opened up their $300,000 building. Doors opened up at 10:45 a.m. but before that a large crowd formed outside way before that. This is because the first 50 guests will receive free Chipotle merchandise. Along with the crowds, the local non-profit Downtown San Angelo and San Angelo's Mayor Brenda Gunter attended…
San Angelo LIVE!
There's a Crash Here Almost Daily
SAN ANGELO, TX — A crash at the intersection of Bryant Ave. and the Houston Harte Expressway service road saw the southbound lanes of Bryant closed for about two hours Sunday night. Two ambulances rushed two crash victims to the emergency room at Shannon. Both vehicles were black in...
conchovalleyhomepage.com
Tom Green County jail logs: September 27, 2022
Over the past 24 hours, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records. Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that...
Tom Green County COVID-19 report: September 23, 2022
Positive cases of COVID-19 decreased in Tom Green County over the last seven days.
San Angelo LIVE!
Southern Industrial Engines and Dusty Thompson Lose Lawsuit Over Deceptive Trade Practices
SAN ANGELO, TX — Dusty Thompson and Southern Industrial Engines had a bad week in court. On Friday, a jury found that Thompson and Southern Industrial Engines violated the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act by engaging in false, misleading and deceptive acts and practices during the conduct of trade.
kksa-am.com
Childrens Hispanic Dancers to Perform at Mall
The San Angelo Hispanic Heritage Museum is bringing unique. children’s performances on Saturday, (Oct 1) at Sunset Mall. In. honor of Hispanic Heritage Month and in preparation for our. Dia de los Muertos celebration, festive Mexican tunes will fill. the air as Las Damitas y Los Charritos de Fort...
“Sheep-Poat-Lay” to make its debut at Chipotle grand opening
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Another store, another sheep. Downtown San Angelo has announced the unveiling of sheep No. 106 at the brand new Chipotle on Tuesday, Sept. 27th. Gabriel Luckey was specifically chosen from a list of 10 artists to design the artwork of the sheep. He was given free realm to paint the sheep […]
kksa-am.com
New Sheep Statue at Chipotle Grill
This morning San Angelo’s newest sheep statue will be. unveiled. Chipotle Mexican Grill will unveil their. sheep statue at 10:15. This latest makes a total of 106 sheep. on display in San Angelo. Gabriel Luckey was chosen. from 10 artists to design the colorful sheep artwork. Following the unveiling,...
kksa-am.com
SAMFA Free Family Clay Day Oct. 8
The San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts will host a Family Clay. Day in Partnership with the Concho Clay Studio at the Art. Museum located at One Love Street. The free event runs from. 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Education Studio. The Museum’s. galleries will open 11...
saisd.org
Central High School Celebrates Homecoming with Spirit Week, Carnival, Parade and Community Pep Rally
Central High School Bobcats celebrated carnival-themed Homecoming festivities for “The Greatest Homecoming on Earth” all week long leading up to the game against Abilene Wylie tonight, September 23, 2022, at San Angelo Stadium. Building Bobcat spirit, students and staff participated in themed dress up days, decorated halls, and put together a carnival and an energetic parade followed by a community pep rally that filled San Angelo Stadium with Angry Orange excitement before sending folks off with a dazzling fireworks display.
kksa-am.com
Howard College Announces Fall Commencement
Howard College San Angelo has announced a first-ever. all-discipline Fall Commencement Ceremony to be held. December 15th at 6 pm in the Foster Communications Coliseum. Not only is this the first Fall Commencement Ceremony hosted. by Howard College San Angelo in their 50 years serving the. Concho Valley, the special...
Officials Warn of An Epidemic of Rainbow Death
Fentanyl kills. It is happening more and more. Even close to home. In Wichita Falls, the community is reeling after three people, all under the age of 22 died of fentanyl overdoses over the weekend of September 17th. It is just a matter of time before we lose a young...
San Angelo LIVE!
DAILY LIVE! | Convicted Cattle Rustler Loses in Court Today!
Today on LIVE! - Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick was in town and spurs a discussion between LIVE!'s Joe Hyde and Yantis Green. Also, convicted cattle rustler Dusty Thompson loses in civil court today, two Concho Valley teams deal with social media threats, they found the 97-year-old's bicycle last night, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick was in San Angelo, and the Lake View Chiefs travel to Levelland to take on the Lobos.
Dangerous Armed Drug Dealer Captured in North San Angelo Thursday
SAN ANGELO – The Tom Green County Sheriff's Office executed a narcotics search warrant Thursday on a residence located in north San Angelo. Deputies with the Special Operations Group, Patrol Division and Criminal Investigations Division executed the warrant in the unit block of West 37th Street. A quantity of methamphetamine, marijuana, and a handgun were located and seized during the search. The suspected party, Luis Aguilera-Abarca, 20 years of age, was not on scene at the time of the search warrant. However, he was located and arrested during a subsequent traffic stop, which occurred…
It’s The Best Little Chocolate Shop In Texas
We've all heard the expression: "Like a bull in a china shop". How about we change it up a little to: "Like a Cowboy in a chocolate shop". Cowboy-Up chocolates might just be the best little chocolate house in Texas. The best part is that it's right in the heart of San Angelo at 6 E. Concho Avenue.
The Legend of San Angelos Lady in Blue
SAN ANGELO, Texas — On the morning of September 24, 2022, Kay Campbell, expert and guide at The Painted Rocks Native American pictograph site recreated the unique, 1,000-year-old images of the famous pictograph site at the Lady in Blue sculpture monument in downtown San Angelo. The legend of the Lady in Blue has transcended time and […]
Man Loses Finger At Lowe’s. Do You Blame The Parent?
Some of my fondest memories as a child are hanging out with my dad. As a young boy, my dad and I were inseparable. I can often remember following my dad through a Lowe's store as he shopped for tools and garden supplies. For the most part my childhood memories are very pleasant.
“I always said my family is where I am,” Father Sosa’s journey from orphan to priest
SAN ANGELO, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – From an orphanage in Mexico, to becoming a priest in the Roman Catholic Diocese of San Angelo, Father Emilio Sosa has had a long journey to get to where he is today. At 5-years-old, he was just a normal kid at Mass, going around with his friends to steal cookies, […]
